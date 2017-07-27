Edition:
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KRBR.NS)

KRBR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

258.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.95 (-2.25%)
Prev Close
Rs263.95
Open
Rs260.05
Day's High
Rs264.00
Day's Low
Rs255.50
Volume
5,175
Avg. Vol
54,567
52-wk High
Rs297.90
52-wk Low
Rs138.35

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Kirloskar Brothers posts June-qtr profit
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 04:35am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - Kirloskar Brothers Ltd ::June quarter net profit 54.5 million rupees versus loss 14.3 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 4.49 billion rupees versus 3.79 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

India's Kirloskar Brothers March-qtr profit rises 8.5 pct
Wednesday, 17 May 2017 07:33am EDT 

May 17 (Reuters) - Kirloskar Brothers Ltd ::March quarter net profit 169.4 million rupees.March quarter income from operations 6.01 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 156.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; income from operations was 5.29 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share.  Full Article

Kirloskar Industries files petition before NCLT against Kirloskar Brothers Ltd
Monday, 15 May 2017 07:23am EDT 

May 15 (Reuters) - Kirloskar Industries Ltd :Filed petition before NCLT against KBL and others.Petition seeking certain reliefs in relation to acts of oppression and mismanagement in affairs of KBL.No expected financial implications on company due to any compensation, penalty, that may arise as result of said petition.  Full Article

Kirloskar Brothers posts June-qtr loss
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 05:18am EDT 

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd : India's Kirloskar Brothers - June-quarter net loss 32.7 million rupees; June-quarter total income from operations 3.76 billion rupees .  Full Article

Kirloskar Brothers March-quarter profit falls
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 08:00am EDT 

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd : March-quarter net profit 210.9 million rupees; March-quarter net sales 4.95 billion rupees .  Full Article

BRIEF-Kirloskar Industries files petition before NCLT against Kirloskar Brothers Ltd

* Petition seeking certain reliefs in relation to acts of oppression and mismanagement in affairs of KBL

Earnings vs. Estimates

