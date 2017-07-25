Edition:
KPR Mill Ltd (KPRM.NS)

KPRM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

714.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-13.40 (-1.84%)
Prev Close
Rs727.55
Open
Rs739.90
Day's High
Rs739.90
Day's Low
Rs710.00
Volume
9,106
Avg. Vol
27,182
52-wk High
Rs884.00
52-wk Low
Rs502.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's KPR Mill June-qtr consol profit rises
Tuesday, 25 Jul 2017 03:58am EDT 

July 25 (Reuters) - KPR Mill Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 730.9 million rupees versus profit 628.7 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 7.51 billion rupees versus 6.73 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

K.P.R Mill March-qtr profit rises
Wednesday, 3 May 2017 05:22am EDT 

May 3 (Reuters) - KPR Mill Ltd :March quarter net profit 697.9 million rupees versus 402.3 million rupees year ago.March quarter net sales 6.38 billion rupees versus 5.36 billion rupees year ago.Says recommended final dividend of INR 0.75 per share.  Full Article

KPR Mill approves proposal to buyback shares worth 970.2 mln rupees
Wednesday, 7 Dec 2016 04:22am EST 

KPR Mill Ltd :Approves proposal to buyback equity shares worth aggregate consideration not exceeding INR 970.2 million.  Full Article

KPR Mill to consider share buy-back proposal on Dec 7
Wednesday, 30 Nov 2016 03:10am EST 

KPR Mill Ltd :To consider the proposal for buy-back of shares.  Full Article

KPR Mill says board recommends sub-division of equity shares
Wednesday, 5 Oct 2016 02:25am EDT 

KPR Mill Ltd :Board decided subdivision of one equity share of 10 rupees/- each in the company into two equity shares of 5 rupees/- each..  Full Article

KPR Mill Ltd declares second interim dividend
Wednesday, 9 Mar 2016 04:13am EST 

KPR Mill Ltd:Declared second interim dividend of 4 Indian rupees per share (40%) for financial year 2015-16.Says dividend will be despatched to entitled shareholders on or before March 25, 2016.  Full Article

KPR Mill Ltd fixes record date for interim dividend
Wednesday, 27 Jan 2016 08:54am EST 

KPR Mill Ltd:Says that the company has fixed Feb. 10, 2016 as record date for purpose of payment of interim dividend.Says dividend will be despatched to entitled shareholders on or before Feb. 22, 2016.  Full Article

KPR Mill Ltd declares interim dividend
Wednesday, 27 Jan 2016 08:47am EST 

KPR Mill Ltd:Says that the board of the company at its meeting held on Jan. 27, 2016, inter alia, has declared interim dividend of 5 Indian rupees per share (50%) for year financial year 2015-16.  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

