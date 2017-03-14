Kushal Ltd (KUSH.BO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kushal Tradelink to consider allotment of bonus shares

Kushal Tradelink Ltd :Says to consider allotment of bonus shares..

Kushal Tradelink seeks members' nod issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio

Kushal Tradelink Ltd : Kushal Tradelink Ltd - seeks members' nod for approval of issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio .Kushal Tradelink Ltd - seeks members' nod for increased in authorized share capitl to inr 500 million.

Kushal Tradelink recommends 1:1 bonus issue

Kushal Tradelink Ltd :Board recommends 1:1 bonus issue.

Kushal Tradelink to consider bonus issue

Kushal Tradelink Ltd : Says board to consider bonus issue .Says to consider and propose to amalgamate/merge Riddhi Siddhi Recyclers Private Limited in Kushal Tradelink.

Kushal Tradelink to consider amalgamation of Ashapura Paper Mills, Kushal Infrastructure in co

Kushal Tradelink Ltd :To consider amalgamation of Ashapura Paper Mills , Kushal Infrastructure and Kushal Wealth Creators in co.

Kushal Tradelink Ltd fixes record date for interim dividend

Kushal Tradelink Ltd:Says that it has fixed Feb. 5, 2016 as record date for purpose of payment of interim dividend.