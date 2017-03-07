Edition:
Kws Saat SE (KWSG.DE)

KWSG.DE on Xetra

363.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-2.65 (-0.72%)
Prev Close
€366.15
Open
€366.20
Day's High
€366.20
Day's Low
€362.00
Volume
1,820
Avg. Vol
1,673
52-wk High
€383.15
52-wk Low
€270.00

KWS Saat SE H1 net sales up 27.6 pct to EUR 280.0 mln
Tuesday, 7 Mar 2017 01:05am EST 

KWS Saat SE : Increased its net sales in the first half of 2016/2017 by 27.6 percent to 280.0 million euros ($296.41 million) . H1 earnings before taxes (EBIT) were –70.3 million euros, an improvement of 33.9 percent . Now expects its EBIT margin to achieve at least 10.5 percent for the fiscal year as a whole due to the expansion in sugarbeet cultivation area . Indications are that sugarbeet seed business will grow in the further course of fiscal 2016/2017 due to an increase in cultivation area .Still expects to increase its FY net sales by almost 5 percent on the back of an anticipated slight improvement in income.  Full Article

KWS Saat 9-month 2015/2016 net sales up at 833.2 mln euros
Thursday, 26 May 2016 01:19am EDT 

KWS Saat SE : Reports a rise in net sales for KWS group of 833.2 million euros ($931.77 million), or 7.1 pct, after end of the first nine months of fiscal 2015/2016 . 9-month income (EBIT) was down year on year 128.7 million euros (140.1 million euros year ago) . Confirms the full-year targets: net sales growth will be 5% to 10%; the EBIT margin is expected to be at least 10% .9-mth net income 96.6 million euros vs 103.2 million euros yr ago.  Full Article

KWS Saat gives mixed FY 2015/2016 guidance
Tuesday, 24 Nov 2015 01:30am EST 

KWS Saat SE:Expects net sales to grow between 5 pct and 10 pct at end of FY 2015/2016.Assumes to be able to achieve long-term goal of an EBIT margin of at least 10 pct at end of FY 2015/2016.FY 2014/2015 reported revenue 1.26 billion euros.FY 2015/2016 revenue estimate 1.17 billion euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.FY 2015/2016 EBIT margin estimate 11.1 pct - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

