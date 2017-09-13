Korian SA (KORI.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Korian H1 net profit group share rises to 38 million euros

Sept 13 (Reuters) - KORIAN ::H1 REVENUE UP 4.9%, AT EUR 1.54 BLN‍​.H1 EBITDA EUR 209 MILLION VERSUS EUR 206.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.ANNUAL REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN OBJECTIVES CONFIRMED‍​.H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 38 MILLION VERSUS EUR 32 MILLION YEAR AGO.AT 30 JUNE 2017, NET FINANCIAL DEBT TOTALLED €2,317 MILLION, WHICH IS STABLE COMPARED TO THE LEVEL AT 31 DEC. 2016.

Icade announces that Korian Group, Icade Santé and Icade Promotion signed a development partnership

Sept 13 (Reuters) - ICADE SA ::KORIAN GROUP, ICADE SANTÉ AND ICADE PROMOTION SIGNED A DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP.AGRREMENT INVOLVES A FIRST BATCH OF 15 NEW BUILDINGS TO BE DELIVERED BY 2020 IN FRANCE‍​.DEVELOPER ICADE PROMOTION WILL DEVELOP, DESIGN AND BUILD THE FACILITIES UNDER CONTRACT..BEFORE DELIVERY, KORIAN MAY EXERCISE A PURCHASE OPTION FOR EACH PROPERTY.ICADE SANTÉ IS ENTITLED TO ACQUIRE SOME OF THESE PROPERTIES PURSUANT TO OFF PLAN LEASE AGREEMENTS (BEFA)..

Korian to distribute a dividend of 0.60 euros per share for FY 2016

July 19 (Reuters) - KORIAN ::Q2 REVENUE EUR 778 MILLION VERSUS EUR 740 MILLION YEAR AGO.WILL PROCEED ON JULY 21 TO DISTRIBUTE A DIVIDEND OF € 0.60 PER SHARE FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016.

Korian Q2 revenue rises by 5.1 percent

July 19 (Reuters) - KORIAN SA ::KORIAN MEDICA SA - KORIAN ANNOUNCES REVENUE UP 5.1% IN SECOND QUARTER 2017.REVENUE TOTALLED €778 MILLION IN 2ND QUARTER 2017, UP 5.1% COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR..

Korian announces final terms of bond issue

June 28 (Reuters) - KORIAN ::ANNOUNCES ITS FINAL TERMS OF UNSUBORDINATED UNDATED BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO NEW SHARES AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE FOR EXISTING SHARES (ODIRNANE) FOR ABOUT € 240 MILLION.ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF THE ISSUANCE OF UNDATED HYBRID UNLISTED BOND TO INVESTOR (THE “HYBRID INSTRUMENT”).TOTAL AMOUNT OF BONDS AND HYBRID INSTRUMENT STANDS AT APPROXIMATELY € 300 MILLION.SETTLEMENT OF THE BONDS IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON JULY 3RD, 2017.

French group Korian announces bond issues

June 28 (Reuters) - Korian ::* Korian launches an offering of unsubordinated undated bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (ODIRNANE) for an amount of approximately €200 million.* Also announces that it will sign today an issue of an undated hybrid unlisted bond.* Total amount of the Bonds and the Hybrid Instrument.* Bonds will be issued at par and their nominal value will represent a conversion premium comprised between 30.0% and 35.0% over the Company's reference share price.* From the issue date until December 31st, 2022, the Bonds will bear interest at a nominal annual rate comprised between 2.50% and 3.25% payable semi-annually in arrear on January 1st and July 1st of each year.* From January 1st, 2023, the Bonds will bear interest at a rate expressed on an annual basis equal to the 6-month Euribor rate increased by 900 basis points, payable semiannually in arrear on each Interest Payment Date and, as the case may be, for the first time on July 1st, 2023, subject to any interest payment suspension.

Senior Living Group, Korian's Belgian subsidiary, acquires 8 facilities from the Senior Assist Group

June 7 (Reuters) - KORIAN ::REINFORCES ITS LEADING POSITION IN BELGIUM THROUGH ITS ACQUISITION OF A PORTFOLIO OF 1,000 BEDS.ACQUISITION BY SENIOR LIVING GROUP, KORIAN'S BELGIAN SUBSIDIARY, OF 8 FACILITIES FROM THE SENIOR ASSIST GROUP.

Korian Q1 revenue rises to 764 million euros

May 3 (Reuters) - Korian ::Q1 revenue 764 million euros ($834.14 million) versus 730 million euros year ago.Revenue up 4.6 pct in Q1 2017.Confirms its objectives of revenue growth and operating margin for 2017, as announced on March 15.

Korian FY net profit group share up at 131 million euros

Korian : FY EBITDA 422 million euros ($448.84 million) versus 342.0 million euros year ago . FY net profit group share 131 million euros versus 59 million euros year ago . Proposes a stable dividend of 0.60 euro per share, with a share payment option for 2016 . Confirms its above 5 percent revenue growth objective for 2017 .Expecting an operating margin (EBITDA/CA) of about 13.7 percent, stable compared to 2016 underlying margin and in line with the Korian 2020 Plan road map.

Korian annual revenue 2.98 million euros

Korian : Annual revenue of 2.98 million euros ($3.19 million), up 15.8 percent . At least 5 percent revenue growth expected for 2017 Further company coverage: [KORI.PA] ($1 = 0.9345 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom) ((gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 0920;)).