Legrand SA (LEGD.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Legrand successfully launched bond issue for 400 million euros
Wednesday, 4 Oct 2017 12:38pm EDT 

Oct 4 (Reuters) - LEGRAND :SUCCESSFULLY LAUNCHED A BOND ISSUE FOR A TOTAL OF €400 MILLION WITH A 6-YEAR MATURITY.MATURITY DATE IS OCTOBER 9, 2023 AND ANNUAL COUPON 0.5%‍​.ORDER BOOK OVERSUBSCRIBED CLOSE TO FOUR TIMES.  Full Article

Legrand 2017 sales up 9.1 pct at 2.67 billion euros
Monday, 31 Jul 2017 01:56am EDT 

July 31 (Reuters) - Legrand ::H1 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP EUR ‍​316.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 283.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​546.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 492.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 SALES EUR ‍​2.67 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.45 BILLION YEAR AGO.2017 TARGETS FULLY CONFIRMED.  Full Article

Legrand ‍successfully launches 1 bln euro bond issue
Thursday, 29 Jun 2017 01:47pm EDT 

June 29 (Reuters) - LEGRAND :‍SUCCESSFULLY LAUNCHED A BOND ISSUE FOR A TOTAL OF ONE BILLION EUROS IN TWO TRANCHES OF 500 MILLION EUROS EACH​.‍BOND ISSUE WITH MATURITIES OF 7 AND 15 YEARS​.‍RESPECTIVE MATURITY DATES OF THESE TWO TRANCHES ARE JULY 6, 2024 AND JULY 6, 2032 AND THEIR ANNUAL COUPONS ARE RESPECTIVELY 0.750% AND 1.875%​.  Full Article

Legrand buys U.S. group Server Technology Inc
Thursday, 22 Jun 2017 01:35am EDT 

June 22 (Reuters) - Legrand ::* Legrand announces purchase of Server Technology, Inc..* Says deal will boost its presence in digital infrastructure market.* Based in Reno, Nevada, Server Technology, Inc. has some 200 employees and annual revenues of over $110 million.  Full Article

Legrand, North and Central America acquires Afco Systems
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 06:30am EDT 

May 10 (Reuters) - LEGRAND SA :LEGRAND, NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA EXPANDS DATA CENTER CAPABILITIES WITH THE ACQUISITION OF AFCO SYSTEMS.  Full Article

French industrial group Legrand announces acquisitions as Q1 profits rise
Wednesday, 10 May 2017 01:43am EDT 

May 10 (Reuters) - Legrand ::Q1 net profit up 17 percent to 149 million euros.Q1 sales up 10.9 percent from last year to 1.32 billion euros.Announces acquisitions of Finelite, Afco systems and joint venture to buy Italian company Borri.Confirms financial targets, will continue strategy of seeking acquisition opportunities.  Full Article

French group Legrand to pursue acquisitions as it posts rise in profits
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 01:00am EST 

Legrand : Adjusted net income excluding minority interests rose +3.0% in 2016 and stood at €567.3m . Sets 2016 dividend of 1.19 euros/share . Sets 2017 target for organic growth in sales of between 0-3% . 2017 target for adjusted operating margin before acquisitions (at 2016 scope of consolidation) of between 19.3% and 20.1% of sales . Says it will pursue strategy of value-creating acquisitions Further company coverage: [LEGD.PA] ((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Legrand acquires OCL1 US specialist in lighting solutions
Wednesday, 1 Feb 2017 02:38am EST 

Legrand SA :Acquires OCL1 US specialist in architectural lighting solutions.  Full Article

Legrand says net income steady in H1, confirms targets
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 01:37am EDT 

Legrand Sa : says sales up 1.9 percent in H1, net income excluding minority interests steady at 283.5 million euros, adjusted OPG profit up 3.1 percent . says will pursue strategy of value-creating acquisitions . says fully confirms 2016 targets of organic change in sales between -2 and +2 pct, adjusted pre-acquisition OPG margin between 18.5 and 19.5 pct of sales Further company coverage: [LEGD.PA] (Reporting by Paris Newsroom) ((paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 5339;)).  Full Article

CP Electronics acquired by legrand Electric
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 11:44am EDT 

Legrand SA :CP Electronics acquired by Legrand Electric.  Full Article

