Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KRBR.NS)

May 17 (Reuters) - Kirloskar Brothers Ltd ::March quarter net profit 169.4 million rupees.March quarter income from operations 6.01 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 156.2 million rupees as per IND-AS; income from operations was 5.29 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 1 rupee per share.

May 15 (Reuters) - Kirloskar Industries Ltd :Filed petition before NCLT against KBL and others.Petition seeking certain reliefs in relation to acts of oppression and mismanagement in affairs of KBL.No expected financial implications on company due to any compensation, penalty, that may arise as result of said petition.