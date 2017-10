Lectra SA (LECS.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 26 (Reuters) - LECTRA SA ::LECTRA AND FAURECIA RENEW THEIR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT.

Sept 19 (Reuters) - LECTRA SA ::LECTRA: LECTRA APPOINTS OLIVIER DU CHESNAY AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER.

Sept 7 (Reuters) - LECTRA SA ::DE RUCCI CHOSE DESIGNCONCEPT, LECTRA'S 3D VIRTUAL PROTOTYPING AND PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT SOLUTION, AND VERSALIS LEATHER CUTTING SOLUTION.

July 27 (Reuters) - LECTRA SA ::H1 REVENUES EUR ‍​138.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 126.3 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET INCOME EUR 12.7‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 10.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS EUR ‍​18.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 15.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.FREE CASH FLOW WAS EUR 16.3 MILLION AT JUNE 30, 2017 VERSUS EUR 7.1 MILLION YEAR AGO.TARGETS 6 PERCENT TO 12 PERCENT REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2017 LIKE FOR LIKE.TARGETS 7 PERCENT TO 15 PERCENT GROWTH IN INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE NON-RECURRING ITEMS LIKE FOR LIKE.

June 14 (Reuters) - SOCGEN CIB:LECTRA SA << >> ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING AT EUR 24.00 PER SHARE - SOCGEN CIB‍​.OFFERING SIZE LECTRA SA << >> ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING 5,206,851 EXISTING SHARES / 16.6% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL- SOCGEN CIB‍​.OFFERING SIZE LECTRA SA << >> ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING EUR 125.0 MLN - SOCGEN CIB‍​.

June 14 (Reuters) - LECTRA SA :REG-LECTRA : SUCCESSFUL DISPOSAL BY ANDRÉ HARARI OF HIS ENTIRE STAKE IN LECTRA.STAKE REPRESENTS 16.6% OF CAPITAL AND 16.4% OF NET VOTING RIGHTS OF LECTRA​.DISPOSAL AT ‍PRICE OF EUR 24 PER SHARE​.‍FOLLOWING PLACEMENT, FREE FLOAT IS INCREASED FROM 63% OF CAPITAL TO MORE THAN 80% OF CAPITAL​.

June 13 (Reuters) - LECTRA SA ::REG-LECTRA : LAUNCH BY ANDRÉ HARARI OF THE DISPOSAL OF HIS ENTIRE STAKE IN LECTRA.DISPOSAL BY ANDRÉ HARARI OF HIS ENTIRE STAKE IN LECTRA, I.E. 5,206,851 SHARES, REPRESENTING 16.6% OF CAPITAL AND 16.4% OF NET VOTING RIGHTS.

April 27 (Reuters) - Lectra SA ::Q1 net income EUR ‍​6.5 million versus EUR 5.1 million ($5.6 million) year ago.Q1 revenue EUR 69.5‍​ million versus EUR 62.2 million year ago.Proposes dividend of EUR 0.35 per share in respect of FY 2016.Targets 6 percent to 12 percent revenue growth for 2017, and 7 percent to 15 percent growth in income from operations before non-recurring items, like-for-like.Remains confident in its growth prospects for the medium term.

Lectra SA :Lectra will increase share of revenues dedicated to research and development to 10 pct for period from 2017 to 2019.

Lectra Sa :Equips Kolon Industries with three FocusQuantum to ramp up capacity in global airbag market.