Laurus Labs Ltd (LAUL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Laurus Labs gets EIR from U.S. FDA for plant at unit 2 in Atchutapuram

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Laurus Labs Ltd :Gets EIR from U.S. FDA for its finished dosage formulations & active pharmaceutical ingredients plant, unit 2, located at Atchutapuram.Unit 2 (FDF) completed BGV Hamburg inspection, units 1 & 3 completed WHO inspection this month with no critical/major observations.

India's Laurus Labs June-qtr consol profit rises

Aug 10 (Reuters) - India's Laurus Labs Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 389.1 million rupees versus 256.4 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 4.99 billion rupees versus 4.19 billion rupees year ago.

Laurus Labs says API facility of unit 2 completed successful USFDA inspection

May 19 (Reuters) - Laurus Labs Ltd :says API facility of unit 2 completed successful usfda inspection without any 483, formulations unit in same facility received EIR.

India's Laurus Labs to raise $58 mln from IPO anchor investors

Laurus Labs Pvt Ltd : Allots 9.24 million shares to anchor investors at 428 rupees per share as part of IPO .To raise 3.95 billion rupees ($57.97 million) from 25 anchor investors as part of IPO.