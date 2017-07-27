Land Securities Group PLC (LAND.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Land Securities disposes of "Walkie Talkie" skyscraper

July 27 (Reuters) - Land Securities Group Plc :DISPOSAL OF 20 FENCHURCH ST & RETURN OF PROCEEDS.SELLS ITS SHARE OF 20 FENCHURCH STREET, EC3M FOR £641 MILLION AND PROPOSES TO RETURN £475 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS.EXCHANGED CONTRACTS TO SELL ITS 50% STAKE IN 20 FENCHURCH STREET, EC3M TO LKK HEALTH PRODUCTS GROUP LIMITED FOR A HEADLINE PRICE OF £641.3 MILLION.LKKHPG WILL ALSO ACQUIRE CANARY WHARF GROUP'S 50% STAKE IN BUILDING, BRINGING TOTAL HEADLINE PRICE TO £1,282.5 MILLION.AFTER COSTS OF SALE, TOP UP OF UNEXPIRED RENT FREE PERIODS AND OTHER COMMITMENTS, LANDSEC EXPECTS TO RECEIVE £634.5 MILLION IN NET PROCEEDS.WILL BE RETURNING CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS AS RESULT OF SALE, GEARING WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED FROM CURRENT LEVELS.

Lkk Health Products Group acquires Landmark office building for 1.28 bln stg

July 27 (Reuters) - LKK Health Products Group :Lkk Health Products Group acquires Landmark office building at 20 Fenchurch street in London for GBP 1.2825 billion.Lkk Health Products says deal for a total consideration of GBP 1.2825 billion (approximately HKD 12.8 billion).Lkk Health Products - On July 26 it has entered into agreement with Land Securities Group Plc to acquire commercial building at 20 Fenchurch street, London, known as "Walkie Talkie".

Land Securities says Brexit lead to lower occupational demand

May 18 (Reuters) - Land Securities Group Plc :Final dividend 11.7 penceper share.Fy revenue profit increased by 5.5% to £382m,.Fy adjusted diluted nav per share is down marginally over year at 1,417p.Has just 283,000 sq ft available to let from its london sepculative development programme commenced in 2010.Has a 1.4 million sq ft pipeline of future development opportunities to exploit when time is right.Fy ungeared total property return(1) of 3.7% (ipd quarterly universe 4.6%).Fy voids(1) in like-for-like portfolio: 4.6% (31 march 2016: 2.4%).Fy combined portfolio(2) valued at £14.4bn, with a valuation deficit(2) of 1.0%.In london office market, expects occupational balance to shift from demand to supply during course of 2017.Brexit vote brought that inflexion point forward for shift of occupational balance from demand to supply."we won't be sure of the long-term effect of brexit on our markets for some time" - ceo."we're taking this time to prepare the business for the opportunities and challenges we see ahead" - ceo." retailers were a little slower to take up new space during the year but we continued to see opportunities" - ceo.brexit has lead to lower occupational demand, falling rental values, reduction in construction commitments, though less than co expected.

Land Securities confirms pre-letting talks with Deutsche Bank

Land Securities Group Plc : In response to recent press comment regarding its development site at 21 Moorfields, EC2 . Confirms it will shortly complete demolition of existing buildings which will be followed by construction of an above station raft . Construction of raft is due to be completed by June 2018. . Also in discussions with Deutsche Bank regarding a pre-let for development .Negotiations will take several months and there is no guarantee they will lead to a transaction..

Land Securities announces indicative results of tender offers

Land Securities Group Plc : Announces indicative results of tender offers .Subject to satisfaction of new issue condition, expected tender offer settlement date is Feb. 8, 2017.

Land Securities six-month adjusted NAV falls slightly

Land Securities Group Plc : Ungeared total property return(1) of 0.5% (ipd quarterly universe 0.2%) . Group ltv ratio(3) at 22.6%, based on adjusted net debt(3) of £3.3bn . Have seen early indications of revised policy priorities after brexit that may affect our market, including public spending, housing and infrastructure . Total business return(2)(3) of -0.5% . Ombined portfolio(3) valued at £14.4bn, with a valuation deficit(3) of 1.8% . H1 adjusted diluted net assets per share(1)(4) 1,408p versus 1,434p year earlier . Uncertain conditions following Brexit vote are having a tangible effect on commercial property market - ceo . Occupational demand for office space in london is hesitant and vacancy rate has continued to rise . Uncertainty after brexit has also affected real estate pricing. Our external valuer has marked down our assets by 1.8% since 31 march 2016 -CEO .Interim dividend up 9.8 percent to 17.9 penceper share.

Interserve wins facilities management account with Land Securities

Interserve Plc : Contract win . Interserve wins £37.5 million facilities management account with Land Securities .Will provide a range of services including security, cleaning, customer service support and waste management, across eight of Land Securities' flagship shopping centres.

Land Securities says ADR programme terminated

Land Securities Group Plc : American depositary receipt ("ADR") programme was terminated as of 1 September 2016 .Depositary will attempt to sell remaining ordinary shares held on deposit.

Land Securities full-year NAV rises

Land Securities Group Plc : FY basic NAV per share at 1,482p versus 1,343p year earlier . Adjusted diluted nav per share(3) 1,434p versus 1,293p last year . Profit before tax £1,335.6m versus £2,416.5m last year . Dividend 35.0p versus 31.85p last year . Ungeared total property return 11.5 pct (IPD quarterly universe 11.3 pct) . Aim to maintain our progressive dividend policy from this level . Though no asset is sacrosanct, we are not expecting to make any material disposals over coming year . Believe a vote to leave EU would lead to business uncertainty while negotiations take place on an exit treaty . Over short term, we anticipate uncertainty around EU vote would drive down occupational demand in our market . Final dividend 10.55 pence per share .Total dividend up 9.9 percent to 35 pence per share.

Land Securities Group PLC declares third interim dividend

Land Securities Group PLC:Says third interim dividend of 8.15 pence per share will be paid on 8 April 2016, entirely as a Property Income Distribution (PID), to shareholders on the register on 11 March 2016.