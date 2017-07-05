Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Lithium Americas provides Cauchari-Olaroz development update

July 5 (Reuters) - Lithium Americas Corp :Lithium Mmericas provides Cauchari-Olaroz development update.Cauchari-Olaroz project development schedule remains on track.All parties reaffirmed their commitment to support development of cauchari-olaroz.Construction of first stage of 25,000 tonnes per annum of lithium carbonate production capacity is expected to be completed in 2019.As part of bangchak strategic financing, Bangchak's president and CEO, included in management slate for board to be elected at agm on Aug 14.

Lithium Americas Corp continues to advance completion of strategic investments

Lithium Americas Corp : Lithium Americas reports results of special meeting of shareholders and provides update on strategic financings . Lithium Americas Corp - continues to advance completion of strategic investments aggregating US$286 million by GFL International Co Ltd and Bangchak .Lithium Americas Corp - anticipates that transactions will close within next month.

LITHIUM AMERICAS ANNOUNCES $112 MLN STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY BANGCHAK PETROLEUM

Lithium Americas Corp : LITHIUM AMERICAS ANNOUNCES US$112 MILLION STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY BANGCHAK PETROLEUM . BCPI AGREED TO FINANCING TERMS IN AMOUNT OF $112 MILLION IN EXCHANGE FOR INCREASING ITS OWNERSHIP STAKE TO 16.4% OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF CO . BCPI SIGNED INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH CO FOR FUNDING TO ADVANCE CONSTRUCTION OF CAUCHARI-OLAROZ LITHIUM PROJECT IN JUJUY, ARGENTINA . BCPI WILL PROVIDE TO LITHIUM AMERICAS A US$80 MILLION PROJECT DEBT FACILITY .BCPI HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE, BY WAY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT, 50 MILLION SHARES AT PRICE OF C$0.85PER SHARE,FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF C$42.5 MILLION.

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium's units to invest in Canada firm, battery project

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd <002460.SZ> : Says Hong Kong unit's capital will be boosted by $100 million to buy 19.9 percent stake in Lithium Americas Corp for $49 million .Says unit plans to invest 503 million yuan ($73.41 million) in lithium battery project.

Lithium Americas' subsidiary Hectatone announces royalty agreement with Delmon

Lithium Americas Corp - : Forecasts revenues in 2017 to be derived primarily from environmental, industrial coatings, animal feed, and drilling fluid markets . As consideration for technical assistance, RMI will receive US$1.2 million in progress payments . Under agreement, RMI will also receive royalties from future Delmon plant production . Delmon and RMI expect to commission new facility in January, 2018 .Lithium Americas' subsidiary Hectatone Inc. announces a technical assistance and royalty agreement with Delmon in Saudi Arabia and provides business update.

Lithium Americas appoints executive VP, finance and corporate development

Lithium Americas Corp: Lithium Americas announces the appointment of executive vice president, finance and corporate development .Appointment of Myron Manternach as executive vice president, finance and corporate development, effective immediately.