KPIT Technologies Ltd (KPIT.NS)

July 19 (Reuters) - KPIT Technologies Ltd :June quarter consol profit 555.2 million rupees versus profit of 550.5 million rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 8.82 billion rupees versus 8.15 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 428.8 million rupees.

KPIT Technologies says co will have wage hikes in next quarter

July 19 (Reuters) - KPIT Technologies Ltd :Says profitability during quarter was impacted by rupee appreciation and thus was lower as compared to the last quarter‍​.Says "we will have wage hikes kicking-in, in the next quarter".Says saw good growth momentum across ASIA and Europe geographies in quarter.Says total quantum of wage hikes is expected to be around 225 to 250 bps.SAP margins below co's margins, while products business is currently at negative margins, though co expects it to break-even by year end."Confident of exiting the year with much improved operating margins.".

KPIT Technologies March-qtr PAT down about 42 pct

April 26 (Reuters) - Kpit Technologies Ltd :March quarter PAT 536.9 million rupees.Says FY18 growth outlook of 6% - 8% in CC terms.March quarter sales 8.58 billion rupees.Says had a modest growth in FY17 as compared to the last year.Says currency rates and H1B continue to be headwinds for the industry.March quarter PAT last year was 927.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; sales was 8.41 billion rupees.Operating margins lower this year versus last year due to lower absorption of freshers onto projects, resulting in flat utilization.Main focus in FY18 to be utilization improvement through fresher absorption in offshore growth, delivery excellence.Recommended final dividend INR 2.20 per equity share.

KPIT Technologies Ltd : KPIT Technologies Ltd - dec quarter consol net profit 735.8 million rupees . KPIT Technologies Ltd - dec quarter consol income from operations 8.31 billion rupees .KPIT Technologies Ltd - consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 720.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol income from operations was 8.13 billion rupees.

KPIT Technologies Ltd : India's KPIT Technologies - June-quarter consol net profit 550.5 million rupees . June-quarter consol net sales 8.03 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 598.6 million rupees .

KPIT Technologies sees revenue, profit to be flat in Q2

KPIT Technologies Ltd : Company expects a drop in revenues of around 4% in quarter 1 with a consequent drop in profitability . Anticipate the revenues and profits of co to be flattish in Q2 over Q1 levels .