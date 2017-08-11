Edition:
Lassonde Industries Inc (LASa.TO)

LASa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

242.00CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.39 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
$241.61
Open
$242.00
Day's High
$242.00
Day's Low
$242.00
Volume
531
Avg. Vol
2,403
52-wk High
$250.89
52-wk Low
$197.75

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Lassonde Industries Q2 earnings per share C$2.81
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 12:40pm EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Lassonde Industries Inc ::Lassonde Industries Inc. announces its Q2 2017 results.Q2 earnings per share C$2.81.Q2 sales C$383.3 million versus C$360.2 million.‍Remains optimistic about its ability to slightly increase its consolidated sales in 2017 compared to those of 2016​.  Full Article

LASSONDE INDUSTRIES INC Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.87
Friday, 12 May 2017 12:46pm EDT 

May 12 (Reuters) - Lassonde Industries Inc :LASSONDE INDUSTRIES INC. ANNOUNCES ITS Q1 2017 RESULTS.Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$1.87.Q1 SALES C$370.7 MILLION VERSUS C$386.5 MILLION.LASSONDE INDUSTRIES INC - REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ITS ABILITY TO SLIGHTLY INCREASE ITS CONSOLIDATED SALES IN 2017 COMPARED TO THOSE OF 2016.FOR Q1 OF 2017, COMPANY SAW A SLIGHT SLOWDOWN IN INDUSTRY SALES IN U.S. FRUIT JUICE AND DRINK MARKET.EXPECTS U.S. FRUIT JUICE AND DRINK MARKET TO BE "RELATIVELY STABLE" THROUGH 2017.DOES NOT SEE ANY SIGNS OF SALES DECREASE IN CANADIAN MARKET REVERSING IN NEXT THREE QUARTERS OF 2017.  Full Article

Lassonde Industries Q2 earnings per share C$2.24
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 12:08pm EDT 

Lassonde Industries Inc : Lassonde Industries Inc. announces its Q2 2016 results . Q2 earnings per share C$2.24 . Q2 sales C$360.2 million versus C$356.8 million . Lassonde Industries says "Does not see any signs of competitive activity diminishing by end of 2016" .Lassonde Industries - "Remains optimistic about its ability to slightly increase its consolidated sales in 2016 compared to those of 2015".  Full Article

Lassonde Industries posts Q1 earnings per share of C$1.85
Friday, 13 May 2016 12:14pm EDT 

Lassonde Industries Inc : Seeing a slight contraction in industry sales in U.S. Fruit juice and drink market . Competitive environment in Canada remains challenging, does not see any signs of competitive activity diminishing in 2016 . "remains optimistic about its ability to slightly increase its consolidated sales in 2016 compared to those of 2015" . Lassonde Industries Inc. announces its Q1 2016 results . Q1 earnings per share C$1.85 .Q1 sales C$386.5 million versus C$327.7 million.  Full Article

Lassonde Industries Inc declares a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share
Friday, 6 Nov 2015 12:21pm EST 

Lassonde Industries Inc:Says holders of Class A subordinate voting shares and Class B multiple voting shares registered as at November 18, will receive a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share, payable on December 15.  Full Article

