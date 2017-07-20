Krones AG (KRNG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

July 20 (Reuters) - Krones AG :H1 net profit after tax rose 10.8 percent to 82.4 million EUR.Krones continues stable growth in first half of 2017.Revenue and order intake increased 13.8 pct and 11.0 pct, respectively, in first half.Earnings before taxes (EBT) improved by 12.8 pct in period from January to June. EBT margin is 6.8 pct.Ratio of working capital to revenue comes to 26.3 pct (previous year: 25.5 pct)..Executive board keeps forecast for 2017 unchanged.Krones expects 4 pct revenue growth and an EBT margin of 7.0 pct, excluding effects from acquisitions..Revenue improved 13.8 pct year-on-year to EUR1.775 billion. Adjusted for acquisitions, revenue was up 10.2 pct..Order intake at Krones increased 11.0 pct in first half of 2017 to EUR1.779 billion.Adjusted for acquisitions, order intake was up 4.7 pct year-on-year.EBT margin is 6.8 pct after six months.At 6.8 pct, EBT margin for first six months of 2017 was nearly unchanged year-on-year.After taxes, net income was up 10.8 pct to EUR82.4 million.Earnings per share increased from EUR2.37 in previous year to EUR2.64..Ratio of average working capital for past four quarters to revenue came to 26.3 pct, after 25.5 pct in year-earlier period.Return on capital employed (roce) increased to 16.3 pct (previous year: 15.6 pct).Krones forecast for 2017 is unchanged.Krones expects EBT margin to be around 7.0 pct for year 2017.

April 27 (Reuters) - Krones AG :Says achieves strong operating growth in the first quarter of 2017.Says Q1 pretax profit rose 19.8 percent to 66 million eur.Says Q1 revenue increased 16.5%.Says adjusted for timing differences and acquisitions, revenue growth comes to 5.5%.Says order intake improved 6.5%.Says without orders gained through acquisitions, growth came to 3.4%.Says earnings before taxes increased 19.8% to eur66.0 million..Confirms targets for 2017 as a whole.Excluding effects from acquisitions, krones expects 4% revenue growth and an ebt margin of 7.0%.

Krones AG :Says intends to pay out a dividend of 1.55 euros per share.

Krones AG : Krones achieved its 2016 growth and earnings targets . FY net profit rose 8.2 percent to 169.1 million eur . FY pretax profit rose 6.4 percent to 237.6 million eur . FY revenue rose 6.9 percent to 3.39 billion eur . Says revenue and earnings are expected to increase further in 2017. . Says generated free cash flow of eur49.2 million in 2016. . Says order intake increased 7.9% year-on-year to eur3,441.3 million in 2016 . Says expects consolidated revenue to grow by 4% in 2017 . Says expects earnings to rise further and EBT margin to remain stable at 7.0% this year . Forecast for company's new financial performance target, working capital to sales, is 27% for 2017 .Possible acquisitions are not included in these forecasts for 2017.

Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed Co <002411.SZ>: Says the co entered into strategic cooperation frame agreement with Krones AG .Says two parties will cooperate in the industry of healthcare products and Krones AG will support the co's need for planning smart plant at a fair price.

Krones Ag : CEO says to present mid-term targets at q3 results, still aiming to increase profitability Further company coverage: [KRNG.DE] (Frankfurt Newsroom) ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).

Krones AG says: Says revenue in period from January to June 2016 grew 3.8% to eur 1,560.3 million . Says new orders improved 5.1% to eur 1,602.4 million . Says EBT climbed 3.1 percent . Says standing by its forecast for 2016 as a whole, predicting 3 percent revenue growth and an EBT margin of 7.0 percent . Says revenue in china picked up in Q2 of 2016 . Says new orders at Krones increased 5.1 percent in first half of 2016 to eur 1,602.4 million . Says H1 revenue grew 3.8 percent to eur 1,560.3 million .Q2 sales was 797 million eur, Q2 EBIT 55.5 million eur, adjusted net income 40.1 million eur.

Krones AG :Krones AG: purchase of system logistics stake closed successfully.

Krones AG:Confirms guidance for 2016 sales to rise 3 percent, EBT margin to rise to 7 percent.

Krones AG:Acquires supplier in the intralogistics for beverage market.Has purchased 60 pct of the shares in System Logistics S.p.A.Krones is financing the acquisition with existing liquid funds.