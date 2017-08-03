Edition:
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd (KRFI.BO)

KRFI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

78.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.15 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
Rs78.40
Open
Rs79.75
Day's High
Rs80.00
Day's Low
Rs77.90
Volume
37,186
Avg. Vol
101,723
52-wk High
Rs112.00
52-wk Low
Rs64.70

Latest Key Developments

India's Kirloskar Ferrous Industries June-qtr profit falls
Thursday, 3 Aug 2017 01:16am EDT 

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd ::June quarter profit 12.3 million rupees versus profit 378.1 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 3.78 billion rupees versus 3.40 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries March-qtr profit rises
Friday, 28 Apr 2017 04:21am EDT 

April 28 (Reuters) - Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd :March quarter net profit 132.6 million rupees versus profit121 million rupees year ago.March quarter net sales 3.18 billion rupees versus 2.45 billion rupees year ago.Says recommended dividend of INR 1.75/share.  Full Article

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries not to proceed with proposed deal with VSL Steels
Thursday, 9 Mar 2017 05:56am EST 

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd : Says not to proceed with porposed deal with VSL Steels .Says decision in view of unaccounted delays caused by pending disputes.  Full Article

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries starts commercial production at Koppal plant
Tuesday, 17 Jan 2017 04:22am EST 

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd : Says resumption of one mini blast furnace after upgrade .Says upgrade of mini blast furnace (‘MBF-I’) has been completed and the commercial production has commenced from January 17, 2017.  Full Article

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries to buy VSL Steels' pig iron plant assets
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 02:14am EDT 

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd : Granted its in-principle approval for acquisition of movable and immovable assets relating to pig iron plant of VSL Steels . Deal for a cash consideration of 1.55 billion rupees . Purchase price shall be financed partly by way of term loans and partly via internal accruals . Proposed transaction to be completed within 15 months . On completion of proposed deal, co's production capacity of pig iron to increase from 360,000 MT p.a. to 540,000 MT p.a. .  Full Article

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries June-qtr profit rises
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 02:07am EDT 

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd : June-quarter net profit 376.9 million rupees versus 153.2 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 3 billion rupees versus 3.03 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Kirloskar Ferrous Industries to consider fund raising options

* Says to consider fund raising options as may be deliberated and decided by board of directors of company

