LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd (LGB.NS)

LGB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

916.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs7.40 (+0.81%)
Prev Close
Rs909.10
Open
Rs909.10
Day's High
Rs924.00
Day's Low
Rs906.00
Volume
8,223
Avg. Vol
16,958
52-wk High
Rs924.00
52-wk Low
Rs511.25

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's LG Balakrishnan & Bros June qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 03:14am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd :June quarter net profit 111.3 million rupees versus profit 91.4 million rupees year ago.June quarter total revenue 3.16 billion rupees versus 2.89 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

LG Balakrishnan & Bros Dec-qtr profit falls
Tuesday, 7 Feb 2017 12:55am EST 

Lg Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 139.4 million rupees versus profit 154.3 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter net sales 2.67 billion rupees versus 2.66 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd declares second interim dividend
Tuesday, 15 Mar 2016 01:37am EDT 

LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd:Declared second interim dividend of 2.50 Indian rupees per share of 10 Indian rupees each (25% on the face value of 10 Indian rupees each) for the financial year 2015-2016.Says the said interim dividend, will be paid on or before March 30, 2016.  Full Article

