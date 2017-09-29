Kaufman & Broad SA (KOF.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kaufman & Broad 9 months adjusted EBIT up at 80.6 million euros

Sept 29 (Reuters) - KAUFMAN & BROAD SA ::FULL-YEAR TARGETS CONFIRMED.9MONTH ATTRIBUTABLE NET INCOME: EUR 33.2 MILLION COMPARED WITH EUR 27.8 MILLION OVER 9 MONTHS IN 2016.Q3 REVENUE EUR 320.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 260.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.9 MONTH ADJUSTED EBIT: EUR 80.6 MILLION COMPARED WITH EUR 70.9 MILLION OVER 9 MONTHS IN 2016.GROUP BELIEVES INCREASE IN REVENUES OVER 2017 FY SHOULD BE IN ORDER OF 10%.GROSS MARGIN AND ADJUSTED EBIT RATIOS SHOULD REMAIN AROUND 19% AND 8.5% RESPECTIVELY.NET FINANCIAL DEBT WILL CONTINUE TO DECLINE RELATIVE TO 2016 TO AROUND EUR 50 MILLION.9M CURRENT OPERATING PROFIT EUR 75.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 65.8 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Kaufman & Broad upgrades FY revenue guidance

July 12 (Reuters) - KAUFMAN & BROAD SA ::REPORTED ON TUESDAY H1 REVENUE OF EUR 627.7 MILLION (+9.2%).H1 ADJUSTED EBIT: EUR 52.1 MILLION COMPARED WITH EUR 49.4 MILLION IN H1 2016.H1 ATTRIBUTABLE NET INCOME EUR 20.2 MILLION COMPARED WITH EUR 18.1 MILLION IN H1 2016.UPGRADE OF THE PROSPECTS FOR ANNUAL REVENUES.INCREASE IN REVENUE OVER THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR SHOULD BE AT LEAST 10%, WHILE THE GROSS MARGIN AND ADJUSTED EBIT RATIOS WILL REMAIN AROUND 19% AND 8.5%, RESPECTIVELY.NET FINANCIAL DEBT SHOULD AMOUNT LESS THAN EUR 80 MILLION IN 2017.

Financiere Gaillon 8 says it completes disposal of its shares in Kaufman & Broad

May 18 (Reuters) - Financiere Gaillon 8 Sa [RIC:RIC:FG8S.UL] ::Financiere gaillon 8 says it completed the disposal of its 3,437,789 shares in Kaufman & Broad.

Kaufman & Broad issues "Euro PP" bond of EUR 150 million in private placement

May 17 (Reuters) - KAUFMAN & BROAD SA ::ISSUES “EURO PP” BOND OF EUR 150 MILLION IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT WHICH BREAKS DOWN INTO € 50 MILLION AT 7 YRS AND € 100 MILLION AT 8 YRS; BONDS TO BE ADMITTED ON MARCHÉ LIBRE.

Financiere Gaillon 8 launches disposal of shares in Kaufman & Broad - Bookrunner

May 17 (Reuters) - Bookrunner: :Kaufman & Broad - Bookrunner says accelerated bookbuilt offering of 3.4 million ordinary shares of Kaufman & Broad S.A..Kaufman & Broad - Bookrunner says shares sold by Financiere Gaillon 8, funds managed by Pai Partners.

Kaufman & Broad Q1 revenue 287.7 million euros, up 25.2 pct

April 25 (Reuters) - Kaufman & Broad SA ::Q1 revenues: EUR 287.7 million ($314.89 million) (+25.2 pct) of which, housing units: EUR 247.0 million (+19.4 pct).Q1 adjusted EBIT: EUR 20.7 million (+7.9 pct).Q1 attributable net income: EUR 7.4 million (+14.9 pct).Total backlog at end Q1: EUR 1,592.0 million (+23.9 pct versus Q1 2016).In FY 2017, estimates revenues will grow by 8 pct to 10 pct.Q1 housing orders value: EUR 336.6 million, incl. VAT (+18.5 pct).Dividend of EUR 1.85 per share will be paid in 2017 for the 2016 fiscal year.In fiscal year 2017, the group estimates gross margin rate of about 19 pct and an adjusted EBIT margin of 8.5 pct.In FY 2017,expects net financial debt to remain close to EUR 100 million.

Kaufman & Broad to propose dividend of 1.85 euros per share

Kaufman & Broad SA :Dividend of 1.85 euros ($1.95) per share to be proposed to the general meeting of shareholders.

Kaufman & Broad 9 month adjusted EBIT jumps to 70.9 mln euros

Kaufman & Broad SA : Reports 9 month revenue of 835.3 million euros ($938.5 million) versus 696.3 million euros a year ago . 9 month adjusted EBIT is 70.9 million euros versus 51.6 million euros a year ago . 9 month net income group share is 27.8 million euros versus 19.5 million euros a year ago . 9 month gross margin is 158.3 million euros versus 132.2 million euros a year ago . Confirms 2016 target of gross margin rate about 19 pct of consolidated revenue .Expects for 2016 consolidated revenue growth of above 10 pct.

Kaufman & Broad H1 total revenues down 23.5 pct at 574.8 mln euros

Kaufman & Broad SA : Positive full-year outlook confirmed . Total order backlog: up 15.5 pct . H1 attributable net income was 18.1 million euros ($20.1 million) versus 12.0 million euros in first half of 2015 . H1 current operating income 45.6 million euros versus 29.8 million euros year ago . H1 total revenues totaled 574.8 million euros (excluding VAT), down 23.5 pct compared to first half of 2015 . For the 2016 FY the group estimates that its consolidated revenues should grow by over 10 pct . Group's net debt should remain close to the level reached on May 31, 2016 .Confirms target gross margin rate of about 19 pct of consolidated revenues, with adjusted EBIT margin of about 8.5 pct of consolidated revenues.

Kaufman & Broad announces excercise over-allotment option by Financiere Gaillon 8

Kaufman & Broad SA : Announced on Thursday Goldman Sachs the exercise in full of the over-allotment option in relation to the sale by Financiere Gaillon 8 of part of its stake in Kaufman & Broad .Over-allotment exercised by Goldman Sachs, on behalf of the Joint Bookrunners, represents 814,376 additional existing shares at a placement price of 31.50 euros ($35.83) per share.