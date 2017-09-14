Edition:
Latecoere SA (LAEP.PA)

LAEP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

5.56EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.02 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
€5.58
Open
€5.55
Day's High
€5.62
Day's Low
€5.55
Volume
130,401
Avg. Vol
248,429
52-wk High
€5.96
52-wk Low
€3.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Latecoere selected to supply the Airbus Helicopters H175 cockpit control panels‍​
Thursday, 14 Sep 2017 12:19pm EDT 

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Latecoere ::SELECTED TO SUPPLY THE AIRBUS HELICOPTERS H175 COCKPIT CONTROL PANELS‍​.CONTRACT OF 5 YEARS, BASED ON A ESTIMATE OF AROUND 500 UNITS PER YEAR.THE FIRST DELIVERIES WILL BEGIN IN EARLY 2018.  Full Article

Latecoere wins contract with Boeing for the 777x‍​
Tuesday, 12 Sep 2017 12:06pm EDT 

Sept 12 (Reuters) - LATECOERE ::WINS CONTRACT WITH BOEING <<>> FOR THE 777X.SELECTED BY BOEING TO PROVIDE VIDEO ON BOARD EQUIPMENT INCLUDING CAMERAS AND MONITORS FOR THE 777X .  Full Article

Latecoere publishes H1 revenues at 348.8 million euros
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 01:06pm EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - LATECOERE SA ::REVENUES STOOD AT EUR 348.8 MILLION ON 30 JUNE 2017, UP 1.8% IN REPORTED FIGURES ON SAME PERIOD IN 2016.AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES, LATÉCOÈRE'S REVENUES DECREASED BY 1.2% IN FIRST HALF OF 2017.SAYS FIRST SIGNIFICANT REVENUES ASSOCIATED WITH INTERCONNECTION SYSTEMS DIVISION AND CERTAIN NEW CONTRACTS WILL OCCUR AS OF SECOND HALF OF YEAR.DESPITE SLIGHTLY LOWER REVENUES AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES, GROUP IS EXPECTING IN 2017 AN IMPROVEMENT IN RECURRING OPERATING INCOME AND POSITIVE FREE CASH FLOW.  Full Article

BRIEF-Latecoere's Systèmes d'interconnexion wins first North American contract (June 21)
Tuesday, 27 Jun 2017 11:41am EDT 

Corrects headline and bullet to show it's the first North America contract for the company's unit, not for the parent:SYSTEMES D'INTERCONNEXION WINS ITS FIRST NORTH AMERICAN CONTRACT.HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HÉROUX-DEVTEK INC FOR DEVELOPMENT OF THE EWIS (ELECTRICAL WIRING INTERCONNECTION SYSTEM) FOR LANDING GEAR.  Full Article

Latecoere wins its first North American contract
Wednesday, 21 Jun 2017 12:26pm EDT 

June 21 (Reuters) - LATECOERE ::WINS ITS FIRST NORTH AMERICAN CONTRACT.HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HÉROUX-DEVTEK INC FOR DEVELOPMENT OF THE EWIS (ELECTRICAL WIRING INTERCONNECTION SYSTEM) FOR LANDING GEAR.  Full Article

Latecoere signs contract with Mitsubishi Aircraft‍​
Tuesday, 6 Jun 2017 01:42am EDT 

June 6 (Reuters) - LATECOERE ::SIGNS CONTRACT WITH MITSUBISHI AIRCRAFT FOR DEVELOPMENT OF ELECTRICAL WIRING INTERCONNECTION SYSTEM OF ITS MRJ REGIONAL JET ‍​.  Full Article

Latecoere Q1 revenues for the ongoing operations 172.6 million euros
Thursday, 27 Apr 2017 12:00pm EDT 

April 27 (Reuters) - Latecoere ::Confirms 2017 forecasts announced in March.Q1 revenues for the ongoing operations EUR 172.6 million ($187.75 million) versus EUR 171.3 million year ago.  Full Article

Icade signs framework agreement with Latecoere to deliver headquarters in 2019
Monday, 27 Mar 2017 02:38am EDT 

Icade SA : Signs framework agreement with Latecoere SA related to Latecoere's site in Toulouse .Delivery of Latecoere future headquarters by Co is expected in 2019.  Full Article

Latecoere FY recurring operating profit rises at 47.9 million euros
Monday, 27 Mar 2017 02:27am EDT 

Latecoere : FY attributable net group adjusted income 30.2 million euros ($32.8 million) versus 2.4 million euros year ago . FY recurring operating profit 47.9 million euros versus 18.9 million euros year ago . In 2017 Group's business is expected to decline by approximately - 6 percent . In 2017 new investments linked to the transformation plan will reduce the generation of free cash flow from operations . In 2017 net cash should improve slightly . Turnover of the aerostructure business is expected to decline in 2017 before stabilizing over the period 2018-2020 .In interconnection systems division, turnover is expected to grow over the period 2017-2020.  Full Article

Latecoere FY revenue rises to 655.2 mln euros
Monday, 6 Feb 2017 12:33pm EST 

Latecoere : FY revenue 655.2 million euros ($703.55 million) versus 622.1 million euros year ago . 2016 operational performance expected in line with stated objectives .The objective of generating operating cash flow for the year 2016 of 7 pct of turnover (approximately 45 million euros) is confirmed.  Full Article

Latecoere SA News

France's Latecoere looks out for targets in aerospace consolidation

French aerospace equipment maker Latecoere is on the look out for acquisitions so it can expand and win bigger contracts from leading aircraft manufacturers, Chief Executive Officer Yannick Assouad said on Monday.

