Edition:
United States

La Opala R G Ltd (LAOP.NS)

LAOP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

520.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.35 (-1.02%)
Prev Close
Rs525.40
Open
Rs530.00
Day's High
Rs530.00
Day's Low
Rs518.05
Volume
3,184
Avg. Vol
20,039
52-wk High
Rs579.00
52-wk Low
Rs432.55

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

La Opala R G gets shareholders' nod to reappoint Ajit Jhunjhunwala as joint MD
Monday, 28 Aug 2017 07:33am EDT 

Aug 28 (Reuters) - La Opala R G Ltd ::Gets shareholders' nod to reappoint Ajit Jhunjhunwala as joint MD for five years.  Full Article

La Opala R G March-qtr profit falls
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 06:57am EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - La Opala R G Ltd ::March quarter net profit 134.7 million rupees versus profit 142.2 million rupees year ago.March quarter net sales 750.2 million rupees versus 531.9 million rupees year ago.Says recommendation of dividend of INR 2/per equity shares.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

La Opala R G Ltd News

BRIEF-La Opala R G gets shareholders' nod to reappoint Ajit Jhunjhunwala as joint MD

* Gets shareholders' nod to reappoint Ajit Jhunjhunwala as joint MD for five years Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wCBgWM) Further company coverage:

» More LAOP.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials