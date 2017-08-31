Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC (LCL.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ladbrokes Coral reports HY revenue of 1.2 bln stg

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes Coral Group Plc ::HY GROUP REVENUE 1,204.2 MILLION STG VERSUS 661.8 MILLION STG.HY GROUP EBITDA 211.0 MILLION STG VERSUS 89.8 MILLION STG.INTERIM DIVIDEND PER SHARE 2.0P."SYNERGIES NOW EXPECTED TO BE £150M PER ANNUM BY 2019, MORE THAN DOUBLE ORIGINAL ESTIMATE"."SYNERGIES FROM OUR RECENT MERGER STEP-UP SUBSTANTIALLY IN SECOND HALF TO DELIVER A FULL YEAR SAVING OF £45M".

Block trade-Bookrunner says certain Apollo Funds, Cerberus, Anchorage sell 90.0 mln shares in ladbrokes Coral Group

Aug 8 (Reuters) - BOOKRUNNER::BOOKRUNNER SAYS CERTAIN APOLLO FUNDS, CERBERUS AND ANCHORAGE SELL 90.0 MILLION SHARES IN LADBROKES CORAL GROUP.BOOKRUNNER SAYS PLACING SHARES PRICED AT 123.5 PENCE/SHARE, RAISING GROSS SALE PROCEEDS OF ABOUT 111 MILLION STG.

CORRECTED-Ladbrokes Coral Group says on track for full year

July 27 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes Coral Group Plc :Says on track for full year; synergies upgraded to £150 million .HY european retail net revenue was 1% behind last year (cc -10%), and 1% ahead (cc -9%) after adjusting for euros .HY strong digital performance with net revenue 17% ahead.HY uk retail net revenue was 6% behind last year.HY total group net revenue was 1% ahead of last year (cc -1%).Total group operating profit for h1 is expected to be within range £153.3m to £158.3m - 4% to 7% ahead of last year.

Ladbrokes Coral net revenue rises, says trading in-line with expectations

May 4 (Reuters) - Ladbrokes Coral Group Plc ::Trading in-line with expectations despite mixed sports results.For Jan 1-April 23, digital net revenue +22 pct (constant currency +18 pct) with sportsbook net revenue +40 pct and gaming net revenue +7 pct.For Jan 1-April 23, UK retail net revenue -2 pct and European retail net revenue -3 pct (cc -15 pct).For Jan 1-April 23, group net revenue +5 pct (constant currency +2 pct).Co remains confident in opportunities ahead for business and in its ability to deliver year in-line with its expectations.Plan is to continue to use our data driven marketing approach and leverage market leading multi-channel capability to enhance returns.

Ladbrokes Coral says 2016 group revenue up 11 pct

Ladbrokes Coral Group Plc : 2016 final results . Final results for year ended 31 december 2016 . Fy proformagroup revenue (2) of £2,351.9m, up 11 pct driven by strong growth in digital and European retail . Fy proforma group ebitda (2) of £380.7m, up 14 pct . Fy proforma group operating profit (2)/(4) of £264.3m, up 22 pct; digital operating profit +125 pct, european retail operating profit +219 pct (6) . Full year dividend of 3p (1p interim and 2p final) . Net debt of £1,089.5m, 2.86x proforma ebitda . Cost synergy guidance upgraded from £65m to £100m. . Ladbrokes coral - while we face some short term uncertainty with triennial review, scale, talent and agility we have in this business represent real strengths going forward . For period 1 january 2017 to 19 march 2017, sports results have been mixed in year to date . For period 1 january 2017 to 19 march 2017,uk retail otc margins and uk digital sportsbook margins around 1pp ahead of last year .For period 1 january 2017 to 19 march 2017, total group net revenue was 2 pct ahead of last year after adjusting uk retail for leap-year extra day in 2016.

Topbetta says Australian unit of Ladbrokes Coral signed on to The Global Tote

Topbetta Holdings Ltd : Ladbrokes signs to The Global Tote and racing nsw approval-tbh.ax .australian unit of Ladbrokes Coral Group Plc., has signed on as the first wagering operator to commit to using the global tote.

UK's CMA approves sale of 360 betting shops by Ladbrokes and Coral

UK's Competition and Markets Authority(CMA):Approved sale by Ladbrokes and Coral of 360 licensed betting offices to Betfred, Stan James and Bet21 to resolve concerns identified.

Ladbrokes says welcomes CMA approval of Coral deal

Ladbrokes Plc : Response to CMA's approval of Coral merger . Welcomes today's decision by competition & Markets Authority to give final approval to its proposed merger with Coral . CMA has approved disposal of 322 shops to Betfred, 37 to Stan James and one shop to Bet21 .Expected that completion of merger will take place in very near future.

UK's CMA accepts undertakings from Ladbrokes, Gala Coral

Competition and Markets Authority : Accepted undertakings from Ladbrokes and Gala Coral to remedy substantial lessening of competition Link to source: (http://bit.ly/2e0JZWV)

Ladbrokes says Coral's current trading is positive

Ladbrokes Plc : Says coral's current trading in 8 weeks post quarter end has been positive, with continued machines growth in coral retail, sports stakes well ahead in eurobet retail and good volume growth in online . Says coral group q3 net revenue {1} of £264.0m: +£23.0m (+10%) .Says coral group q3 ebitda of £57.7m: +£6.5m (+13%). Regulatory impacts have now annualised.