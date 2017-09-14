Latecoere SA (LAEP.PA)
5.56EUR
20 Oct 2017
€-0.02 (-0.36%)
€5.58
€5.55
€5.62
€5.55
130,401
248,429
€5.96
€3.10
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Latecoere selected to supply the Airbus Helicopters H175 cockpit control panels
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Latecoere
Latecoere wins contract with Boeing for the 777x
Sept 12 (Reuters) - LATECOERE
Latecoere publishes H1 revenues at 348.8 million euros
July 26 (Reuters) - LATECOERE SA
BRIEF-Latecoere's Systèmes d'interconnexion wins first North American contract (June 21)
Corrects headline and bullet to show it's the first North America contract for the company's unit, not for the parent:SYSTEMES D'INTERCONNEXION WINS ITS FIRST NORTH AMERICAN CONTRACT.HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HÉROUX-DEVTEK INC FOR DEVELOPMENT OF THE EWIS (ELECTRICAL WIRING INTERCONNECTION SYSTEM) FOR LANDING GEAR. Full Article
Latecoere wins its first North American contract
June 21 (Reuters) - LATECOERE
Latecoere signs contract with Mitsubishi Aircraft
June 6 (Reuters) - LATECOERE
Latecoere Q1 revenues for the ongoing operations 172.6 million euros
April 27 (Reuters) - Latecoere
Icade signs framework agreement with Latecoere to deliver headquarters in 2019
Icade SA
Latecoere FY recurring operating profit rises at 47.9 million euros
Latecoere
Latecoere FY revenue rises to 655.2 mln euros
Latecoere
France's Latecoere looks out for targets in aerospace consolidation
French aerospace equipment maker Latecoere is on the look out for acquisitions so it can expand and win bigger contracts from leading aircraft manufacturers, Chief Executive Officer Yannick Assouad said on Monday.