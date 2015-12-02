Edition:
United States

Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV (LABB.MX)

LABB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

22.95MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.03 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
$22.98
Open
$22.78
Day's High
$23.19
Day's Low
$22.73
Volume
852,800
Avg. Vol
2,197,589
52-wk High
$25.47
52-wk Low
$18.67

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Genomma Lab Internacional appoints new executive vice president and CFO
Wednesday, 2 Dec 2015 03:11pm EST 

Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV:Appoints Antonio Zamora Galland as new executive vice president and CFO of the company.Zamora Galland replaces Oscar Villalobos Torres, who resigned from the post.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV News

» More LABB.MX News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials