Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (KRDMD.IS)
2.63TRY
17 Oct 2017
-0.01TL (-0.38%)
2.64TL
2.68TL
2.69TL
2.57TL
162,814,399
87,237,664
2.78TL
1.01TL
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Kardemir files $33.6 mln arbitration application against Noble Resources International
Sept 6 (Reuters) - KARDEMIR KARABUK DEMIR CELIK SANAYI VE TICARET AS
Kardemir updates 2017 EBITDA margin outlook to 16%-18%
Aug 11 (Reuters) - KARDEMIR KARABUK DEMIR CELIK SANAYI VE TICARET AS
Kardemir to set up a new continuous casting machine to reach 3.5 mln tons/year capacity
Aug 10 (Reuters) - KARDEMIR
Kardemir Q2 net profit jumps to 110.1 million lira
Aug 7 (Reuters) - KARDEMIR KARABUK DEMIR CELIK SANAYI VE TICARET AS
Kardemir Q1 net result turns to loss of 5.6 million lira
May 3 (Reuters) - Kardemir
Kardemir 2016 net loss widens to 123.8 million lira
Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS
Kardemir Q2 net profit up at 31.0 mln lira
Kardemir
Kardemir to issue bonds up to 400 mln lira
Kardemir
Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS gives 2016 EBITDA margin outlook above analysts' estimates
Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Sees 2016 EBITDA margin of 15-17 percent.Sees core production of 2.1 million tonnes and sale of 2.1 million tonnes of core products in 2016.2016 EBITDA margin of 14.4 percent - -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates. Full Article
Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS gives FY 2015 EBITDA margin below analysts' estimates
Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS:Sees FY 2015 EBITDA margin between 10-12 percent.Sees FY 2015 production of 2,077 tonnes main products and sales of 1,943 tonnes main products.FY 205 EBITDA margin of 12.9 percent - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Estimates. Full Article