Lafargeholcim Ltd (LHN.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sichuan Shuangma Cement units to invest in Yiwu-based limited partnership
Aug 18(Reuters) - Sichuan Shuangma Cement Co Ltd <000935.SZ>:Says two Tibet-based units of the co plan to totally invest 501 million yuan in a Yiwu-based investment limited partnership. Full Article
LafargeHolcim says sees no impact on Russia business from proposed U.S. sanctions
July 26 (Reuters) - Lafargeholcim Ltd
Sichuan Shuangma Cement sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to be 47 mln yuan to 54 mln yuan
July 11(Reuters) - Sichuan Shuangma Cement Co Ltd <000935.SZ> ::* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to be 47 million yuan to 54 million yuan.* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 15.9 million yuan.* The reasons for the forecast are benefit from project and increased sales revenue of cement product as well as update of aggregate production line. Full Article
LafargeHolcim CEO sees sees company sales growing in line with 2- 4 pct market growth
May 3 (Reuters) - Lafargeholcim Ltd
Sichuan Shuangma Cement tech subsidiary to set up investment unit capitalized at 10 mln yuan
April 18 (Reuters) - Sichuan Shuangma Cement Co Ltd <000935.SZ> ::* Says its wholly owned tech subsidiary will set up a Chengdu-based wholly owned unit, with registered capital of 10 million yuan.* Says the sub-subsidiary will be engaged in equity investment, investment management and project investment business. Full Article
Sichuan Shuangma Cement to set up investment subsidiary and sub-subsidiary in Chengdu
April 18 (Reuters) - Sichuan Shuangma Cement Co Ltd <000935.SZ> ::* Says it will set up a Chengdu-based wholly owned investment subsidiary, which will be capitalized at 10 million yuan .* Says the subsidiary plans to set up a wholly owned investment subsidiary in Chengdu as well, with registered capital of 10 million yuan . Full Article
Sichuan Shuangma Cement sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 2 mln yuan to 8 mln yuan
Sichuan Shuangma Cement Co Ltd <000935.SZ> : Sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 2 million yuan to 8 million yuan . Says Q1 FY 2016 net loss was 17.1 million yuan .The reasons for the forecast are increased sales revenue of cement and improved production as well as reduced energy consumption. Full Article
Sichuan Shuangma Cement unit to set up investment unit
Sichuan Shuangma Cement Co Ltd <000935.SZ> : Says its wholly owned science unit will set up a Chengdu-based wholly owned unit, with registered capital of 10 million yuan .Says the Chengdu-based unit will be engaged in equity investment business, investment management and project investment. Full Article
Sichuan Shuangma Cement to pay no div for FY 2016
Sichuan Shuangma Cement Co Ltd <000935.SZ> :Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016. Full Article
Lafargeholcim on way to 1 bln Sfr EBITDA from U.S. - CEO
Lafargeholcim Ltd
LafargeHolcim poaches Essilor's finance chief
ZURICH LafargeHolcim has poached Geraldine Picaud from French optics maker Essilor International to replace Chief Financial Officer Ron Wirahadiraksa next year, the latest executive shake-up at the world's biggest cement maker.