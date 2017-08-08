Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kinaxis Q2 ‍adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.30​

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Kinaxis Inc ::Kinaxis Inc reports fiscal second quarter 2017 results.Kinaxis Inc qtrly ‍revenue totaled $32.9 million, up 14%​.Kinaxis Inc qtrly ‍adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.30​.Kinaxis Inc qtrly ‍shr $0.21​.Kinaxis Inc sees ‍FY2017 annual total revenue to be in range of $131 million to $133 million​.Kinaxis Inc sees ‍FY2017 annual subscription revenue to grow 21% to 23%​.Kinaxis Inc sees FY 2017 ‍annual adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue to be between 26% and 28% of total revenue​.

Kinaxis reports Q1 earnings per share $0.12

May 3 (Reuters) - Kinaxis Inc :Kinaxis Inc. reports fiscal first quarter 2017 results.Qtrly revenue totaled $32.5 million, up 20%.Q1 earnings per share $0.12.Sees FY 2017 annual total revenue to be in range of $140 million to $144 million.Kinaxis Inc sees full year 2017 annual adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue to be between 25% and 27% of total revenue.Sees FY 2017 annual subscription revenue to grow 26% to 28%.Q1 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $32.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Kinaxis Inc qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.23.FY2017 revenue view $142.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Kinaxis reports fourth quarter results

Kinaxis Inc : Kinaxis Inc. reports fourth quarter 2016 and full year 2016 results . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.14 . Kinaxis qtrly revenue totaled $30.3 million, up 25 pct . Kinaxis qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.14 . Qtrly subscription revenue was $22.7 million, up 34 pct . Kinaxis sees annual total revenue to be in range of $140 million to $144 million . Sees 2017 annual subscription revenue to grow 25 pct to 27 pct . Sees 2017 annual adjusted ebitda as a percentage of total revenue to be between 24 pct and 26 pct of total revenue . Q4 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $30.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .FY2017 revenue view $142.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Kinaxis Inc. reports Q2 adjusted diluted EPS $0.20

Kinaxis Inc says - : Kinaxis Inc. reports fiscal second quarter 2016 results . Q2 revenue view $27.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . FY2016 revenue view $111.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 2016 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.20 . Q2 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Says total revenue for Q2 was $28.7 million, an increase of 21% compared to same period in 2015. .Sees full year 2016 annual total revenue to be in range of $112 million to $115 million.

Kinaxis Inc and Deloitte join forces to provide supply chain management cloud solutions

Kinaxis Inc:Says new alliance with Deloitte Consulting LLP in US to develop supply chain solutions designed to improve end-to-end supply chain for large enterprises.