Leifheit AG (LEIG.DE)

Leifheit AG adjusts FY 2017 forecast

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Leifheit AG - :DGAP-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: adjustment of forecast for business year 2017.Full year 2017 group turnover growth is expected to stay slightly below previous guidance of 3.5 to 4.5 pct.Expectation for FY ebit falls short by 1 to 2.5 million eur against previous forecast of 22.1 million eur.

Leifheit H1 ‍EBIT down at EUR 6.8 mln

Aug 10 (Reuters) - LEIFHEIT AG ::DGAP-NEWS: LEIFHEIT AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: LEIFHEIT SEES POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN SECOND QUARTER.‍FORECAST FOR FULL YEAR 2017 CONFIRMED​.‍EBIT OF EUR 6.8 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017, COMPARED TO EUR 10.1 MILLION IN SAME PERIOD OF PREVIOUS YEAR​.‍H1 TURNOVER WAS VIRTUALLY ON PAR WITH FIGURE FROM PREVIOUS YEAR OF EUR 121.1 MILLION​.H1 NET RESULT FOR PERIOD OF EUR 4.4 MILLION, COMPARED TO EUR 6.6 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2016​.

Leifheit Q1 net result down 20.7 pct at 3.4 mln euros

May 11 (Reuters) - LEIFHEIT AG ::Q1 GROUP TURNOVER DOWN 3.5 PCT AT 62.5 MLN EUROS.Q1 EBIT DOWN 21.1 PCT AT 5.1 MLN EUROS.Q1 NET RESULT FOR THE PERIOD DOWN 20.7 PCT AT 3.4 MLN EUROS.FY FORECAST CONFIRMED.

Leifheit FY group's net result up at 14.5 million euros

Leifheit AG : Outlook for 2017: sustained turnover growth expected . Turnover growth of 3.5 pct to 4.5 pct is expected at group level in 2017 . With a view to strengthening future growth in brand business, company intends to invest in reorganisation of its sales structure in 2017 . This will likely result in one-off effects that have already taken into account in earnings forecast for financial year 2017 . Expects earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in line with previous year in 2017 . FY group's net result for period climbed to 14.5 million euros ($15.65 million) following 14.3 million euros in previous year .Dividend increase to 2.10 euros per share and special dividend of 0.80 euros proposed.

Leifheit proposes special dividend

Leifheit Ag : Management and supervisory board propose special dividend .To propose distribution of a special dividend of 0.80 euros ($0.8685) per no-par-value bearer share bearing dividend rights, in addition to an increased ordinary dividend of 2.10 euros(previous year: 2.00 euros) per share.

Leifheit intends capital increase by issuing bonus shares

Leifheit AG : Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares . As a result, share capital shall be doubled from at present 15 million euros to 30 million euros ($31.67 million) by converting retained earnings .This measure has no impact on volume of company's balance sheet equity.

Leifheit FY 2016 turnover up 2.3 pct at 237.1 million euros

Leifheit AG : Continues its sustainable growth and confirms earnings forecast . Group turnover growth of 2.3 percent, according to provisional figures for 2016 . FY group turnover increased by 2.3 percent at 237.1 million euros, up from 231.8 million euros ($247.8 million) in previous year .Confirmed its earnings forecast for 2016 financial year, which predicted EBIT of 21 million euros and was concretised in November 2016.

Leifheit H1 turnover up 7 percent at 121.1 million euros

Leifheit Ag : H1 EBIT 10.1 million euros versus 10.4 million euros year ago . H1 net result 6.6 million euros versus 6.8 million euros year ago . Annual forecast for 2016 confirmed from an operating point of view .H1 turnover up 7 percent at 121.1 million euros.

Leifheit extends contract of Thomas Radke as CEO

Leifheit AG : Leifheit sets course for the future in the board of management .Supervisory board extends contract of Thomas Radke as CEO.

Leifheit Q1 EBIT drops to EUR 6.5 million

Leifheit AG : Forecast for year as a whole confirmed . EBIT in amount of 6.5 million euros ($7.41 million) in Q1 of current year as compared to 7.5 million euros in Q1 of 2015 . Q1 net result for period generated by Leifheit group amounted to 4.3 million euros after taxes, as compared to 5.0 million euros in equivalent period of previous year .Q1 generated turnover of 64.7 million euros in Q1 of 2016 financial year, up 11.5 percent.