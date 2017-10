Long4Life Ltd (L4LJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Long4life says enters into discussions relating to further potential acquisition

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Long4life Ltd :Entered into discussions relating to further potential acquisition, unrelated to proposed acquisition of holdsport limited.Says if discussions realting to acquisition successfully concluded, may have an effect on long4life's share price.

Long4Life to acquire entire issued share capital of Holdsport Ltd

July 25 (Reuters) - HOLDSPORT LTD ::SAYS LONG4LIFE HAS SUBMITTED FIRM INTENTION OFFER LETTER TO HOLDSPORT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF ISSUED ORDINARY SHARE CAPITAL OF HOLDSPORT LONG4LIFE LIMITED.OFFER LETTER WAS ACCEPTED AND SIGNED BY HSP BOARD ON 24 JULY 2017.CONSIDERATION FOR SCHEME SHARES, HSP SHAREHOLDERS WILL HAVE FOLLOWING ELECTION: TO RECEIVE 12.10 ORDINARY SHARES IN LONG4LIFE FOR EVERY ONE HOLDSPORT SHARE.INTENDS HSP SHAREHOLDERS WILL HAVE ELECTION TO RECEIVE 11.20 LONG4LIFE SHARES AND R5.00 IN CASH FOR EVERY 1 HOLDSPORT SHARE HELD.

Long4life concludes share purchase agreement to acquire Sorbet

July 14 (Reuters) - Long4life Ltd ::Concluded a share purchase agreement to acquire entire issued share capital of Sorbet for a maximum consideration of 116 mln rand .Consideration to be settled through a combination of cash and Long4life shares.

Long4life says entered into discussions relating to potential acquisition

July 5 (Reuters) - Long4life Ltd ::Entered into discussions relating to a potential acquisition, which if successfully concluded, may have a material effect on Long4life's share price.Says such discussions are unrelated to company's non-binding expression of interest to board of directors of Holdsport Ltd.

Holdsport says proposed acquisition by Long4Life

July 3 (Reuters) - Holdsport Ltd ::Says submitted a non-binding expression of interest to board of directors of Holdsport in relation to a proposed transaction.Proposed transaction envisages Long4life acquiring entire issued share capital of the Co in share for share exchange at ratio of 10.44 long4life shares for every 1 Holdsport ordinary share.If concluded, proposed transaction may have a material impact on both long4life and holdsport share prices.

Long4life names Kevin Hedderwick as chief operating officer

May 22 (Reuters) - Long4life Ltd ::Kevin Hedderwick appointed chief operating officer and executive director of company, effective 22 May 2017.