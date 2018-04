Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kruk Q1 Net Profit Down At 90.7 Mln Zlotys

April 27 (Reuters) - KRUK SA ::REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q1 NET PROFIT 90.7 MLN ZLOTYS VS 115.5 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO.Q1 REVENUE 285.3 MLN ZLOTYS VS 264.1 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO.Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 120.0 MLN ZLOTYS VS 131.1 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO .

Kruk Expenditure On New Debt Portfolios In Q1 Down 41% Yoy

April 10 (Reuters) - KRUK SA ::IN Q1 SPENT 125 MILLION ZLOTYS ON NEW DEBT PORTFOLIOS VERSUS 214 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.IN Q1 RECOVERED 362 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM MANAGED DEBT PORTFOLIOS VERSUS 309 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.THE NOMINAL VALUE OF LIABILITIES ACQUIRED IN Q1 AT 600 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 84 PERCENT YOY.

Kruk Wants To Buy 51% Stake Of Italian Company From Debt Collection Sector

March 28 (Reuters) - KRUK SA ::SUBMITS OFFER TO BUY 51% STAKE OF ITALIAN COMPANY FROM DEBT COLLECTION SECTOR.

Kruk Unit Wins Tender To Buy Debt Portfolio In Poland

March 23 (Reuters) - Kruk SA ::SAYS ITS UNIT WINS TENDER TO BUY DEBT PORTFOLIO IN POLAND OF NOMINAL VALUE OF ABOUT 394 MILLION ZLOTYS.

Kruk Plans To Buy Back Own Shares For Up To 0.5 Bln Zlotys

March 22 (Reuters) - KRUK SA ::ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO 3.8 MILLION OF ITS SHARES FOR NO MORE THAN 0.5 BILLION ZLOTYS .SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON APRIL 18 TO BUY BACK SHARES FOR NO LESS THAN 1 ZLOTY PER SHARE AND NO MORE THAN 250 ZLOTYS PER SHARE.SHAREHOLDERS TO AUTHORISE MANAGEMENT TO BUY THE COMPANY'S SHARES BETWEEN JUNE 1, 2018, AND MAY 31, 2021."GIVEN THE CURRENT SITUATION ON THE FINANCIAL MARKETS, WHICH MAY AFFECT THE VALUATION OF COMPANY SHARES, IT IS REASONABLE TO PROVIDE KRUK S.A. WITH A POSSIBILITY OF BUYING BACK ITS OWN SHARES IF THE VALUATION OF KRUK S.A. IS MATERIALLY DIFFERENT FROM ITS FUNDAMENTAL VALUE," IT SAYS IN THE DRAFT OF RESOLUTIONS FOR THE AGM TO BE HELD ON APRIL 18.THE ACQUIRED SHARES MAY BE USED IN PART TO IMPLEMENT THE MANAGEMENT STOCK OPTION PLAN OPERATED BY THE COMPANY, BUT THEY MAY ALSO BE CANCELLED OR HELD FOR RESALE, IT ADDS.

Kruk FY Net Profit Up 19 Pct YoY

March 20 (Reuters) - KRUK SA ::REPORTED ON MONDAY FY 2017 NET PROFIT OF 295.1 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 248.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO .FY REVENUE 1.06 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 783.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.FY OPERATING PROFIT 420.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 349.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO .RECOVERIES FROM PURCHASED DEBT PORTFOLIOS IN 2017 AMOUNTED TO 1.4 BILLION ZLOTYS, UP 38 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR.In 2017 KRUK INVESTED 977 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 24% YEAR ON YEAR, IN PURCHASING A TOTAL OF 139 NEW PORTFOLIOS WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF 16.4 BLN ZLOTYS.EARLIER IN JAN. KRUK REPORTED ITS PRELIMINARY FY PROFIT AT 300 MILLION ZLOTYS, AS WELL AS EXPENDITURE ON DEBT PORTFOLIOS AT 210 MILLION ZLOTYS IN Q4 AND RECOVERIES FROM MANAGED PORTFOLIOS AT 375 MILLION ZLOTYS IN THE LAST QUARTER OF 2017 nFWN1P503Q.

Kruk Proposes FY 2017 Dividend Of 5 Zloty/Shr

March 6 (Reuters) - KRUK SA ::MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2017 DIVIDEND OF 5 ZLOTYS PER SHARE.

Kruk Prelim FY 2017 Net Profit Jumps to 300 Mln Zlotys

Jan 10 (Reuters) - KRUK SA ::PRELIM FY 2017 NET PROFIT AT 300 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 20.6 PERCENT YOY.NOMINAL VALUE OF DEBT PORTFOLIOS PURCHASED IN Q4 AT 6.41 BILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 22 PERCENT YOY.EXPENDITURE ON DEBT PORTFOLIOS PURCHASED IN Q4 AT 210 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 40 PERCENT YOY.RECOVERIES FROM MANAGEMENT OF PURCHASED PORTFOLIOS IN Q4 AT 375 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 29 PERCENT YOY.

Kruk To Launch Bonds Of Total Nominal Value Of Up To 500 mln zlotys

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Kruk SA ::TO LAUNCH FIFTH PUBLIC BOND ISSUE PROGRAMME WITH A TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF UP TO PLN 500M.

Kruk unit to buy debt portfolio of nominal value of 419.7 mln zlotys

Sept 28 (Reuters) - KRUK SA ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS UNIT PROKURA NS FIZ WON A TENDER TO PURCHASE AN UNSECURED RETAIL DEBT PORTFOLIO FROM GETIN NOBLE BANK SA << >>.THE PORTFOLIO’S NOMINAL VALUE IS ABOUT 419.7 MILLION ZLOTYS .