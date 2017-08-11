Lassonde Industries Inc (LASa.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Lassonde Industries Inc ::Lassonde Industries Inc. announces its Q2 2017 results.Q2 earnings per share C$2.81.Q2 sales C$383.3 million versus C$360.2 million.‍Remains optimistic about its ability to slightly increase its consolidated sales in 2017 compared to those of 2016​.

May 12 (Reuters) - Lassonde Industries Inc :LASSONDE INDUSTRIES INC. ANNOUNCES ITS Q1 2017 RESULTS.Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.87.Q1 SALES C$370.7 MILLION VERSUS C$386.5 MILLION.LASSONDE INDUSTRIES INC - REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ITS ABILITY TO SLIGHTLY INCREASE ITS CONSOLIDATED SALES IN 2017 COMPARED TO THOSE OF 2016.FOR Q1 OF 2017, COMPANY SAW A SLIGHT SLOWDOWN IN INDUSTRY SALES IN U.S. FRUIT JUICE AND DRINK MARKET.EXPECTS U.S. FRUIT JUICE AND DRINK MARKET TO BE "RELATIVELY STABLE" THROUGH 2017.DOES NOT SEE ANY SIGNS OF SALES DECREASE IN CANADIAN MARKET REVERSING IN NEXT THREE QUARTERS OF 2017.

Lassonde Industries Inc : Lassonde Industries Inc. announces its Q2 2016 results . Q2 earnings per share C$2.24 . Q2 sales C$360.2 million versus C$356.8 million . Lassonde Industries says "Does not see any signs of competitive activity diminishing by end of 2016" .Lassonde Industries - "Remains optimistic about its ability to slightly increase its consolidated sales in 2016 compared to those of 2015".

Lassonde Industries Inc : Seeing a slight contraction in industry sales in U.S. Fruit juice and drink market . Competitive environment in Canada remains challenging, does not see any signs of competitive activity diminishing in 2016 . "remains optimistic about its ability to slightly increase its consolidated sales in 2016 compared to those of 2015" . Lassonde Industries Inc. announces its Q1 2016 results . Q1 earnings per share C$1.85 .Q1 sales C$386.5 million versus C$327.7 million.

Lassonde Industries Inc declares a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share

Lassonde Industries Inc:Says holders of Class A subordinate voting shares and Class B multiple voting shares registered as at November 18, will receive a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share, payable on December 15.