Groupe LDLC SA (LDCO.PA)

Groupe LDLC signs acquisition protocol for Olys

Oct 16 (Reuters) - GROUPE LDLC SA ::SIGNATURE OF ACQUISITION PROTOCOL OF OLYS‍​.FINAL COMPLETION OF DEAL SHOULD BE DONE AT JAN. 31, 2018 AT LATEST‍​.

Groupe LDLC Q1 revenue down at 100.8 million euros

July 20 (Reuters) - GROUPE LDLC SA ::Q1 REVENUE EUR 100.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 104.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.BY 2021, THE LDLC GROUP AIMS TO REACH THE BILLION-EURO MARK WITH AN EBITDA OF AROUND 5.5% TO 6% OF TURNOVER.

LDLC Group announces planned acquisition of Olys

June 19 (Reuters) - GROUPE LDLC SA : :PLANNED ACQUISITION OF OLYS.IF CLOSED, THIS ACQUISITION WILL GENERATE EXTENSIVE SYNERGIES WITH LDLC GROUP’S EXISTING OFFERING.MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING ON PURCHASE OF OLYS’S ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL COULD BE SIGNED WITHIN NEXT FOUR MONTHS.

Groupe LDLC FY EBITDA rises to 17.9 million euros

June 8 (Reuters) - GROUPE LDLC SA ::FY REVENUE EUR 479.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 320.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.FY NET INCOME EUR 8.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.9 MILLION YEAR AGO.FY EBITDA EUR 17.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.0 MILLION YEAR AGO.REAFFIRMS ITS GOALS OF HITTING EUR 1 BILLION EURO REVENUE MARK, WITH EBITDA MARGIN BETWEEN 5.5 PCT AND 6 PCT, AND HAVING 100 STORES UP AND RUNNING BY 2021.DECIDED TO BRANCH OUT INTO SPAIN THROUGH LAUNCH OF SPANISH VERSION OF LDLC.COM AND PILOT STORE IN BARCELONA BY END OF H2 2017/2018.AGM ON SEPT 29, 2017 WILL BE ASKED TO APPROVE PROPOSAL THAT NO DIVIDEND BE PAID FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED.

Groupe LDLC FY revenue rises to 479.9 million euros

April 20 (Reuters) - LDLC Com SA ::FY revenue EUR 479.9 million ($515.89 million) versus EUR 320.7 million year ago.Confirms target of revenue EUR 1 bln and EBITDA in range of from 5.5 to 6% by 2021.

Groupe LDLC 9-month revenue rises to 364.9 million euros

Groupe LDLC SA : 9-month revenue 364.9 million euros ($389.46 million) versus 240.2 million euros year ago .Confirms its objective of improving annual EBITDA in value.

LDLC H1 EBITDA up to 10.1 million euros

LDLC Com Sa : H1 EBITDA 10.1 million euros ($10.66 million) versus 6.5 million euros year ago . H1 current operating income 7.8 million euros versus 6.1 million euros year ago . H1 net profit 4.6 million euros versus 3.6 million euros year ago . Group hopes to reach the target of a billion euro in activity with 2021 as goal .Group hopes to reach an EBITDA of about 5.5 to 6 pct of revenue as of 2021.

LDLC.com Q1 revenue rises to 104.2 million euros

LDLC.com SA : Q1 revenue 104.2 million euros ($114.72 million) versus 68.0 million euros year ago . For 2016, targets a 2 digit growth with an increase in EBITDA value .The LDLC Group has set itself the goal of reaching the billion-euro revenue mark with an EBITDA margin of 5.5 pct -6 pct by 2021.

New LDLC.com shop opens in Clermont-Ferrand

LDLC Com SA :A new LDLC.com shop opens in Clermont-Ferrand.

LDLC Com FY net profit rises to 7.9 million euros

LDLC Com SA : FY net profit 7.9 million euros ($8.95 million) versus 5.8 million euros year ago . FY underlying EBIT 13.8 million euros versus 10.0 million euros year ago . Proposes dividend payout of 0.50 euro per share, compared to 0.45 euro last year . Five-Year target: double in size to reach the 1 billion revenue mark . LDLC Group has set itself the goal of reaching the billion-euro revenue mark and an EBITDA margin of 5.5 - 6 pct by 2021 .By 2021, the group plans to have around 100 stores up and running.