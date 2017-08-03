Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd (KRFI.BO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Kirloskar Ferrous Industries June-qtr profit falls

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd ::June quarter profit 12.3 million rupees versus profit 378.1 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 3.78 billion rupees versus 3.40 billion rupees year ago.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries March-qtr profit rises

April 28 (Reuters) - Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd :March quarter net profit 132.6 million rupees versus profit121 million rupees year ago.March quarter net sales 3.18 billion rupees versus 2.45 billion rupees year ago.Says recommended dividend of INR 1.75/share.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries not to proceed with proposed deal with VSL Steels

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd : Says not to proceed with porposed deal with VSL Steels .Says decision in view of unaccounted delays caused by pending disputes.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries starts commercial production at Koppal plant

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd : Says resumption of one mini blast furnace after upgrade .Says upgrade of mini blast furnace (‘MBF-I’) has been completed and the commercial production has commenced from January 17, 2017.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries to buy VSL Steels' pig iron plant assets

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd : Granted its in-principle approval for acquisition of movable and immovable assets relating to pig iron plant of VSL Steels . Deal for a cash consideration of 1.55 billion rupees . Purchase price shall be financed partly by way of term loans and partly via internal accruals . Proposed transaction to be completed within 15 months . On completion of proposed deal, co's production capacity of pig iron to increase from 360,000 MT p.a. to 540,000 MT p.a. .

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries June-qtr profit rises

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd : June-quarter net profit 376.9 million rupees versus 153.2 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 3 billion rupees versus 3.03 billion rupees last year .