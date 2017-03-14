Kushal Ltd (KUSH.BO)
118.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs2.30 (+1.98%)
Rs116.40
Rs118.70
Rs118.70
Rs118.70
24,690
92,100
Rs305.55
Rs105.55
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
