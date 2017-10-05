Edition:
PSG Konsult Ltd (KSTJ.J)

KSTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

885.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-3.00 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
888.00
Open
900.00
Day's High
900.00
Day's Low
885.00
Volume
106,663
Avg. Vol
166,245
52-wk High
940.00
52-wk Low
674.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

PSG Konsult says HY recurring HEPS up 10 pct
Thursday, 5 Oct 2017 05:45am EDT 

Oct 5 (Reuters) - PSG KONSULT LTD ::HY ‍DIVIDEND PER SHARE UP 12% TO 5.7 CENTS​.‍HY RECURRING HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE UP 10% TO 18.2 CENTS​.‍HY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM UP 19% TO R1 607 MILLION​.HY ‍TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT UP 16% TO R193BN​.HY ‍GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM UP 19% TO R1 607M​.PSG KONSULT - ‍COMPREHENSIVE REINSURANCE PROGRAMME WE HAVE IN PLACE REDUCED ADVERSE IMPACT OF CATASTROPHE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED SUCH AS KNYSNA FIRES​.  Full Article

PSG Konsult concludes agreement to acquire AIFA'S commercial and industrial insurance brokerage business
Tuesday, 26 Sep 2017 02:00am EDT 

Sept 26 (Reuters) - PSG KONSULT LTD ::CONCLUDED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AIFA'S COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL INSURANCE BROKERAGE BUSINESS.  Full Article

PSG Konsult full-year recurring HEPS up 16 pct
Thursday, 13 Apr 2017 05:20am EDT 

PSG Konsult Ltd : Reviewed preliminary financial results for the year ended Feb. 28, 2017 . FY core revenue up 13 pct . FY recurring headline earnings per share up 16 pct . Dividend per share up 16 pct . Final gross dividend of 10.2 cents per share (2016: 8.8 cents per share) from income .Confident that it will continue to build its client franchise despite uncertain market outlook, volatility in investment markets.  Full Article

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
