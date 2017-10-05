Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd (LHCJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Life Healthcare says Allan Gray clients bought interest

Oct 5 (Reuters) - LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD ::RECEIVED NOTIFICATION THAT CLIENTS OF ALLAN GRAY HAVE ACQUIRED INTEREST IN SHARES OF COMPANY.TOTAL INTEREST IN ORDINARY SHARES OF CO HELD BY ALLAN GRAY'S CLIENTS NOW AMOUNTS TO 20.1796% OF TOTAL ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES OF CO​.

Life Healthcare Group says CEO to step down

June 12 (Reuters) - Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd ::Life Healthcare Group Holdings - says board and André Meyer have decided that he will step down as ceo and as member of board with effect from June 30.

Lazard clients raise stake in Life Healthcare to 12.07 pct

June 5 (Reuters) - Life Healthcare Securities :Jse: Lhc - Acquisition Of Life Healthcare Securities By Clients Of Lazard Asset Management << >>.‍total interest in ordinary shares of co held by Lazard's clients now amounts to 12.07 pct of total issued ordinary shares of co​.

Life Healthcare HY HEPS declines 71.3 pct

May 12 (Reuters) - Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd :HY revenue up 22.6% to r9.6 billion.HY normalised EBITDA up 15.2% to r2.4 billion.Declares interim dividend of 35 cents per share.HY headline earnings per share decreased 71.3 percent to 26.7 cents.Net debt to normalised EBITDA as at 31 March 2017 was 3.99 times versus 1.67 times at 30 September 2016.Increase in net debt is primarily due to r14.6 billion raised in respect of acquisition of alliance medical.Approved r1.2 billion of its 2017 capital expenditure programme to date."General market conditions in Southern Africa are not expected to improve substantially in foreseeable future".Expect continued pressure on acute hospital volumes.Well-positioned to continue driving its complementary services business through expansion in Southern Africa and Alliance Medical.Completion of rights issue will result in group's net debt to EBITDA decreasing to approximately 2.35 times.In southern africa, group aims to add over 112 acute hospital brownfield beds in next six months.Pressure on costs and occupancies will continue; implemented measures to mitigate impact of these pressures.FY results expected to show yoy decline of more than 20% in EPS (minimum decline of 31.0 cps) and HEPS (minimum decline of 38.5 cps).Expects FY results decline due to impact of transaction costs, increased funding costs related to alliance medical acquisition, impairment of Poland.

Life Healthcare Group sees HY HEPS between 23.3 - 27.9 cents

May 3 (Reuters) - Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd ::HY HEPS seen between 23.3 - 27.9 cents per share, movement of between a decline of 75 pct and 70.0 pct below HY 2016 HEPS of 93.0 cents per share.

Life Healthcare Group says right offer 97.6 pct subscribed

April 18 (Reuters) - Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd ::Results of the rights offer .Rights offer consisted of an offer of 367 346 939 new shares at a subscription price of R24.50 per rights offer share.Offer was partially underwritten by Rand Merchant Bank, Absa Bank Limited and closed at 12:00 (South African standard time) on April 13.Rights offer was 97.6 percent subscribed, 2.4 percent excess rights offer shares available to be allocated.

Life Healthcare Group sees interim HEPS to be down between 50 pct to 60 pct

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd : Headline earnings per share for six months March 31 down between 50 pct to 60 pct . Revenue for six months March 31 to be up between 20 pct and 25 pct . Expects HY international normalised ebitda to grow 16 pct - 20 pct .Says HY international revenue to grow 18 pct - 24 pct.

Life Healthcare to raise 9 bln rand at 24.5 rand per shr

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd : Board of directors of Life Healthcare has resolved to raise 9 bln rand through rights offer, as previously announced . Rights offer will have an issue price of 24.50 rand per Life Healthcare ordinary share . Ordinary shares issued pursuant to rights offer are expected to constitute 25.49 pct of co's post-rights offer share capital . Rights offer will consist of an offer of 367,346,939 new shares for every 100 life healthcare ordinary shares .Rights offer are expected to constitute 25.49 pct of life healthcare's post-rights offer share capital.

Life Healthcare Group looks to raise 9 bln rand via rights offer

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited : Rights offer declaration announcement . Following Alliance Medical deal, co's net debt temporarily increased to about 4.1 times pro forma FY normalised EBITDA . Net proceeds of rights offer will be used to repay a portion of bridge facility . Rights offer will raise gross proceeds of approximately R9.0 billion . Final terms of rights offer will be announced on finalisation date, being on or before March 23, 2017 . Absa Corporate and Investment Bank, Rand Merchant Bank are acting as joint bookrunners for rights offer .Brimstone and Allan Gray entered into irrevocable undertakings to subscribe for some or all of rights offer shares.

Life Healthcare Group to raise 9 bln rand through rights offering

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd : Update on proposed rights offer and modifications to resolutions contained in the notice of annual general meeting . Company will seek to raise 9.0 billion rand through rights offer .Board believes that this proposed equity capital raising balances views expressed by shareholders.