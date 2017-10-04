Legrand SA (LEGD.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 4 (Reuters) - LEGRAND :SUCCESSFULLY LAUNCHED A BOND ISSUE FOR A TOTAL OF €400 MILLION WITH A 6-YEAR MATURITY.MATURITY DATE IS OCTOBER 9, 2023 AND ANNUAL COUPON 0.5%‍​.ORDER BOOK OVERSUBSCRIBED CLOSE TO FOUR TIMES.

July 31 (Reuters) - Legrand ::H1 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP EUR ‍​316.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 283.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​546.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 492.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 SALES EUR ‍​2.67 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.45 BILLION YEAR AGO.2017 TARGETS FULLY CONFIRMED.

June 29 (Reuters) - LEGRAND :‍SUCCESSFULLY LAUNCHED A BOND ISSUE FOR A TOTAL OF ONE BILLION EUROS IN TWO TRANCHES OF 500 MILLION EUROS EACH​.‍BOND ISSUE WITH MATURITIES OF 7 AND 15 YEARS​.‍RESPECTIVE MATURITY DATES OF THESE TWO TRANCHES ARE JULY 6, 2024 AND JULY 6, 2032 AND THEIR ANNUAL COUPONS ARE RESPECTIVELY 0.750% AND 1.875%​.

June 22 (Reuters) - Legrand ::* Legrand announces purchase of Server Technology, Inc..* Says deal will boost its presence in digital infrastructure market.* Based in Reno, Nevada, Server Technology, Inc. has some 200 employees and annual revenues of over $110 million.

May 10 (Reuters) - LEGRAND SA :LEGRAND, NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA EXPANDS DATA CENTER CAPABILITIES WITH THE ACQUISITION OF AFCO SYSTEMS.

May 10 (Reuters) - Legrand ::Q1 net profit up 17 percent to 149 million euros.Q1 sales up 10.9 percent from last year to 1.32 billion euros.Announces acquisitions of Finelite, Afco systems and joint venture to buy Italian company Borri.Confirms financial targets, will continue strategy of seeking acquisition opportunities.

Legrand : Adjusted net income excluding minority interests rose +3.0% in 2016 and stood at €567.3m . Sets 2016 dividend of 1.19 euros/share . Sets 2017 target for organic growth in sales of between 0-3% . 2017 target for adjusted operating margin before acquisitions (at 2016 scope of consolidation) of between 19.3% and 20.1% of sales . Says it will pursue strategy of value-creating acquisitions Further company coverage: [LEGD.PA] ((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Legrand SA :Acquires OCL1 US specialist in architectural lighting solutions.

Legrand Sa : says sales up 1.9 percent in H1, net income excluding minority interests steady at 283.5 million euros, adjusted OPG profit up 3.1 percent . says will pursue strategy of value-creating acquisitions . says fully confirms 2016 targets of organic change in sales between -2 and +2 pct, adjusted pre-acquisition OPG margin between 18.5 and 19.5 pct of sales Further company coverage: [LEGD.PA] (Reporting by Paris Newsroom) ((paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 5339;)).

Legrand SA :CP Electronics acquired by Legrand Electric.