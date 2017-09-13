Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS (KOZAL.IS)
31.06TRY
17 Oct 2017
-0.74TL (-2.33%)
31.80TL
32.06TL
32.12TL
31.06TL
1,480,089
3,209,155
37.22TL
14.84TL
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Koza Altin faces 34.6 million lira tax demand and fine
Sept 13 (Reuters) - KOZA ALTIN
Koza Altin says EIA positive decision for Ovacik facility cancelled by court
June 19 (Reuters) - KOZAL ALTIN
Koza Altin says to start production activities at Mastra Gold Mine at the end of the month
May 22 (Reuters) - KOZA ALTIN
Koza Altin terminates contract with Unuvar-SYS ordinary partnership
Koza Altin
Koza Altin decides to appoint Salih Guzel as general manager
Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS
Koza Altin says general manager resigns
Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS
Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS Himmetdede facility's EIA positive decision cancelled by court
Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS:Himmetdede facility's positive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) that was given by Ministry of Environment and Urbanization of Turkey on March 3, 2012 has been cancel led by Kayseri second administrative court. Full Article
Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS Court decided interlocutory injunction for Koza Altin unit Koza Ltd's accounts in Luxembourg
Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS:Says Ankara 7th commercial court of first instance decided to apply interlocutory injunction to accounts of unit Koza Ltd. in Garanti Bankasi Luxembourg branch. Full Article
Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS says court decides in favor of the company for forestry permit
Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS:Izmir 2nd administrative court decides in favor of the company for the case of objection to 3rd forest permit cancellation.Ministry of Forestry and Water Affairs cancelled forestry permit before. Full Article