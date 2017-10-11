Edition:
United States

Larsen & Toubro Ltd (LART.NS)

LART.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,139.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.65 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
Rs1,141.40
Open
Rs1,143.00
Day's High
Rs1,147.05
Day's Low
Rs1,137.00
Volume
264,888
Avg. Vol
1,892,911
52-wk High
Rs1,250.50
52-wk Low
Rs863.40

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Larsen & Toubro sells stake in EWAC Alloys in deal for 5.22 bln rupees‍​​
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 08:06am EDT 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd :‍sale of stake in EWAC Alloys Ltd​.Says deal for 5.22 billion rupees‍​.  Full Article

Larsen & Toubro unit L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering gets contract from ONGC​
Wednesday, 11 Oct 2017 12:59am EDT 

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd :Says ‍L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering wins around $177 million contract from ONGC​.Says offshore contract for the transportation & installation – Daman Development Project.  Full Article

Larsen & Toubro completes acquisition of partner's stake in L&T Cassidian
Tuesday, 3 Oct 2017 06:01am EDT 

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd ::Says completes purchase of stake held by Airbus Defence & Space Gmbh in L&T Cassidian Ltd ‍​.  Full Article

Larsen & Toubro says L&T Construction gets orders worth 21.70 bln rupees
Wednesday, 27 Sep 2017 01:51am EDT 

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd ::Says L&T Construction gets orders worth 21.70 billion rupees.  Full Article

Larsen & Toubro gets contract worth 17 bln rupees to build crude oil pipeline in Kuwait
Wednesday, 20 Sep 2017 12:02am EDT 

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd :Larsen & Toubro - wins contract valued around INR 17 billion to build crude oil pipeline from KOC, Kuwait.Larsen & Toubro - completion scheduled for Q3, 2020.  Full Article

Larsen & Toubro says L&T Construction wins orders worth 25.25 bln rupees
Monday, 11 Sep 2017 11:45pm EDT 

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd :Says L&T Construction wins orders valued INR 25.25 billion.Says metallurgical and material handling business bagged orders worth INR 22.71 billion in domestic market.  Full Article

Larsen & Toubro says L&T Construction wins orders worth 19.75 bln rupees
Monday, 28 Aug 2017 01:06am EDT 

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd :Says L&T Construction wins orders valued at INR 19.75 billion.Says L&T Construction wins orders worth 13.31 billion rupees in power transmission and distribution business.  Full Article

Larsen & Toubro gets shareholders' nod to appoint S.N Subrahmanyan as CEO, MD
Wednesday, 23 Aug 2017 03:11am EDT 

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd :Gets shareholders' nod to appoint S.N Subrahmanyan as CEO, MD.Gets shareholders' nod to raise funds worth up to 40 billion rupees via issue of securities.Gets shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs worth INR 60 billion.  Full Article

Larsen & Toubro to divest entire stake in L&T Cutting Tools for 1.74 bln rupees
Wednesday, 16 Aug 2017 06:52am EDT 

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd ::Says entered into definitive agreement on August 16, 2017 for divestment of its entire stake in L&T Cutting Tools Limited.Says agreement with IMC International Metalworking Companies B.V, a company owned by Berkshire Hathaway Inc.Says consideration for sale is 1.74 billion rupees.  Full Article

Larsen & Toubro to build light rail system (metro express) in Mauritius
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 01:20am EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Larsen & Toubro Ltd :Says L&T to build light rail system (metro express) in mauritius.Says contract for INR 33.75 billion.Project to be funded via India government grant and line of credit.  Full Article

Larsen & Toubro Ltd News

BRIEF-India's SBI Life Insurance Company says to raise 22.26 bln rupees

* India's SBI Life Insurance Co says to raise 22.26 billion rupees from 69 IPO anchor investors at 700 per share Source text:

» More LART.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials