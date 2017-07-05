Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO)
2.02CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.03 (+1.51%)
$1.99
$2.00
$2.04
$1.94
2,486,323
1,182,265
$2.04
$0.52
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Lithium Americas provides Cauchari-Olaroz development update
July 5 (Reuters) - Lithium Americas Corp
Lithium Americas Corp continues to advance completion of strategic investments
Lithium Americas Corp
LITHIUM AMERICAS ANNOUNCES $112 MLN STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY BANGCHAK PETROLEUM
Lithium Americas Corp
Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium's units to invest in Canada firm, battery project
Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd <002460.SZ> : Says Hong Kong unit's capital will be boosted by $100 million to buy 19.9 percent stake in Lithium Americas Corp
Lithium Americas' subsidiary Hectatone announces royalty agreement with Delmon
Lithium Americas Corp
Lithium Americas appoints executive VP, finance and corporate development
Lithium Americas Corp: Lithium Americas announces the appointment of executive vice president, finance and corporate development .Appointment of Myron Manternach as executive vice president, finance and corporate development, effective immediately. Full Article
BRIEF-Lithium Americas provides Cauchari-Olaroz development update
* Lithium Mmericas provides Cauchari-Olaroz development update