Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN.L)

Legal & General provides 120 million stg in debt for HS1 rail purchase

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Legal & General :Says provides 120 million pounds ($160.73 million) in debt in support of equitix, hicl hicl., infrared consortium's purchase of high speed 1 rail link.

Legal & General H1 operating profit up 27 pct to 988 mln stg

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Legal & General Group Plc :H1 pretax profit rose 41 percent to 1.2 billion stg.Operating profit up 27% to £988m (h1 2016: £777m).Profit after tax up 43% to £952m (h1 2016: £667m).Earnings per share up 41% to 15.94p (h1 2016: 11.27p).Profit before tax 1 up 41% to £1.2bn.Interim dividend 3 of 4.30p per share (h1 2016: 4.00p).Net release from operations for retained business 4 up 6% to £724m (h1 2016: £681m).Return on equity 5 of 26.7% (h1 2016: 20.6%).Solvency ii surplus 6 increased by £1.0bn to £6.7bn (fy 2016: £5.7bn).Solvency ii coverage ratio 6 of 186% (fy 2016: 171%.New annuity business of £1.6bn (h1 2016: £0.7bn).Lgim aum up 13% at £951.1bn (h1 2016: £841.5bn).Lgim external net inflows of £21.7bn (h1 2016: £9.6bn).Group-Wide direct investment up 48% at £11.8bn (h1 2016: £8.0bn).Lgi gross premiums up 6% to £1,338m (h1 2016: £1,260m).We are replicating our successful uk model with measured expansion in us.Not being complacent as we recognise that there are currently some structural weaknesses in uk economy.Pension risk transfer new annuity business of £1.6bn (h1 2016: £0.7bn).Currently quoting on c.£12bn of buy-in and buy-out deals in uk.Expect to see continued positive growth in individual annuity sales in h2 2017.We have a 30% market share in lifetime mortgages with market volumes expected to grow to £3.0bn in 2017.We will review appropriateness of our longevity improvement assumptions at year end.In us we completed three bulk deals in h1 2017 totalling $141m premiums.

Insurer L&G forays into Britain's retirement housing market

Aug 4 (Reuters) - LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC ::ANNOUNCES ESTABLISHMENT OF INSPIRED VILLAGES GROUP, WHICH IS FORMED OUT OF ENGLISH CARE VILLAGES.ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF TWO JV BETWEEN ENGLISH CARE VILLAGES AND PLACES FOR PEOPLE FOR AROUND 40 MLN STG‍​.WITH LEGAL & GENERAL'S LONG TERM FINANCIAL BACKING, INSPIRED VILLAGES WILL ACQUIRE SEVERAL SITES PER YEAR‍​.

S&P revises outlook on Legal & General subsidiaries to negative from stable

July 10 (Reuters) - Legal & General Group Plc :On July 7 revised the outlook on Legal & General subsidiaries to negative from stable.On july 7 revised outlook on Legal & General Group Plc, to negative from stable.On jly 7 affirmed 'A' long term and 'A-1' short-term counterparty credit ratings on co.

Legal & General completes 24.5 mln stg bi-lateral loan

June 27 (Reuters) - Legal & General Group Plc :Announces that it has completed a 24.5 mln stg bi-lateral loan to refinance three offices and a leisure centre owned by Citygrove.Arranged over a seven year term, the loan is secured against three office buildings.Loan replaces existing bank finance from Close Brothers Property Finance.Arranged by Legal & General’s private credit business, part of lgim real assets, the drawdown of the loan is immediate.

Legal & General end-2016 solvency ratio 163 pct on new reporting structure

May 19 (Reuters) - Legal & General Group Plc :l&g updates on its solvency ii position.Legal & general updates on its solvency ii position: surplus increased to £7.0bn, coverage ratio increased to 188%.In group sfcr, we disclose our regulatory solvency ii surplus as £5.4bn with a coverage ratio of 163% for year ended 31 december 2016.Year-End 2016 solvency ii surplus of £5.7bn and coverage ratio of 171% on a shareholder basis.

Chesnara Plc posts FY pre-tax profit of 40.7 mln pounds

Chesnara Plc : FY total group cash generation of £85.4 mln (31 December 2015: £82.4 mln) . FY IFRS profit before tax of £40.7 mln (31 December 2015: £42.8 mln) . FY IFRS total comprehensive income of £55.4 mln (31 December 2015: £39.6 mln) . FY group solvency ratio of 158% (31 December 2015: 146%) . Recommended final dividend of 12.69p per share (2015: 12.33p per share) . DNB have confirmed their non-objection to legal & general nederland acquisition which is expected to complete in week commencing 3 April 2017 . Announces Legal and General Nederland acquisition and delivers strong value growth . Full positive impact of Legal and General Nederland acquisition will be recognised on completion in 2017 results . Should brexit changes to regulatory requirements, then model suitably flexible for co to potentially adopt an alternative regulatory model .Optimistic that as uncertainty due to solvency II and FCA legacy review reduces, UK acquisition market will become more active.

Moody's says UK insurers' asset management firms set to capitalize on pensions expertise

Moody's: UK insurers' asset management firms set to capitalize on pensions expertise . Higher dependence on asset management revenues will increase UK insurers' exposure to tough conditions in the asset management industry, . Believes insurers and fund managers in UK are increasingly competing for same pool of assets and leading to cost convergence in some cases Source http://bit.ly/2nI0dft ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Legal & General says total value of lifetime mortgage AUM of 1 bln pounds

Legal & General Group Plc - : Says generated more than 600 million pounds in lifetime mortgage completions bringing total value of lifetime mortgage AUM by group to 1 billion pounds Further company coverage: [LGEN.L] ((bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)).

Legal & General CEO Nigel Wilson earned $6.4 mln in 2016 -annual report

Legal & General :Ceo nigel wilson earned 5.3 million pounds ($6.44 million) in 2016 -annual report.