Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (KVRI.NS)

KVRI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

551.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-9.85 (-1.75%)
Prev Close
Rs561.75
Open
Rs561.90
Day's High
Rs564.95
Day's Low
Rs551.50
Volume
52,121
Avg. Vol
764,763
52-wk High
Rs708.00
52-wk Low
Rs358.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Kaveri Seed Co approves payment of interim dividend of 3 rupees/share
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 05:04am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Kaveri Seed Company Ltd :Says approved payment of interim dividend of INR 3 per equity share.  Full Article

India's Kaveri Seed Co June-qtr profit up 31 pct
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 04:48am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Kaveri Seed Company Ltd :June quarter net profit 2.02 billion rupees versus 1.54 billion rupees year ago.June quarter total income 5.95 billion rupees versus 4.99 billion rupees year ago.Propose to incorporate & invest in unit formed to develop a different brand, cater to different segments for sale of all types of seeds.  Full Article

Kaveri Seed approves share buyback worth 2 bln rupees
Monday, 27 Mar 2017 04:34am EDT 

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd :Says approves share buyback worth 2 billion rupees.  Full Article

Kaveri Seed Co to consider proposal for share buyback
Monday, 20 Mar 2017 07:24am EDT 

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd :Says to consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.  Full Article

Kaveri Seed Co Ltd Dec-qtr profit falls
Tuesday, 31 Jan 2017 02:59am EST 

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 52.2 million rupees versus 126.5 million rupees year ago . Dec quarter net sales 678.5 million rupees versus 697.7 million rupees year ago . Says approved to invest 390 million rupees for purchase of office space in telangana .Says approved investment of 90 million rupees in unit kexveg india.  Full Article

Kaveri Seed appoints Vijay Kumar as new CFO
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 04:59am EDT 

Kaveri Seed Co Ltd : Approved resignation of K V Chalapathi Reddy as CFO; appointed G Vijay Kumar as new CFO .  Full Article

Kaveri Seed Co Ltd - India to screen GM cotton hybrids after pest attacks - RTRS
Wednesday, 4 Nov 2015 06:14pm EST 

Kaveri Seed Co Ltd:India will screen genetically modified (GM) cotton hybrids on sale in the country to identify the varieties that are resistant to whitefly, a pest that recently caused extensive damages to crops in two northern states, a government official said - RTRS.The whitefly attack on the Bt cotton variety in Punjab and Haryana was the first major infestation since India adopted transgenic cotton in 2002 - RTRS.It has stoked worries over the vulnerability of the GM seeds that yield nearly all of the cotton in the world's top producer - RTRS.The federal agriculture ministry does not want to take any chances as the pest could thrive and affect nearby farms growing vegetables, said P.K. Chakrabarty, an assistant director general of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research - RTRS."Out of the 1,128 hybrids, we have asked to see which have an inherent tolerance to whitefly," Chakrabarty told Reuters on Thursday. "The government will screen the available hybrids and then put up a list. That will sensitise private producers to select suitable hybrids only." - RTRS.A joint venture of Monsanto with Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Co Pvt Ltd, Kaveri Seeds and Bayer Bioscience Pvt Ltd are among companies allowed to sell GM cotton hybrids in India - RTRS.Bt cotton was tweaked by scientists at Monsanto to produce its own insecticide to kill bollworms. But two years of drought in India have encouraged the spread of whitefly against which the strain has no resistance - RTRS.  Full Article

BRIEF-India's Kaveri Seed Co approves payment of interim dividend of 3 rupees/share

* Says approved payment of interim dividend of INR 3 per equity share Source text - http://bit.ly/2vewflN Further company coverage:

