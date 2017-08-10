KRBL Ltd (KRBL.NS)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - KRBL Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 1.13 billion rupees versus 804.1 million rupees last year.June quarter consol total income from operations 8.79 billion rupees versus 7.27 billion rupees last year.

May 29 (Reuters) - KRBL Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 1.10 billion rupees.March quarter consol total income from operations 9.14 billion rupees.Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 933.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS;consol total income from operations was 7.68 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 2.10 rupees per share.