Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS (KOZAL.IS)

KOZAL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

31.06TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.74TL (-2.33%)
Prev Close
31.80TL
Open
32.06TL
Day's High
32.12TL
Day's Low
31.06TL
Volume
1,480,089
Avg. Vol
3,209,155
52-wk High
37.22TL
52-wk Low
14.84TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Koza Altin faces 34.6 million lira tax demand and fine
Wednesday, 13 Sep 2017 10:59am EDT 

Sept 13 (Reuters) - KOZA ALTIN ::FACES TAX DEMAND AND FINE OF 34.6 MILLION LIRA IN TOTAL FOR FY 2011 TAX AUDIT‍​.APPLIES FOR RECONCILIATION FOR THE TAX PENALTY.  Full Article

Koza Altin says EIA positive decision for Ovacik facility cancelled by court
Monday, 19 Jun 2017 09:50am EDT 

June 19 (Reuters) - KOZAL ALTIN ::ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ASSESSMENT POSITIVE DECISION DATED 18 SEPTEMBER 2009 FOR OVACIK FACILITY IS CANCELLED BY IZMIR 3TH ADMINISTRATIVE COURT.COMPANY WILL MAKE THE NECESSARY LEGAL COMPLAINTS REGARDING THIS DECISION AND PLAN TO APPLY THE NEW '' EIA '' WITHIN 5 WORKING DAYS.  Full Article

Koza Altin says to start production activities at Mastra Gold Mine at the end of the month
Monday, 22 May 2017 11:06am EDT 

May 22 (Reuters) - KOZA ALTIN ::SAYS TO START PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES AT MASTRA GOLD MINE AT THE END OF THE MONTH.  Full Article

Koza Altin terminates contract with Unuvar-SYS ordinary partnership
Tuesday, 7 Feb 2017 10:04am EST 

Koza Altin : Terminates contract with Unuvar-SYS ordinary partnership(Ünüvar İnşaat Sanayi Ticaret A.Ş.,SYS Elektromekanik Taahhüt Sanayi ve Ticaret Ltd) that was signed on Jan. 3 .  Full Article

Koza Altin decides to appoint Salih Guzel as general manager
Friday, 19 Aug 2016 08:43am EDT 

Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS :Decides to appoint Salih Guzel as general manager.  Full Article

Koza Altin says general manager resigns
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 03:54am EDT 

Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS :Says General Manager Ismet Sivrioglu resigns.  Full Article

Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS Himmetdede facility's EIA positive decision cancelled by court
Friday, 29 Apr 2016 04:56am EDT 

Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS:Himmetdede facility's positive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) that was given by Ministry of Environment and Urbanization of Turkey on March 3, 2012 has been cancel led by Kayseri second administrative court.  Full Article

Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS Court decided interlocutory injunction for Koza Altin unit Koza Ltd's accounts in Luxembourg
Friday, 5 Feb 2016 10:18am EST 

Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS:Says Ankara 7th commercial court of first instance decided to apply interlocutory injunction to accounts of unit Koza Ltd. in Garanti Bankasi Luxembourg branch.  Full Article

Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS says court decides in favor of the company for forestry permit
Monday, 23 Nov 2015 08:15am EST 

Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS:Izmir 2nd administrative court decides in favor of the company for the case of objection to 3rd forest permit cancellation.Ministry of Forestry and Water Affairs cancelled forestry permit before.  Full Article

