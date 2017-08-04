Liberty Holdings Ltd (LBHJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Liberty Holdings says HY normalised HEPS 456.7 cents

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Liberty Holdings Ltd :HY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE 568,5 CENTS VERSUS 666,9 CENTS.INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 276 CENTS.HY NORMALISED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 456.7 CENTS VERSUS 650 CENTS YEAR AGO.HY TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT 688 BILLION RAND VERSUS 679 BILLION RAND.HY HEADLINE EARNINGS OF R1 540 MILLION WERE DOWN 15% COMPARED TO R1 813 MILLION IN PRIOR PERIOD.CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO AT 2,82 AT PERIOD END (31 DECEMBER 2016: 2,95).HY BUSINESS SALES GREW BY 10% TO R3,9 BILLION COMPARED TO PRIOR PERIOD.HY NEW BUSINESS MARGINS AT 0.4%.HY GROUP NET CUSTOMER CASH INFLOWS OF R5,7 BILLION (30 JUNE 2016: R0,5 BILLION).

Liberty Holdings sees HY HEPS between 546.9 - 613.5 cents

July 26 (Reuters) - LIBERTY HOLDINGS LTD ::HY HEADLINE EARNINGS AND NORMALISED HEADLINE EARNINGS ARE LOWER THAN FIRST HALF OF 2016, BUT REFLECT A RECOVERY IN COMPARISON TO SECOND HALF OF 2016.HY BASIC EARNINGS PER ORDINARY SHARE AND HEADLINE EARNINGS PER ORDINARY SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 8% TO 18% LOWER THAN PRIOR YEAR.SEES HY BASIC HEADLINE EARNINGS PER ORDINARY SHARE AND HEADLINE EARNINGS PER ORDINARY SHARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 546,9 CENTS AND 613,5 CENTS PER SHARE.

Liberty Holdings names David Munro as CEO, effective immediately​

May 30 (Reuters) - Liberty Holdings Ltd ::Liberty holdings ltd - ‍david munro, will assume role of chief executive officer of liberty holdings, effective immediately​.Liberty holdings ltd - ‍appointment of munro follows resignation of thabo dloti from board with immediate effect​.Liberty holdings- ‍thabo leaves liberty "following difference of opinion with board on immediate focus of company".Liberty holdings ltd - ‍munro is the current ceo of standard bank group's corporate & investment banking (cib) division.

Liberty Holdings Q1 group indexed new business up 6 pct

May 18 (Reuters) - Liberty Holdings Ltd ::Upward trend in group sales observed in H2 2016 continued in Q1 of 2017, with group indexed new business up 6% compared to Q1 of 2016.New business margins for quarter remained under pressure.Says lower economic growth and rand volatility during quarter continued to impact operating performance.Q1 ended 31st March assets under management amounted to 682 bln rand (31 December 2016: 676 bln rand).Says group remains well capitalised post downgrade of south africa's sovereign credit rating in april 2017.

Liberty Holdings reports FY headline earnings down 46.2 pct

Liberty Holdings Ltd : Headline earnings for year ended Dec. 31 2016 amounted to r2 207 million, down 46,2 pct compared to 4 102 million rand in 2015 . "we are in advanced stages of acquiring a life licence in Nigeria" . FY net customer cash inflows amounted to 7,7 billion rand(Dec. 31 2015: 15,2 billion rand) . FY end total assets under management increased marginally to 676 billion rand versus 668 billion rand . Board has approved and declared a gross final dividend of 415 cents per ordinary share . Operating conditions are expected to remain tough and pressure on consumer disposable income is likely to continue .Lower returns from investment markets and a challenging consumer environment contributed to weaker earnings in 2016.

Liberty Holdings says assets worth 675 bln under management at end of 9 months

Liberty Holdings Ltd : Operational update for the nine month period ended Sept.30 2016 . Difficult operating conditions experienced in first half of 2016 persisted in Q3 .Says assets under management amounted to 675 billion (31 december 2015: r668 billion) for 9 months ended 30 september.

Liberty Holdings to list part of property portfolio as a REIT on JSE

Liberty Holdings Ltd : To list a portion of Liberty Group's iconic property portfolio on main board of JSE Limited ("JSE") as a real estate investment trust (REIT) towards end of 2016 . Listed REIT will have an anticipated net asset value of r10 billion and will be managed by STANLIB .Liberty has appointed Standard Bank Of South Africa Limited and Java Capital as joint bookrunners and transaction advisers to listing.

Liberty Holdings AUM rises over six months ended June 30

Liberty Holdings Ltd : Total assets under management increased moderately to R679 billion (31 December 2015: R668 billion) for the six months ended 30 June 2016 . Headline earnings from group's South African retail operations of R718 million was 18 pct down compared to 2015 . Board has approved and declared a gross interim dividend of 276 cents per ordinary share . Six-month new business margins at 1,4 pct (30 June 2015 restated: 2,0 pct) were lower . Six-month net customer cash inflows were positive at R0,6 billion (30 June 2015: R3,5 billion) .Six-month bee normalised headline earnings per share at 650,0 cents versus 705,5 cents year earlier.