Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS (KORDS.IS)

Kordsa Teknik Tekstil Q2 net profit down at 27.0 million lira

Aug 1 (Reuters) - KORDSA TEKNIK TEKSTIL ::Q2 REVENUE OF 607.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 472.7 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT OF 27.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 37.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Kordsa Teknik Tekstil reports Q1 net profit at 61.1 mln lira

May 2 (Reuters) - Kordsa Teknik Tekstil ::Q1 revenue at 631.2 million lira ($177.77 million) versus 487.7 million lira year ago.Q1 net profit at 61.1 million lira versus 50.5 million lira year ago.

Kordsa Global sees 20-30 pct EBITDA growth in 2017

Kordsa Global : Sees 2017 revenue growth at 25-35 percent .Sees 2017 EBITDA growth at 20-30 percent.

Kordsa Global appoints Ali Caliskan as CEO as of April 1

Kordsa Global :Says appoints Ali Caliskan as Chief Executive Officer effective as of April 1.

Kordsa Global proposes to pay 0.251957 lira/shr net FY dividend

Kordsa Global : Proposes to pay 0.251957 lira ($0.0678) net dividend per share for FY 2016 . Proposes to pay 0.29642 lira gross dividend per share for FY 2016 .Proposes to pay dividends from April 21.

Kordsa Global 2016 net profit up at 143.1 million lira

Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik : Reported on Monday FY 2016 revenue of 1.91 billion lira ($526.27 million) versus 1.73 billion lira year ago .FY 2016 net profit of 143.1 million lira versus 99.3 million lira year ago.

Kordsa Global unit in USA considers buying Invista facility

Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik ve Kord Bezi :Unit Kordsa Incorporated starts evaluation process to buy Chattanooga facility of Invista Corporation.

Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik ve Kord Bezi Sanayi ve Ticaret AS gives 2016 revenue growth outlook in line with analysts' estimates-Reuters

Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik ve Kord Bezi Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:See 10-20 percent growth in 2016 revenue provided that depending on the price of oil and derivative products- Reuters.Sees FY 2016 EBITDA growth at 10-20 percent.Foresees advantages arisen from currencies of developing countries where it operates to have positive impact on profitability.FY 2016 revenue growth at 19 percent- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.