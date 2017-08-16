Loblaw Companies Ltd (L.TO)

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Loblaw Companies Ltd :President's Choice Bank -announced a mutual agreement to end its 20-year relationship with CIBC.
July 26 (Reuters) - Loblaw Companies Ltd :Loblaw - CEO, re: further reduction in generic drug pricing by Québec Government, "will put increased pressure on our pharmacy business model" - conf call.Loblaw - in 2018, expect significant regulatory headwinds from both accelerating healthcare reform and increases in minimum wage - CEO on conf call.Loblaw - "we need to increase our focus on cost reductions and accelerate our plans to realize efficiencies" - president on conf call.Loblaw - in 2018, estimate impact on labor expenses from increases in minimum wage rates to be about $190 million - president on conf call.
July 26 (Reuters) - Loblaw Companies Ltd :Q2 revenue C$11.08 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$11.05 billion.Q2 earnings per share C$0.89.Loblaw Companies Ltd - qtrly drug retail (Shoppers Drug Mart) same-store sales growth was 3.7 percent.Q2 earnings per share C$0.89.Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$1.11.Loblaw Companies Ltd - qtrly food retail (Loblaw) same-store sales growth was 1.0 percent, excluding gas bar.Loblaw Companies Ltd - qtrly retail segment sales were $10,827 million, an increase of $333 million, or 3.2 percent, compared to Q2 of 2016.Q2 earnings per share view C$1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Loblaw Companies Ltd - Loblaw's outlook for 2017 remains unchanged.FY2017 earnings per share view C$4.44, revenue view C$46.99 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Loblaw Companies Ltd - expected incremental impact of minimum wage increases on labour expenses is approximately $190 million in 2018.Loblaw Companies Ltd - recently announced healthcare reform in Quebec will result in a more significant incremental impact in 2018 than in prior years.
May 3 (Reuters) - Loblaw Companies Ltd :Loblaw companies ltd - qtrly revenue was $10,401 million, an increase of $20 million.Loblaw reports 2017 first quarter results and announces a 3.8% increase to quarterly common share dividend(1).Q1 revenue c$10.4 billion versus i/b/e/s view c$10.39 billion.Loblaw companies ltd - qtrly diluted net earnings per common share were $0.57.Loblaw companies ltd - qtrly adjusted diluted net earnings per common share were $0.90.Loblaw companies ltd - quarterly common share dividend to be increased by 3.8% from $0.26 per common share to $0.27 per common share.Loblaw companies- in 2017, on a full-year comparative basis, expects to invest about $1.3 billion in capital expenditures, including $1.0 billion in retail segment.Loblaw companies ltd - qtrly same-store sales were negatively impacted by timing of new year's day and easter.Loblaw companies ltd - qtrly retail segment sales were $10,166 million, an increase of $12 million, or 0.1%, compared to q1 of 2016.Loblaw companies ltd - qtrly food retail (loblaw) same-store sales decline was 2.1%, excluding gas bar.Loblaw companies ltd - qtrly drug retail (shoppers drug mart) same-store sales growth was 0.9 percent.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.87, revenue view c$10.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
April 26 (Reuters) - Loblaw Companies Ltd ::Loblaw Companies Limited announces normal course issuer bid.May, during 12-month period commencing April 28, 2017 and terminating April 27, 2018, purchase up to 21 million of common shares.
April 19 (Reuters) - Brookfield Business Partners LP ::Loblaw to sell its gas station business to Brookfield Business Partners.Brookfield Business Partners LP - transaction provides for a purchase price of approximately c$540 million..Brookfield Business Partners LP- Brookfield is entering into an agreement with imperial oil to rebrand gas station portfolio to Mobil fuel brand.
Loblaw Companies Ltd : Loblaw reports 2016 fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2016 results . Q4 revenue C$11.13 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$10.98 billion . Loblaw Companies Ltd - expects to invest approximately $1.3 billion in capital expenditures in 2017, including $1.0 billion in its retail segment . Loblaw Companies Ltd - Qtrly food retail (Loblaw) same-store sales growth was 1.1%, excluding gas bar . Loblaw - recorded a charge of $88 million related to impairment of fixed assets of $15 million and a customer relationship intangible asset of $73 million in quarter . Loblaw Companies Ltd - Qtrly diluted net earnings per common share were $0.50 . Loblaw Companies Ltd - Qtrly adjusted diluted net earnings per common share were $0.97 . Loblaw - sees estimated impact in 2017 of new and current consolidated franchises will be revenue of about $680 million, adjusted EBITDA of about $55 million . Loblaw Companies Ltd - on FY comparative basis company expects to deliver positive same-store sales and stable gross margin in its retail segment . Loblaw - sees impact in 2017 of new and current consolidated franchises will be net earnings attributable to non-controlling interests of about $10 million . Loblaw Companies Ltd - in 2017 expects to invest approximately $1.3 billion in capital expenditures.
Loblaw Companies Ltd : Loblaw Companies Ltd - In 2016, company expects to invest approximately $1.3 billion in capital expenditures, including $1.0 billion in its retail segment . Q3 earnings per share view C$1.12, revenue view C$14.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$1.26 . Q3 earnings per share C$1.03 . Qtrly drug retail (shoppers drug mart) same-store sales growth was 2.8% . Loblaw reports third quarter 2016 results .Q3 revenue C$14.14 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$14.12 billion.
Loblaw Companies Ltd: Loblaw enters into agreement to purchase Canadian healthcare technology company, QHR . Deal for $3.10 in cash per each QHR share . Deal for approximately $170 million in aggregate .QHR shareholders who collectively control approximately 23% of QHR, have committed to vote in favor of transaction..
Loblaw Companies Ltd : Qtrly adjusted diluted net earnings per common share were $1.01 . Qtrly drug retail (shoppers drug mart) same-store sales growth was 4.0% . Q2 retail segment sales were $10,494 million, an increase of $176 million, or 1.7%, compared to q2 of 2015 . To return capital to shareholders by allocating a significant portion of free cash flow to share repurchases in 2016 . Sees for 2016 approximately $1.3 billion in capital expenditures . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.94, revenue view c$10.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Fy2016 earnings per share view c$3.86, revenue view c$46.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Says . Qtrly revenue was $10,731 million, an increase of $196 million, or 1.9%, compared to q2 of 2015 . Qtrly diluted net earnings per common share were $0.39 . Qtrly food retail (loblaw) same-store sales growth was 0.7%, excluding gas bar . Says recorded an additional charge related to store closures of approximately $43 million in q2 . In 2016 to deliver positive same-store sales and stable gross margin in its retail segment .Says in 2016, company expects to grow adjusted net earnings.
