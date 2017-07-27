Lagardere SCA (LAGA.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Lagardère profit group share down at 29 million euros

July 27 (Reuters) - LAGARDERE ::LAGARDÈRE SCA: SUSTAINED REVENUE GROWTH, UP 5.4% LIKE-FOR-LIKE.H1 PROFIT BEFORE FINANCE COSTS AND TAXES AT EUR 99 MILLION, UP FROM EUR 94 MILLION IN FIRST-HALF 2016.CONFIRMATION OF RECURRING EBIT GROWTH TARGET FOR 2017 AT BETWEEN 5% AND 8%.H1 REVENUE UP 5.4% LIKE-FOR-LIKE AT EUR 3,306 MILLION.H1 GROUP RECURRING EBIT CAME IN AT EUR 136 MILLION VERSUS EUR 101 MILLION IN FIRST-HALF 2016.H1 PROFIT - GROUP SHARE WAS EUR 29 MILLION, DOWN FROM EUR 44 MILLION IN PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD.H1 ADJUSTED NET PROFIT - GROUP SHARE ROSE TO EUR 72 MILLION FROM EUR 65 MILLION IN SIX MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2016.

Gecina signs 10-yr lease with Lagardere Active in Octant-Sextant

July 12 (Reuters) - GECINA SA ::GECINA SIGNS UP LAGARDÈRE ACTIVE FOR ITS HEADQUARTERS IN OCTANT-SEXTANT NEARLY ONE YEAR BEFORE IT IS SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY.GECINA HAS SIGNED A LEASE FOR A FIRM 10-YEAR PERIOD WITH THE LAGARDÈRE ACTIVE GROUP FOR 28,000 SQ.M‍​.

Lagardere launches Gulli Bil Arabi in 18 Arabic countries

June 28 (Reuters) - LAGARDERE SCA ::LAUNCHES GULLI BIL ARABI IN 18 ARABIC COUNTRIES.

Lagardère Q1 revenue up at 1.53 million euros

May 11 (Reuters) - LAGARDERE ::LAGARDÈRE: FIRST-QUARTER 2017 REVENUE.Q1 SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN REVENUE, UP 6.2 LIKE-FOR-LIKE AT EUR 1,532 MILLION ($1.67 BILLION).CONFIRMS ITS TARGET FOR GROUP RECURRING EBIT GROWTH ANNOUNCED ON 8 MARCH.GROUP RECURRING EBIT GROWTH IN 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 5% AND 8% VERSUS 2016.GROUP'S EUR 1,250 MILLION SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITY WAS EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 2022.

Lagardere CEO says he is 'confident' about 2017 operating profit target

May 4 (Reuters) - Lagardere :Lagardere CEO Arnaud Largedere said on Thursday he was 'confident' about the 2017 growth target for group operating profit.

Qatar Holding ups Lagardere voting rights, could increase stake -AMF

May 3 (Reuters) - Lagardere /Qatar Holding LLC::* Qatar Holding has raised its voting rights stake in media group Lagardere to 16.7 percent, having gone above the 15 percent voting rights threshold, according to AMF filing.* Qatar Holding holds 13 percent of Lagardere's share capital, could increase its stake further but has no plans to gain control of Lagardere, adds the AMF filing.* Qatar Holding eyeing strategic partnerships that could boost Lagardere's long-term value - AMF filing.* Qatar Holding considering seeking representation on Lagardere's supervisory board.* Qatar Holding is part of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) sovereign wealth fund.

Hachette Livre enters into exclusive negociations with aim to acquire 72.6 pct of Iscool Entertainment shares

April 21 (Reuters) - Iscool Entertainment SA ::Hachette livre enters into exclusive negociations with certain iscool shareholders aiming to acquire 72.6 percent of shares at EUR 0.75/share.Acquisition expected to take place by Q2 2017.

Lagardere denies it is considering selling a stake in its retail division

Lagardere SCA : Lagardere denies it was it is considering selling a stake in its retail division, following a report by French news website BFM TV . BFM TV reported on Tuesday that the group led by billionaire Arnaud Lagardere was ready to sell up to 49 pct of its "Retail Travel" unit to minority investors, citing no one. . Lagardere's reacted positively to the publication of BFM TV's report. The share gained 2.35 pct on Tuesday, making it the second-best performer of the Stoxx Europe 600 Media index <.SXMP> Further company coverage: [LAGA.PA] (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain) ((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Lagardere group recurring EBIT up 13.5 pct to 395 million euros

Lagardere Sca : Strong rise in group recurring EBIT: up 13.5 pct to 395 million euros ($416.37 million) . Proposed ordinary dividend unchanged at 1.30 euro per share . FY profit-group share jumped to 175 million euros from 74 million euros one year earlier .Group recurring EBIT growth in 2017 is expected to be between 5 pct and 8 pct versus 2016.

Ingenico and Lagardere authorize Alipay in Paris-CDG duty-free shops

Ingenico Group SA :Lagardere Travel Retail and Ingenico enable Alipay mobile acceptance at Paris-Charles de Gaulle duty-free shops.