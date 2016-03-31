Lojas Americanas SA (LAME3.SA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Lojas Americanas SA to propose capital increase and distribute new shares as bonus

Lojas Americanas SA:Says on March 29 it approved capital increase totaling 346.4 million Brazilian reais with private issue of 235.1 million new shares, including 88.4 million common and 146.7 million preferred shares.Says will propose to attribute to shareholders a bonus of 1 new share per each 5 shares held.Says record date is March 30.Says shares will be traded without right of bonus as of March 31.

Lojas Americanas SA announces FY 2015 anticipated dividend payment

Lojas Americanas SA:Announces anticipated payment of dividend totaling 21.5 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.018 real per ordinary or preferred share.Payment as from March 28.Record date March 11.Shares traded ex-dividends as from March 14.

Lojas Americanas SA announces complementary own capital interest payment

Lojas Americanas SA:Says on Dec. 31, 2015, it approved payment of complementary own capital interests for FY 2015 in the gross amount of 41.5 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.035 Brazilian real per ordinary r preferred share.Complementary value may be imputed to the obligatory minimum dividend for the 2015 fiscal year.Payment date is March 28, 2016.Says record date is Jan. 4, 2016.Says shares will be traded ex-interests as from Jan. 5, 2016.