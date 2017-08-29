LEG Immobilien AG (LEGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 29 (Reuters) - LEG IMMOBILIEN AG :DGAP-ADHOC: LEG IMMOBILIEN AG: SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF EUR 400 MILLION CONVERTIBLE BONDS.‍INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FOR LONG-TERM FINANCING OF ITS RECENTLY EXECUTED AND SIGNED PORTFOLIO ACQUISITIONS.COUPON WAS SET AT 0.875% PER ANNUM.INITIAL CONVERSION PRICE OF EUR 118.4692.BONDS ARE CONVERTIBLE INTO APPROX. 3.4 MILLION NEW AND/OR EXISTING ORDINARY REGISTERED SHARES OF LEG.‍SHAREHOLDERS' PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS ARE EXCLUDED​.

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Block Trade - Leg Immobilien Ag ::BOOKRUNNER SAYS DEAL LIKELY TO PRICE AT BEST TERMS INVESTORS; BOOK WILL CLOSE AT 12.00 CET / 11.00UK IN CO'S COVERTIBLE BOND.

Aug 29 (Reuters) - LEG Immobilien Ag ::BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED, PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME IN COMPANY'S CONVERTIBLE BOND.

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Leg Immobilien Ag :dgap-adhoc: leg immobilien ag: launch of eur 400 million convertible bond offering.Says bonds will be convertible into new and/or existing ordinary registered shares of leg.Says intends to use net proceeds for long-term financing of its recently executed and signed portfolio acquisitions as well as for general corporate purposes.Says bonds will have a maturity of 8 years and will be issued and, unless previously converted or repurchased and cancelled, redeemed at 100% of their principal amount with a denomination of eur 100,000 per bond.Says bonds will be offered with a coupon between 0.125% and 0.875% per annum.Says pricing of offering is expected to take place today following an accelerated bookbuilding process, and settlement is expected to take place on or around september 1, 2017.

LEG Immobilien: further acquisitions in core markets‍​

Aug 23 (Reuters) - LEG IMMOBILIEN AG ::FURTHER ACQUISITIONS IN CORE MARKETS‍​.PURCHASE OF TWO ATTRACTIVE PORTFOLIOS WITH 1,400 UNITS IN LEG’S CORE MARKETS.POSITIVE EFFECTS ON FFO PER SHARE EXPECTED EVEN AFTER CONCLUSION OF FINANCING.

LEG Immobilien raises profit guidance for 2017, 2018

Aug 10 (Reuters) - LEG Immobilien AG :Says FFO I in H1 2017 rose by 8.1% to eur 148.8 million.Says FFO I expected to reach a range of eur 290 million to eur 295 million in 2017.Says FFO I to be in range of eur 315 million to eur 323 million in 2018, not including effects of further acquisitions.Says acquisition of around 2,100 residential units in high-growth markets supports further earnings growth; additional portfolios are currently in consideration.Says if additional acquisitions are successfully concluded, a further increase in FFO I targets can be expected.

LEG Immobilien adjusts conversion price for convertible bond

May 18 (Reuters) - LEG IMMOBILIEN AG ::ADJUSTMENT OF THE CONVERSION PRICE FOR THE CONVERTIBLE BOND OF LEG IMMOBILIEN AG IN THE AMOUNT OF EUR 300 MILLION DUE ON JULY 1, 2021 (ISIN DE000LEG1CB5).CONVERSION PRICE NOW TOTALS EUR 54.9914 (PREVIOUSLY: EUR 56.8403).

LEG Immobilien says is in concrete talks for acquisitions

May 10 (Reuters) - LEG Immobilien AG :Says Q1 FFO I 75.2 million eur.Rent per square metre on a like-for-like basis (excluding new letting) amounted to eur 5.40 as of 31 March.Reported basic EPRA NAV of eur 4,223.5 million as at 31 march.Confirms its outlook for financial years 2017 and 2018.Says is engaged in concrete talks regarding the acquisition of several portfolios in its core regions.Says if these acquisitions are successfully concluded, a positive effect on earnings per share is to be expected.

LEG Immobilien forecasts rise in FFO I in 2017

LEG Immobilien AG : 2016 FFO I 268.3 million eur . 2016 FFO I per share 4.26 eur . Says expects to generate FFO I of between eur 288 million and eur 293 million in 2017 . Says a further increase to between eur 310 million and eur 316 million is assumed for 2018 .Expects accelerated rental growth on a like-for-like basis in a range of between 3.0% and 3.3%.

LEG CEO says sticking with standalone strategy

LEG Immobilien CEO : Says sticking with standalone strategy . Says had a very good 2016, were able to reach overall targets . Says continuing to concentrate on the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia Further company coverage: [LEGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).