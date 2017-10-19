Keppel Corporation Ltd (KPLM.SI)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Keppel Corp says Keppel O&M's headcount at about 16,000

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Keppel Corporation Ltd ::‍"There appears to be growing optimism on a nascent recovery in offshore market​".Keppel O&M's headcount now stands at about 16,000, compared to more than 36,000 at start of 2015​."Keppel O&M has secured contracts of slightly more than S$1 billion, year to date"​.‍"Keppel land has made divestments totalling s$400 million this year"​.Expects profit from some 6,330 units of overseas homes sold to be recognised upon completion from 4Q 2017 through to 2019​.

Keppel Corporation's Q3 net profit S$291 mln, up 29 pct

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Keppel Corporation Ltd -:No ‍dividend recommended for current financial period​.Qtrly revenue S$‍1.617​ billion versus S$1.46 billion.‍For 3q 2017, group net profit was S$291 million, 29% higher​.‍Offshore & Marine division has been rightsizing its operations for what is expected to be an extended slowdown​.

Keppel Corporation says‍ CPPIB allocates up to US$350 mln in partnership

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Keppel Corporation Ltd :Canada Pension Plan Investment Board allocates up to US$350 million in partnership with Alpha Investment Partners and Keppel Data Centres​.Partnership between ‍CPPIB, Alpha Investment Partners & Keppel Data Centres includes option to invest another US$150 million in ADCF.

Keppel Corporation Limited updates on joint venture

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Keppel Corporation Limited :‍Acquisition not expected to have material impact on earnings per share of KCL for current financial year​.‍Keppel Capital to acquire from KBS Pacific advisors 50 percent interest in Keppel-KBS US REIT management for $27.5 million.

Keppel Corporation says Keppel Land acquires prime site in Jakarta's CBD

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Keppel Corporation Limited :Keppel Land acquires prime site in Jakarta's CBD.Transaction is not expected to have any material impact on eps of keppel corporation limited for current financial year..Keppel land limited through unit has entered into a conditional sales and purchase agreement with bank central asia.Entered into sales and purchase agreement with bank central Asia to acquire a prime site for a total consideration of RP 586 billion.Total development cost of high rise tower planned to be built on property is estimated to be S$170 million.

Keppel confirms plans of listing of U.S. commercial REIT

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Keppel Corporation Ltd :Announcement in response to Business Times article.Efforts are ongoing to carry out IPO and listing of a U.S. commercial real estate investment trust on main board of SGX."Listing application to SGX-ST and various applications to monetary authority of Singapore have been submitted in connection with IPO.‍Initial portfolio of 11 office assets will be injected into REIT by a fund managed by KBS Capital Advisors LLC​.

Keppel Corp says Keppel Land priced S$150 mln in principal amount of 2.843 pct notes due 2023

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Keppel Corporation Limited:Proposed Issue Of S$150,000,000 2.843 Per Cent. Notes Due 2023.Notes will be issued at an issue price of 100 per cent. Of principal amount and in denominations of s$250,000.Notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 2.843 per cent. Per annum, payable semi- annually in arrear..Keppel land priced s$150 million in aggregate principal amount of 2.843% notes due 2023.

Keppel secures order to build LNG containerships

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Keppel Corporation Limited :Unit secured a contract worth more than US$400m from Pasha Hawaii for construction of two liquefied natural gas (LNG) fueled containerships..Contract is not expected to have a material impact on earnings per share of Keppel Corporation Limited for current financial year..

Keppel Corporation announces ‍agreement to sell equity interest in Golar Hilli Llc

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Keppel Corporation Ltd :‍KS Investments together with Golar Lng and Black And Veatch entered into a purchase and sale agreement​.Sale is not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of kcl for current financial year.Sale price is us$658 million.‍agreement to sell an equity interest in Golar Hilli Llc to a subsidiary of Golar Lng Partners L.p.​.

Keppel Corporation announces sale of interest in Keppel Lakefront (Nantong) Property Development Co

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Keppel Corporation Limited :Sale Of Entire Interest In Keppel Lakefront (Nantong) Property Development Co Ltd.Keppel Land China entered agreement to divest entire 100% interest in Keppel Lakefront (Nantong) Property Development Co.Deal for a total consideration of rmb 1,430 million.Transaction will yield for Keppel Land China a net divestment gain of about rmb 368.5 million upon completion.Keppel Land China to divest 100 percent interest in Keppel Lakefront (Nantong) Property Development to unit of China Vanke Co.