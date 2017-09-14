Latecoere SA (LAEP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Latecoere ::SELECTED TO SUPPLY THE AIRBUS HELICOPTERS H175 COCKPIT CONTROL PANELS‍​.CONTRACT OF 5 YEARS, BASED ON A ESTIMATE OF AROUND 500 UNITS PER YEAR.THE FIRST DELIVERIES WILL BEGIN IN EARLY 2018.

Sept 12 (Reuters) - LATECOERE ::WINS CONTRACT WITH BOEING << >> FOR THE 777X.SELECTED BY BOEING TO PROVIDE VIDEO ON BOARD EQUIPMENT INCLUDING CAMERAS AND MONITORS FOR THE 777X .

July 26 (Reuters) - LATECOERE SA ::REVENUES STOOD AT EUR 348.8 MILLION ON 30 JUNE 2017, UP 1.8% IN REPORTED FIGURES ON SAME PERIOD IN 2016.AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES, LATÉCOÈRE'S REVENUES DECREASED BY 1.2% IN FIRST HALF OF 2017.SAYS FIRST SIGNIFICANT REVENUES ASSOCIATED WITH INTERCONNECTION SYSTEMS DIVISION AND CERTAIN NEW CONTRACTS WILL OCCUR AS OF SECOND HALF OF YEAR.DESPITE SLIGHTLY LOWER REVENUES AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES, GROUP IS EXPECTING IN 2017 AN IMPROVEMENT IN RECURRING OPERATING INCOME AND POSITIVE FREE CASH FLOW.

Corrects headline and bullet to show it's the first North America contract for the company's unit, not for the parent:SYSTEMES D'INTERCONNEXION WINS ITS FIRST NORTH AMERICAN CONTRACT.HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HÉROUX-DEVTEK INC FOR DEVELOPMENT OF THE EWIS (ELECTRICAL WIRING INTERCONNECTION SYSTEM) FOR LANDING GEAR.

June 21 (Reuters) - LATECOERE ::WINS ITS FIRST NORTH AMERICAN CONTRACT.HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HÉROUX-DEVTEK INC FOR DEVELOPMENT OF THE EWIS (ELECTRICAL WIRING INTERCONNECTION SYSTEM) FOR LANDING GEAR.

June 6 (Reuters) - LATECOERE ::SIGNS CONTRACT WITH MITSUBISHI AIRCRAFT FOR DEVELOPMENT OF ELECTRICAL WIRING INTERCONNECTION SYSTEM OF ITS MRJ REGIONAL JET ‍​.

April 27 (Reuters) - Latecoere ::Confirms 2017 forecasts announced in March.Q1 revenues for the ongoing operations EUR 172.6 million ($187.75 million) versus EUR 171.3 million year ago.

Icade SA : Signs framework agreement with Latecoere SA related to Latecoere's site in Toulouse .Delivery of Latecoere future headquarters by Co is expected in 2019.

Latecoere : FY attributable net group adjusted income 30.2 million euros ($32.8 million) versus 2.4 million euros year ago . FY recurring operating profit 47.9 million euros versus 18.9 million euros year ago . In 2017 Group's business is expected to decline by approximately - 6 percent . In 2017 new investments linked to the transformation plan will reduce the generation of free cash flow from operations . In 2017 net cash should improve slightly . Turnover of the aerostructure business is expected to decline in 2017 before stabilizing over the period 2018-2020 .In interconnection systems division, turnover is expected to grow over the period 2017-2020.

Latecoere : FY revenue 655.2 million euros ($703.55 million) versus 622.1 million euros year ago . 2016 operational performance expected in line with stated objectives .The objective of generating operating cash flow for the year 2016 of 7 pct of turnover (approximately 45 million euros) is confirmed.