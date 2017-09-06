Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (KRDMD.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kardemir files $33.6 mln arbitration application against Noble Resources International

Sept 6 (Reuters) - KARDEMIR KARABUK DEMIR CELIK SANAYI VE TICARET AS ::SAID ON TUESDAY HAS APPLIED FOR COMMENCEMENT OF ARBITRATION AGAINST NOBLE RESOURCES INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD, ONE OF COMPANY'S RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIERS, FOR 33.6 MLN .NOTICE OF ARBITRATION HAS BEEN SUBMITTED TO HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL ARBITRATION CENTER AS OF SEPTEMBER 5,2017.

Kardemir updates 2017 EBITDA margin outlook to 16%-18%

Aug 11 (Reuters) - KARDEMIR KARABUK DEMIR CELIK SANAYI VE TICARET AS ::SAID ON THURSDAY EBITDA MARGIN EXPECTATION FOR FY 2017 HAS BEEN UPDATED TO 16%-18%.

Kardemir to set up a new continuous casting machine to reach 3.5 mln tons/year capacity

Aug 10 (Reuters) - KARDEMIR ::TO ESTABLISH A NEW CONTINUOUS CASTING MACHINE TO REACH 3.5 MILLION TONS / YEAR CAPACITY FROM CURRENT 2.4 MILLION TONS‍​.THE TENDER PREPARATIONS FOR THE NEW CONTINUOUS CASTING MACHINE TO BE INSTALLED WITH 1.25 MILLION TON / YEAR CAPACITY ARE ONGOING.WITH THE INVESTMENT PLANNED TO BE COMPLETED IN 6 MONTHS, THE CASTING CAPACITY TO REACH 3.5 MILLION TONS IN 2019.

Kardemir Q2 net profit jumps to 110.1 million lira

Aug 7 (Reuters) - KARDEMIR KARABUK DEMIR CELIK SANAYI VE TICARET AS ::REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 997.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 531.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS AT 110.1 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 31.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO .

Kardemir Q1 net result turns to loss of 5.6 million lira

May 3 (Reuters) - Kardemir ::Q1 net loss of 5.6 million lira ($1.58 million) versus profit of 232,539 lira year ago.Q1 revenue of 866.9 million lira versus 502.8 million lira year ago.

Kardemir 2016 net loss widens to 123.8 million lira

Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS : FY 2016 revenue of 2.34 billion lira versus 2.23 billion lira year ago .FY 2016 net loss of 123.8 million lira versus loss of 21.3 million lira year ago.

Kardemir Q2 net profit up at 31.0 mln lira

Kardemir : Q2 revenue of 532.0 million lira ($180.85 million) versus 635.4 million lira year ago .Q2 net profit of 31.0 million lira versus 2.5 million lira year ago.

Kardemir to issue bonds up to 400 mln lira

Kardemir :Said on Thursday that decided to issue bonds up to 400 million lira for qualified investors in the domestic market with maturity period between 6 months and 3 years.

Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS gives 2016 EBITDA margin outlook above analysts' estimates

Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Sees 2016 EBITDA margin of 15-17 percent.Sees core production of 2.1 million tonnes and sale of 2.1 million tonnes of core products in 2016.2016 EBITDA margin of 14.4 percent - -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.

Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS gives FY 2015 EBITDA margin below analysts' estimates

Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Sees FY 2015 EBITDA margin between 10-12 percent.Sees FY 2015 production of 2,077 tonnes main products and sales of 1,943 tonnes main products.FY 205 EBITDA margin of 12.9 percent - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates.