KRBL Ltd (KRBL.NS)

KRBL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

585.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs15.65 (+2.75%)
Prev Close
Rs569.60
Open
Rs570.00
Day's High
Rs595.00
Day's Low
Rs569.60
Volume
30,949
Avg. Vol
180,419
52-wk High
Rs625.40
52-wk Low
Rs217.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's KRBL June-qtr consol profit rises
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 05:23am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - KRBL Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 1.13 billion rupees versus 804.1 million rupees last year.June quarter consol total income from operations 8.79 billion rupees versus 7.27 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

India's KRBL March-qtr consol profit up about 18 pct
Monday, 29 May 2017 05:54am EDT 

May 29 (Reuters) - KRBL Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 1.10 billion rupees.March quarter consol total income from operations 9.14 billion rupees.Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 933.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS;consol total income from operations was 7.68 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 2.10 rupees per share.  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

