Leoni AG (LEOGn.DE)
57.27EUR
20 Oct 2017
€0.77 (+1.36%)
€56.50
€56.69
€58.09
€56.69
134,374
184,286
€58.87
€29.02
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Leoni CFO sees chance of reaching FY revs of 4.7 bln euros
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Leoni
Leoni sees jump at wiring systems business in 2019
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Leoni
Leoni raises FY 2017 EBIT outlook
July 27 (Reuters) - LEONI AG
Leoni H2 business to be a bit more muted than H1 - CEO
May 10 (Reuters) - Leoni LEOGN.DE CEO on conference call:Says H2 business will be a bit more muted than in H1.Says EBIT effect from latest divestment will be 10 million euros.Says Q2 will be about the same as Q1 on an operating level.Says problem projects in Romania will not generate losses in 2017, but will earn barely any margins. Full Article
Leoni affirms guidance after Q1 sales, earnings rise
May 10 (Reuters) - Leoni AG
Leoni to propose Dehen, not Rupp for board seat
Leoni Ag
Leoni sees 2017 sales growth of around 5 percent, EBIT between 180-200 mln eur
Shares In Leoni
Leoni: Elisabetta Castiglioni and Klaus Probst newly nominated to supervisory board
Leoni AG
Leoni reports 2016 EBIT 78 mln euros, proposes 0.50 euro/shr dividend
Leoni Ag
BizLink Holding to buy Leoni electrical appliance assemblies business group for 50 mln euro
BizLink Holding Inc <3665.TW>: Says it resolved to buy Leoni electrical appliance assemblies business group for totally 50 million euro .Says the underlying assets including EA Cable Assemblies GmbH, LEONI Cable Belgium NV, LEONI Cable Assemblies Slovakia s.r.o., EA Assemblies (Hongkong)Co., Limited, LEONI Cable (Xiamen) Co.,Ltd., LEONI Cable Assemblies(Changzhou) Co., Ltd, as well as LEONI WCS Southeast Europe d.o.o. Full Article
BRIEF-Leoni CFO sees chance of reaching FY revs of 4.7 bln euros
* CEO says not feeling effects of diesel scandal, seeing good demand