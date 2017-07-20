Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KTKM.BO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kotak Mahindra Bank has made more than needed provisions on accounts taken to bankruptcy

July 20 (Reuters) - Kotak Mahindra Bank Joint MD Dipak Gupta and CFO Jaimin Bhatt speaking to reporters::Says seeing some stress in SME accounts.Says have 2.36 billion rupee exposure to 4 of the 12 companies being taken to insolvency.Says have made more provisions than required by RBI on those accounts.

Kotak Mahindra Bank June-quarter profit rises 23 pct

July 20 (Reuters) - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd ::June quarter PAT 9.13 billion rupees - TV.Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 10.24 billion rupees.June quarter interest earned 46.56 billion rupees versus 43.87 billion rupees year ago.June quarter provisions 2.04 billion rupees versus 1.80 billion rupees year ago.June quarter gross NPA 2.58 percent versus 2.59 percent previous quarter.June quarter net NPA 1.25 percent versus 1.26 percent previous quarter.June quarter NIM 4.4 percent.The alert on PAT was first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company release at the National Stock Exchange.

Kotak Mahindra Bank seeks members' nod for reappointment of Uday S Kotak as MD and vice chairman

June 7 (Reuters) - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd :Seeks members' nod for reappointment of Uday S Kotak as executive vice chairman and MD.Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Dipak Gupta designated as joint MD from Jan 1 2018 to Dec 31 2020.Seeks members' nod for raising funds by way of issue of securities for amount up to INR 50 billion.

About 18 mln shares in India's Kotak Mahindra Bank change hands in block deal on BSE

May 22 (Reuters) - :* About 18 million shares in India's Kotak Mahindra Bank change hands in block deal on BSE.

Kotak Mahindra Bank approves increase in ceiling limit on total shareholding of FIIs/FPIs to 43 pct

May 18 (Reuters) - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd ::Says approved increase in ceiling limit on total shareholding of FIIs/FPIs from current limit of 42 pct to 43 pct.

Kotak Mahindra Bank approves reappointment of Uday Kotak as exec vice chairman, MD

May 16 (Reuters) - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd :Says approved reappointment of Uday Kotak as executive vice chairman & MD.Says approved designation of Dipak Gupta as joint MD for the period of Jan 1, 2018 to Dec 31, 2020.

India's Kotak Mahindra Bank sees bad loans, credit costs falling

April 27 (Reuters) - Kotak Mahindra Bank :Exec says seeing early signs of pick up in loan growth.Exec says sees credit costs falling in FY18.Exec says looking at a lot of inorganic opportunities.Exec says working on a number of options to bring down promoter shareholding as asked by RBI.Exec says sees 2017/18 loan growth to be broadly in line with 20 percent recorded last quarter.Exec says sees improving trend in bad loans.

Kotak Mahindra Bank March-qtr profit up about 40 pct

April 27 (Reuters) - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd :March quarter net profit 9.76 billion rupees versus net profit of 6.96 billion rupees year ago.March quarter interest earned 44.32 billion rupees versus 42.65 billion rupees year ago.March quarter provisions 2.67 billion rupees versus 2 billion rupees year ago.March quarter gross NPA 2.59 percent versus 2.42 percent previous quarter.March quarter net NPA 1.26 percent versus 1.07 percent previous quarter.Says recommends dividend 0.6 rupee per share.Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 9.38 billion rupees.March quarter NIM 4.6 percent.

Kotak Mahindra Bank unit was given registration certificate by RBI to start business of non-banking financial institution

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd :RBI issued certificate of registration to Kotak Infrastructure Debt Fund to start biz of non-banking financial institution as infra debt fund.

India's Kotak Mahindra to raise equity capital

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd : Says approval for raising of equity capital by bank up to 6.2 crore equity shares of INR 5 each . Says purpose of raising equity is to pursue consolidation opportunities in indian banking,financial services space . Says purpose of raising equity is for growth of units . Purpose of raising equity is to give thrust to additional avenues of organic growth like opportunities in domestic, international lending .Raising capital to augment capital base for capitalizing on opportunites in acquisition,resolution of stresses assets in banking sector.