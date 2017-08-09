Leoni AG (LEOGn.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Leoni CFO sees chance of reaching FY revs of 4.7 bln euros

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Leoni :CEO says not feeling effects of diesel scandal, seeing good demand.CEO says 1 euro difference in price of copper translates to 150 million euros in revenues.CFO says there is a chance of reaching FY revenues of 4.7 billion eur given higher copper prices.CFO says investigation in fraud case ongoing in Romania, no major progress to be seen at the moment.CEO says considering structural measures, capacity shifts in cable business, but likely no job cuts.CEO, asked about alleged auto cartel, says has no insights into the matter.

Leoni sees jump at wiring systems business in 2019

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Leoni CEO during conference call:Says high order backlog in wiring systems business will lead to good growth in 2018, bigger jump in 2019.

Leoni raises FY 2017 EBIT outlook​

July 27 (Reuters) - LEONI AG ::‍SALES FOR PERIOD FROM JANUARY TO JUNE AMOUNT TO EUR 2.44 BILLION (FIRST HALF OF 2016: EUR 2.24 BILLION)​.‍H1 EBIT MORE THAN DOUBLED YEAR ON YEAR TO APPROX. EUR 137 MILLION (FIRST HALF OF 2016: EUR 62 MILLION)​.HAS DECIDED TODAY TO RAISE ITS EBIT FORECAST FOR WHOLE OF 2017 FROM PREVIOUSLY EUR 180-200 MILLION TO NOW EUR 190-210 MILLION.

Leoni H2 business to be a bit more muted than H1 - CEO

May 10 (Reuters) - Leoni LEOGN.DE CEO on conference call:Says H2 business will be a bit more muted than in H1.Says EBIT effect from latest divestment will be 10 million euros.Says Q2 will be about the same as Q1 on an operating level.Says problem projects in Romania will not generate losses in 2017, but will earn barely any margins.

Leoni affirms guidance after Q1 sales, earnings rise

May 10 (Reuters) - Leoni AG :Q1 sales up 10.7 percent at 1.2 billion eur.Q1 EBITDA 90 million eur.Q1 net profit 33.6 million eur.Affirms guidance.

Leoni to propose Dehen, not Rupp for board seat

Leoni Ag : The supervisory board revises nomination for election of the shareholder representatives . Instead of Werner Rupp, Wolfgang Dehen is now to be proposed at the company's annual general meeting on 11 may 2017 . Werner Rupp declares to resign from mandate effective 30 April 2017 .It is still intended that Klaus Probst assumes the office of Chairman of the Supervisory Board..

Leoni sees 2017 sales growth of around 5 percent, EBIT between 180-200 mln eur

Shares In Leoni : Says sees 2017 sales growth of around 5 percent to 4.6 billion EUR, EBIT between 180-200 million EUR . Says sees medium term annual sales growth of 4-5 percent, sees 2019 EBIT margin in mid single-digit percentage range .Says order intake for electric cars of around 400 million EUR, ramping up know-how in China, production line for high voltage products.

Leoni: Elisabetta Castiglioni and Klaus Probst newly nominated to supervisory board

Leoni AG : Supervisory board adopts proposal for election of shareholder representatives . Elisabetta Castiglioni and dr Klaus Probst have been newly nominated to supervisory board . Ingrid Hofmann and prof. Dr Klaus Wucherer will not stand again .Probst will take over from dr Werner Rupp as chairman of board.

Leoni reports 2016 EBIT 78 mln euros, proposes 0.50 euro/shr dividend

Leoni Ag : Generates better-than-expected ebit of eur 78 million in 2016 . Proposed dividend of eur 0.50 per share . Based on preliminary calculations, particularly valuation allowances on deferred tax assets and the tax consequences of the fraud case will result in 2016 net income of about eur 10 million (2015: eur 77.3 million) . 2016 sales of some eur 4.4 billion in fiscal 2016 (2015: eur 4.5 billion) Further company coverage: [LEOGn.DE] (Frankfurt Newsroom) ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).

BizLink Holding to buy Leoni electrical appliance assemblies business group for 50 mln euro

BizLink Holding Inc <3665.TW>: Says it resolved to buy Leoni electrical appliance assemblies business group for totally 50 million euro .Says the underlying assets including EA Cable Assemblies GmbH, LEONI Cable Belgium NV, LEONI Cable Assemblies Slovakia s.r.o., EA Assemblies (Hongkong)Co., Limited, LEONI Cable (Xiamen) Co.,Ltd., LEONI Cable Assemblies(Changzhou) Co., Ltd, as well as LEONI WCS Southeast Europe d.o.o.