Koninklijke KPN NV (KPN.AS)

KPN names Maximo Ibarra to succeed Eelco Blok as CEO

Oct 20 (Reuters) - KPN ::‍MAXIMO IBARRA TO SUCCEED EELCO BLOK AS CEO OF KPN AS PER 2018 AGM​.

KPN to acquire QSight IT

Oct 3 (Reuters) - KPN ::KPN TO ACQUIRE QSIGHT IT; STRENGTHENS POSITION AS LEADING DUTCH SECURITY SERVICES PROVIDER‍​.

KPN announces partnership agreement with China Unicom

Aug 29 (Reuters) - KPN ::ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH CHINA UNICOM <<<0762.HK>>>.

KPN acquires Cam IT Solutions

Aug 15 (Reuters) - KPN ::KPN ACQUIRES CAM IT SOLUTIONS.

KPN Q2 adjusted EBITDA beats Reuters poll

July 26 (Reuters) - KPN ::Q2 ADJUSTED EBITDA EUR 601‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 584 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q2 NET INCOME EUR ‍​191 MILLION VERSUS EUR 154 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q2 CAPEX EUR 238 MILLION VERSUS EUR 301 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q2 FREE CASH FLOW EUR ‍​296 MILLION VERSUS EUR 254 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 REVENUE EUR 1.63‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.63 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL.OUTLOOK 2017: ADJUSTED EBITDA IN LINE WITH 2016‍​.OUTLOOK 2017: CAPEX CIRCA EUR 1.15BN.OUTLOOK 2017: FREE CASH FLOW (EXCLUDING. TEFD DIVIDEND) GROWING.OUTLOOK 2017: ADDITIONAL CASH FLOW VIA DIVIDEND FROM 9.5% STAKE IN TELEFÓNICA DEUTSCHLAND.INTENDS TO PAY A REGULAR DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF EUR 11 CENTS IN RESPECT OF 2017‍​.INTENDS GROW THE REGULAR DIVIDEND IN LINE WITH ITS FREE CASH FLOW GROWTH PROFILE AFTER 2017.EUR 3.7 CENTS PER SHARE WILL BE PAID AS AN INTERIM DIVIDEND ON 2 AUGUST 2017; EX-DIVIDEND DATE JULY 28‍​.SEES FOR 2017 ADJUSTED EBITDA C. EUR 40-50M IMPACT FROM ROAMING REGULATION‍​.

KPN ‍announces partnership regarding WeChat Go in Europe​

July 5 (Reuters) - KPN ::‍ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP REGARDING WECHAT GO IN EUROPE​.‍PROPOSITION WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM START OF JULY​.

KPN acquires Solcon

June 29 (Reuters) - KPN :ACQUIRES SOLCON; TRANSACTION COMPLETED END JUNE‍​.

KPN Q1 adjusted EBITDA up at 584 million euros

April 26 (Reuters) - KPN : :Q1 adjusted EBITDA 584 million euros versus 576 million euros in Reuters Poll.Q1 revenue 1.65 billion euros versus 1.65 billion euros in Reuters Poll.Q1 net profit 92 million euros versus 48 million euros in Reuters Poll.Outlook 2017: adjusted EBITDA in line with 2016; including approximately 40-50 million euros impact from roaming regulation.KPN - 200 million euros share buyback program in coming period.Outlook 2017: capex around 1.15 billion euros.Outlook 2017: free cash flow (excluding. TEFD dividend) growing; additional cash flow via expected dividend from 9.5 pct stake in Telefónica Deutschland.Q1 capex 318 million euros versus 297 million euros in Reuters Poll.To pay a dividend or 0.11 euros per share in respect of 2017 grow the regular dividend in line with its free cash flow growth profile thereafter.

KPN Ventures invests in smart intercom solution nello

April 19 (Reuters) - Kpn :KPN Ventures invests in smart intercom solution nello.Joins existing shareholders HBT Holdings and KfW in a financing round of 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million).

KPN declares 2016 dividend of 0.125 euro per ordinary share

Koninklijke KPN NV :Declares 2016 dividend of 0.125 euros ($0.133) per ordinary share, consisting of regular dividend of 0.10 euro per ordinary share and additional interim dividend of 0.025 euro per ordinary share.