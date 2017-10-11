Larsen & Toubro Ltd (LART.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Larsen & Toubro sells stake in EWAC Alloys in deal for 5.22 bln rupees‍​​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd :‍sale of stake in EWAC Alloys Ltd​.Says deal for 5.22 billion rupees‍​.

Larsen & Toubro unit L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering gets contract from ONGC​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd :Says ‍L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering wins around $177 million contract from ONGC​.Says offshore contract for the transportation & installation – Daman Development Project.

Larsen & Toubro completes acquisition of partner's stake in L&T Cassidian

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd ::Says completes purchase of stake held by Airbus Defence & Space Gmbh in L&T Cassidian Ltd ‍​.

Larsen & Toubro says L&T Construction gets orders worth 21.70 bln rupees

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd ::Says L&T Construction gets orders worth 21.70 billion rupees.

Larsen & Toubro gets contract worth 17 bln rupees to build crude oil pipeline in Kuwait

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd :Larsen & Toubro - wins contract valued around INR 17 billion to build crude oil pipeline from KOC, Kuwait.Larsen & Toubro - completion scheduled for Q3, 2020.

Larsen & Toubro says L&T Construction wins orders worth 25.25 bln rupees

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd :Says L&T Construction wins orders valued INR 25.25 billion.Says metallurgical and material handling business bagged orders worth INR 22.71 billion in domestic market.

Larsen & Toubro says L&T Construction wins orders worth 19.75 bln rupees

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd :Says L&T Construction wins orders valued at INR 19.75 billion.Says L&T Construction wins orders worth 13.31 billion rupees in power transmission and distribution business.

Larsen & Toubro gets shareholders' nod to appoint S.N Subrahmanyan as CEO, MD

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd :Gets shareholders' nod to appoint S.N Subrahmanyan as CEO, MD.Gets shareholders' nod to raise funds worth up to 40 billion rupees via issue of securities.Gets shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs worth INR 60 billion.

Larsen & Toubro to divest entire stake in L&T Cutting Tools for 1.74 bln rupees

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd ::Says entered into definitive agreement on August 16, 2017 for divestment of its entire stake in L&T Cutting Tools Limited.Says agreement with IMC International Metalworking Companies B.V, a company owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc.Says consideration for sale is 1.74 billion rupees.

Larsen & Toubro to build light rail system (metro express) in Mauritius

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd :Says L&T to build light rail system (metro express) in mauritius.Says contract for INR 33.75 billion.Project to be funded via India government grant and line of credit.