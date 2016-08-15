Kroton Educacional SA (KROT3.SA)
18.93BRL
20 Oct 2017
R$ 0.00 (+0.00%)
R$ 18.93
R$ 18.92
R$ 19.18
R$ 18.81
3,962,000
10,199,302
R$ 21.50
R$ 11.92
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Kroton announces interim dividend payment
Company corrects dividend payment, record and ex-dividend dates..dividend dates.) Aug 15 (Reuters) - Kroton Educacional SA
Kroton announces interim dividend payment
Kroton Educacional SA
Shares of Brazil's Estacio up 20 pct on Kroton's takeover plan
: Shares of Brazilian education group Estacio Participacoes SA
Coronation Fund Managers Ltd reaches 4.78 pct stake in Kroton Educacional SA
Kroton Educacional SA:Says Coronation Fund Managers Ltd has reached 4.78 percent stake in the company's share capital, corresponding to 77.7 million common shares. Full Article
Kroton Educacional SA announces dividend payment
Kroton Educacional SA:Says on March 15 its board of directors approved interim dividend payment to be imputed to obligatory minimum dividend for fiscal year 2015, ad referendum of the general meeting.Total value 70.2 million Brazilian reais.Value per share 0.0434 real.Payment on March 28.Record date March 15.Ex-dividend as of March 16. Full Article
Kroton Educacional SA concludes sale of Uniasselvi for 1.105 bln Brazilian reais
Kroton Educacional SA:Says that the sale of all stakes held by its subsidiaries in Uniasselvi has been concluded. Full Article
Enrollment at Brazil's Kroton colleges up 6 pct in third quarter
SAO PAULO, Oct 11 Total undergraduate enrollments at colleges run by Kroton Educacional SA rose in the third quarter from a year earlier, but its total number of students slipped, according to a Wednesday securities filing.