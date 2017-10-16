Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHAG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Seven envelopes delivered by deadline for offers for Alitalia

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Italian airline Alitalia says: :seven envelopes delivered by deadline to submit binding offers for ailing carrier.special commissioners will now begin evaluating the envelopes.

Deutsche Lufthansa says Sept load factor up 1.4 pp to 83.8 pct

Oct 11 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG ::SAYS SEPT LOAD FACTOR UP 1.4 PERCENT POINTS TO 83.8 PERCENT.SAYS SEPT CARGO DEMAND IN REVENUE TONNE-KILOMETRES UP 6 PERCENT.SAYS SEPT PRICING POSITIVE.SAYS SEPT PASSENGER TRAFFIC IN TERMS OF REVENUE SEAT KILOMETRES UP 12.9 PERCENT.

Singapore Airlines announces joint venture partnership with Lufthansa to launch on 1 October

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd :SIA and Lufthansa Group announces joint venture partnership to launch on 1 October.Joint venture co-operation to cover flights between Singapore, Australia and Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Belgium.Lufthansa has also announced plans to re-introduce services between Singapore and Munich from March 2018.Flights operated by SIA, Lufthansa & Swiss will be included in revenue-sharing agreement.

Air Berlin resolves continuation of negotiations with Deutsche Lufhansa and easyJet

Sept 25 (Reuters) - AIR BERLIN PLC ::DGAP-ADHOC: AIR BERLIN PLC: AIR BERLIN RESOLVES THE CONTINUATION OF THE NEGOTIATIONS WITH DEUTSCHE LUFHANSA AND EASYJET AS SELECTED BIDDERS.‍RESOLVED THAT, WITH RESPECT TO OTHER BUSINESS UNITS OF AIR BERLIN GROUP, SALES NEGOTIATIONS WITH FURTHER BIDDERS SHALL BE CONTINUED​.

Air Berlin says preliminary creditors' committees decided to continue negotiations with selected bidders

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Air Berlin Plc - :Preliminary creditors' committees of Air Berlin has decided to continue negotiations with selected bidders.Negotiations shall be continued with a selected number of bidders until 12 October 2017.Says selected bidders comprise Deutsche Lufthansa AG and Easyjet Airline Company Limited.Creditors committees decided with respect to disposal of air transport activities, negotiations to be continued with selected bidders till 12 Oct.Further, authority was granted to conclude one or more agreements with one or more of these bidders.With respect to other business units of air berlin group sales negotiations with further bidders will be continued.

Air Berlin extends bidding for maintenance unit to Oct. 6

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Air Berlin Plc :Air Berlin says bidding process for maintenance unit to be extended to Oct. 6.Air Berlin says board of directors will discuss offers on Sept. 25 and make further announcement then.

Lufthansa says has made a bid for parts of Air Berlin

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Lufthansa :Says has made a bid for parts of Air Berlin << >>.Declines to further specify.

Deutsche Lufthansa says August passenger load factor up 1.2 pct

Sept 11 (Reuters) - DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG ::SAYS AUGUST PASSENGER TRAFFIC IN TERMS OF REVENUE SEAT KILOMETRES UP 14 PERCENT.SAYS AUGUST LOAD FACTOR UP 1.2 PERCENT POINTS TO 85.8 PERCENT.SAYS AUGUST PRICING ENVIRONMENT POSITIVE.SAYS AUGUST REVENUE CARGO TONNE-KILOMETERS UP 9.8 PERCENT.

Germania drops legal challenge against Air Berlin loan

Sept 5 (Reuters) - German airline Germania :Says drops legal challenge against govt bridge loan for Air Berlin << >>.

JDC signs letter of intent for process outsourcing with Lufthansa subsidiary Albatros

Aug 31 (Reuters) - JDC GROUP AG ::DGAP-NEWS: JDC GROUP AG: JDC SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT FOR PROCESS OUTSOURCING WITH LUFTHANSA SUBSIDIARY ALBATROS.‍REVENUES OF EUR 20 MILLION TO BE ADDED FROM 2018 ONWARDS; SIGNIFICANT EARNINGS CONTRIBUTION EXPECTED​.‍OUTSOURCING ACTIVITIES WILL SIGNIFICANTLY ACCELERATE GROWTH OF JDC GROUP IN NEXT FEW YEARS​.