Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS (KORDS.IS)

KORDS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

7.35TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.18TL (+2.51%)
Prev Close
7.17TL
Open
7.20TL
Day's High
7.35TL
Day's Low
7.16TL
Volume
1,993,927
Avg. Vol
999,375
52-wk High
9.09TL
52-wk Low
5.51TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kordsa Teknik Tekstil Q2 net profit down at 27.0 million lira
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 12:31am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - KORDSA TEKNIK TEKSTIL ::Q2 REVENUE OF 607.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 472.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT OF 27.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 37.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Kordsa Teknik Tekstil reports Q1 net profit at 61.1 mln lira
Tuesday, 2 May 2017 12:22am EDT 

May 2 (Reuters) - Kordsa Teknik Tekstil ::Q1 revenue at 631.2 million lira ($177.77 million) versus 487.7 million lira year ago.Q1 net profit at 61.1 million lira versus 50.5 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Kordsa Global sees 20-30 pct EBITDA growth in 2017
Friday, 24 Mar 2017 11:20am EDT 

Kordsa Global : Sees 2017 revenue growth at 25-35 percent .Sees 2017 EBITDA growth at 20-30 percent.  Full Article

Kordsa Global appoints Ali Caliskan as CEO as of April 1
Wednesday, 8 Mar 2017 09:01am EST 

Kordsa Global :Says appoints Ali Caliskan as Chief Executive Officer effective as of April 1.  Full Article

Kordsa Global proposes to pay 0.251957 lira/shr net FY dividend
Friday, 3 Mar 2017 03:51am EST 

Kordsa Global : Proposes to pay 0.251957 lira ($0.0678) net dividend per share for FY 2016 . Proposes to pay 0.29642 lira gross dividend per share for FY 2016 .Proposes to pay dividends from April 21.  Full Article

Kordsa Global 2016 net profit up at 143.1 million lira
Tuesday, 21 Feb 2017 01:24am EST 

Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik : Reported on Monday FY 2016 revenue of 1.91 billion lira ($526.27 million) versus 1.73 billion lira year ago .FY 2016 net profit of 143.1 million lira versus 99.3 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Kordsa Global unit in USA considers buying Invista facility
Friday, 30 Dec 2016 06:07am EST 

Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik ve Kord Bezi :Unit Kordsa Incorporated starts evaluation process to buy Chattanooga facility of Invista Corporation.  Full Article

Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik ve Kord Bezi Sanayi ve Ticaret AS gives 2016 revenue growth outlook in line with analysts' estimates-Reuters
Thursday, 24 Mar 2016 07:10am EDT 

Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik ve Kord Bezi Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:See 10-20 percent growth in 2016 revenue provided that depending on the price of oil and derivative products- Reuters.Sees FY 2016 EBITDA growth at 10-20 percent.Foresees advantages arisen from currencies of developing countries where it operates to have positive impact on profitability.FY 2016 revenue growth at 19 percent- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.  Full Article

