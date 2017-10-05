PSG Konsult Ltd (KSTJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

PSG Konsult says HY recurring HEPS up 10 pct

Oct 5 (Reuters) - PSG KONSULT LTD ::HY ‍DIVIDEND PER SHARE UP 12% TO 5.7 CENTS​.‍HY RECURRING HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE UP 10% TO 18.2 CENTS​.‍HY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM UP 19% TO R1 607 MILLION​.HY ‍TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT UP 16% TO R193BN​.HY ‍GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM UP 19% TO R1 607M​.PSG KONSULT - ‍COMPREHENSIVE REINSURANCE PROGRAMME WE HAVE IN PLACE REDUCED ADVERSE IMPACT OF CATASTROPHE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED SUCH AS KNYSNA FIRES​.

PSG Konsult concludes agreement to acquire AIFA'S commercial and industrial insurance brokerage business

Sept 26 (Reuters) - PSG KONSULT LTD ::CONCLUDED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AIFA'S COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL INSURANCE BROKERAGE BUSINESS.

PSG Konsult full-year recurring HEPS up 16 pct

PSG Konsult Ltd : Reviewed preliminary financial results for the year ended Feb. 28, 2017 . FY core revenue up 13 pct . FY recurring headline earnings per share up 16 pct . Dividend per share up 16 pct . Final gross dividend of 10.2 cents per share (2016: 8.8 cents per share) from income .Confident that it will continue to build its client franchise despite uncertain market outlook, volatility in investment markets.