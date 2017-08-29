Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Laurentian Bank Of Canada reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share of C$1.63

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Laurentian Bank Of Canada :Laurentian Bank reports third quarter 2017 results.Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$1.63.Q3 earnings per share C$1.48.Q3 revenue rose 8 percent to C$248 million.Q3 earnings per share view C$1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Laurentian Bank Of Canada - net interest income increased by $9.7 million or 7 percent to $157.7 million for Q3 of 2017, from $148.0 million for Q3 of 2016.Laurentian Bank Of Canada - provision for credit losses amounted to $6.4 million for Q3 of 2017 compared with $8.2 million for Q3 of 2016.Laurentian Bank Of Canada - Common Equity Tier 1 ratio at 7.9 percent at quarter end.Laurentian Bank Of Canada - bank's book value per common share appreciated to $50.54 as at July 31, 2017 from $47.92 as at October 31, 2016.Q3 revenue view C$246.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes

June 15 (Reuters) - Laurentian Bank Of Canada ::Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC).Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC).Laurentian Bank Of Canada says announced today an offering of $350 million principal amount of 4.25pct notes due June 22, 2027.Laurentian Bank Of Canada - notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 4.25pct per annum until June 22, 2022.Laurentian Bank Of Canada - issuance of notes is expected to close on June 22, 2017.

Laurentian Bank increases dividend on its common shares

May 30 (Reuters) - Laurentian Bank Of Canada ::Laurentian Bank increases the dividend on its common shares.Sets regular quarterly dividend of C$0.62per share.

Laurentian Bank Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$1.39

May 30 (Reuters) - Laurentian Bank Of Canada ::Laurentian Bank reports second quarter 2017 results.Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$1.39.Q2 earnings per share c$1.19.Q2 revenue rose 5 percent to c$238.8 million.Q2 earnings per share view C$1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Laurentian Bank Of Canada says Q2 adjusted return on common shareholders' equity of 11.7% and 9.9% on a reported basis.Laurentian Bank Of Canada says Q2 provision for credit losses amounted to $10.1 million compared with $5.8 million for Q2 of 2016.Laurentian Bank Of Canada says book value per common share appreciated to $49.56 as at April 30, 2017 from $47.92 as at October 31, 2016.

Laurentian Bank of Canada says underwriters have agreed to buy 3.9 million subscription receipts

May 18 (Reuters) - Laurentian Bank Of Canada :Laurentian Bank of Canada announces C$201 million bought deal offering of subscription receipts and C$25 million concurrent private placement of subscription receipts.Laurentian Bank of Canada - underwriters have agreed to buy 3.9 million subscription receipts at a price of $51.70 per subscription receipt.

Laurentian Bank Q1 earnings per share C$1.30

Laurentian Bank of Canada : Laurentian Bank of Canada reports first quarter 2017 results . Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$1.43 . Q1 earnings per share C$1.30 . Q1 revenue rose 8 percent to C$241.6 million . Q1 earnings per share view C$1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Laurentian Bank says net interest income increased by $4.2 million or 3% to $153.7 million for Q1 of 2017, from $149.5 million for Q1 of 2016 . Laurentian Bank says net interest margin stood at 1.66% for Q1 of 2017, a decrease of 12 basis points compared with Q1 of 2016 . Laurentian Bank says qtrly provision for credit losses remained relatively stable at $9.0 million compared with $9.1 million for Q1 of 2016 . Laurentian Bank says CET 1 capital ratio stood at 8.2% as at jan 31, 2017, compared with 8.0% as at Oct 31, 2016 and 7.7% as at January 31, 2016 .Laurentian Bank says bank's book value per common share appreciated to $48.87 as at January 31, 2017 from $47.92 as at October 31, 2016.

Laurentian Bank posts Q4 earnings of C$0.45/share

Laurentian Bank Of Canada: Laurentian Bank reports 2016 results . Q4 earnings per share C$0.45 . Q4 revenue rose 2 percent to C$236.4 million . Q4 earnings per share view C$1.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$1.47 . Laurentian Bank Of Canada - net interest income decreased by $1.9 million or 1% to $148.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2016 . quarter-End common equity tier 1 capital ratio at 8.0% . Laurentian Bank Of Canada - quarterly common share dividend raised by $0.01 to $0.61 per share .Laurentian Bank Of Canada - assets under management at Laurentian bank securities at quarter-end $3.5 million versus $3.1 million same period last year.

Laurentian Bank Of Canada will merge fifty branches over next eighteen months

Laurentian Bank Of Canada : Will merge fifty branches over next eighteen months .Says mergers will lead to a reduction of about three hundred positions.

Laurentian Bank sets regular quarterly dividend of C$0.60 per share

Laurentian Bank Of Canada :Sets regular quarterly dividend of c$0.60per share.

Laurentian Bank Q3 adjusted EPS C$1.37

Laurentian Bank Of Canada : Laurentian Bank reports third quarter 2016 results . Q3 earnings per share C$1.34 . Q3 revenue rose 1 percent to C$229.1 million . Q3 earnings per share view C$1.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Common equity tier 1 capital ratio stood at 7.9% as at july 31, 2016, compared with 7.9% as at april 30, 2016 . Q3 revenue view C$229.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly common equity tier 1 capital ratio stood at 7.9% as at July 31, 2016, compared with 7.9% as at April 30, 2016 . Entered into a new outsourcing agreement with IBM Canada to manage infrastructure and storage operations .Net interest income increased by $0.8 million or 1% to $148.0 million for q3 of 2016.