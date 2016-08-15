Edition:
United States

Kroton Educacional SA (KROT3.SA)

KROT3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

18.93BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
R$ 18.93
Open
R$ 18.92
Day's High
R$ 19.18
Day's Low
R$ 18.81
Volume
3,962,000
Avg. Vol
10,199,302
52-wk High
R$ 21.50
52-wk Low
R$ 11.92

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Kroton announces interim dividend payment
Monday, 15 Aug 2016 04:45am EDT 

Company corrects dividend payment, record and ex-dividend dates..dividend dates.) Aug 15 (Reuters) - Kroton Educacional SA : Said on Friday that its board of directors had approved, ad referendum of the general meeting, to pay interim dividends totalling 172.7 million Brazilian reais ($54.1 million), corresponding to 0.1067 real per share . Payment on Aug. 26 . Record date is Aug. 17 .Ex-dividend as of Aug. 18.  Full Article

Kroton announces interim dividend payment
Monday, 15 Aug 2016 02:20am EDT 

Kroton Educacional SA : Said on Friday that its board of directors had approved, ad referendum of the general meeting, to pay interim dividends totalling 172.7 million Brazilian reais ($54.1 million), corresponding to 0.1067 real per share . Payment on Aug. 25 . Record date is Aug. 12 .Ex-dividend as of Aug. 15.  Full Article

Shares of Brazil's Estacio up 20 pct on Kroton's takeover plan
Thursday, 2 Jun 2016 09:20am EDT 

: Shares of Brazilian education group Estacio Participacoes SA rise 20 percent in early trade after rival Kroton announces plan to buy company . Kroton shares open trading Thursday up 8 percent after it announces plan to takeover Estacio Further company coverage: [nL1N18U0HZ] (Reporting by Reese Ewing) ((reese.ewing@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd reaches 4.78 pct stake in Kroton Educacional SA
Monday, 21 Mar 2016 07:54am EDT 

Kroton Educacional SA:Says Coronation Fund Managers Ltd has reached 4.78 percent stake in the company's share capital, corresponding to 77.7 million common shares.  Full Article

Kroton Educacional SA announces dividend payment
Tuesday, 15 Mar 2016 07:59am EDT 

Kroton Educacional SA:Says on March 15 its board of directors approved interim dividend payment to be imputed to obligatory minimum dividend for fiscal year 2015, ad referendum of the general meeting.Total value 70.2 million Brazilian reais.Value per share 0.0434 real.Payment on March 28.Record date March 15.Ex-dividend as of March 16.  Full Article

Kroton Educacional SA concludes sale of Uniasselvi for 1.105 bln Brazilian reais
Tuesday, 1 Mar 2016 06:33am EST 

Kroton Educacional SA:Says that the sale of all stakes held by its subsidiaries in Uniasselvi has been concluded.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Kroton Educacional SA News

Enrollment at Brazil's Kroton colleges up 6 pct in third quarter

SAO PAULO, Oct 11 Total undergraduate enrollments at colleges run by Kroton Educacional SA rose in the third quarter from a year earlier, but its total number of students slipped, according to a Wednesday securities filing.

» More KROT3.SA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials