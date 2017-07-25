KPR Mill Ltd (KPRM.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's KPR Mill June-qtr consol profit rises

July 25 (Reuters) - KPR Mill Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 730.9 million rupees versus profit 628.7 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 7.51 billion rupees versus 6.73 billion rupees year ago.

K.P.R Mill March-qtr profit rises

May 3 (Reuters) - KPR Mill Ltd :March quarter net profit 697.9 million rupees versus 402.3 million rupees year ago.March quarter net sales 6.38 billion rupees versus 5.36 billion rupees year ago.Says recommended final dividend of INR 0.75 per share.

KPR Mill approves proposal to buyback shares worth 970.2 mln rupees

KPR Mill Ltd :Approves proposal to buyback equity shares worth aggregate consideration not exceeding INR 970.2 million.

KPR Mill to consider share buy-back proposal on Dec 7

KPR Mill Ltd :To consider the proposal for buy-back of shares.

KPR Mill says board recommends sub-division of equity shares

KPR Mill Ltd :Board decided subdivision of one equity share of 10 rupees/- each in the company into two equity shares of 5 rupees/- each..

KPR Mill Ltd declares second interim dividend

KPR Mill Ltd:Declared second interim dividend of 4 Indian rupees per share (40%) for financial year 2015-16.Says dividend will be despatched to entitled shareholders on or before March 25, 2016.

KPR Mill Ltd fixes record date for interim dividend

KPR Mill Ltd:Says that the company has fixed Feb. 10, 2016 as record date for purpose of payment of interim dividend.Says dividend will be despatched to entitled shareholders on or before Feb. 22, 2016.

KPR Mill Ltd declares interim dividend

KPR Mill Ltd:Says that the board of the company at its meeting held on Jan. 27, 2016, inter alia, has declared interim dividend of 5 Indian rupees per share (50%) for year financial year 2015-16.