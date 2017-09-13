Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS (KOZAL.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Koza Altin faces 34.6 million lira tax demand and fine

Sept 13 (Reuters) - KOZA ALTIN ::FACES TAX DEMAND AND FINE OF 34.6 MILLION LIRA IN TOTAL FOR FY 2011 TAX AUDIT‍​.APPLIES FOR RECONCILIATION FOR THE TAX PENALTY.

Koza Altin says EIA positive decision for Ovacik facility cancelled by court

June 19 (Reuters) - KOZAL ALTIN ::ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ASSESSMENT POSITIVE DECISION DATED 18 SEPTEMBER 2009 FOR OVACIK FACILITY IS CANCELLED BY IZMIR 3TH ADMINISTRATIVE COURT.COMPANY WILL MAKE THE NECESSARY LEGAL COMPLAINTS REGARDING THIS DECISION AND PLAN TO APPLY THE NEW '' EIA '' WITHIN 5 WORKING DAYS.

Koza Altin says to start production activities at Mastra Gold Mine at the end of the month

May 22 (Reuters) - KOZA ALTIN ::SAYS TO START PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES AT MASTRA GOLD MINE AT THE END OF THE MONTH.

Koza Altin terminates contract with Unuvar-SYS ordinary partnership

Koza Altin : Terminates contract with Unuvar-SYS ordinary partnership(Ünüvar İnşaat Sanayi Ticaret A.Ş.,SYS Elektromekanik Taahhüt Sanayi ve Ticaret Ltd) that was signed on Jan. 3 .

Koza Altin decides to appoint Salih Guzel as general manager

Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS :Decides to appoint Salih Guzel as general manager.

Koza Altin says general manager resigns

Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS :Says General Manager Ismet Sivrioglu resigns.

Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS Himmetdede facility's EIA positive decision cancelled by court

Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS:Himmetdede facility's positive Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) that was given by Ministry of Environment and Urbanization of Turkey on March 3, 2012 has been cancel led by Kayseri second administrative court.

Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS Court decided interlocutory injunction for Koza Altin unit Koza Ltd's accounts in Luxembourg

Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS:Says Ankara 7th commercial court of first instance decided to apply interlocutory injunction to accounts of unit Koza Ltd. in Garanti Bankasi Luxembourg branch.

Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS says court decides in favor of the company for forestry permit

Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS:Izmir 2nd administrative court decides in favor of the company for the case of objection to 3rd forest permit cancellation.Ministry of Forestry and Water Affairs cancelled forestry permit before.