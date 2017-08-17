Lafargeholcim Ltd (LHN.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sichuan Shuangma Cement units to invest in Yiwu-based limited partnership

Aug 18(Reuters) - Sichuan Shuangma Cement Co Ltd <000935.SZ>:Says two Tibet-based units of the co plan to totally invest 501 million yuan in a Yiwu-based investment limited partnership.

LafargeHolcim says sees no impact on Russia business from proposed U.S. sanctions

July 26 (Reuters) - Lafargeholcim Ltd :Lafargeholcim COO says sees no impact on Russia business from proposed U.S. Sanctions.LafargeHolcim COO says sees positive contribution from Russian business.LafargeHolcim says will fully cooperate with French inquiry into payments to armed groups in Syria.Lafargeholcim says no indication of action from the U.S. regarding Syrian payments to armed groups.

Sichuan Shuangma Cement sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to be 47 mln yuan to 54 mln yuan

July 11(Reuters) - Sichuan Shuangma Cement Co Ltd <000935.SZ> ::* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to be 47 million yuan to 54 million yuan.* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 15.9 million yuan.* The reasons for the forecast are benefit from project and increased sales revenue of cement product as well as update of aggregate production line.

LafargeHolcim CEO sees sees company sales growing in line with 2- 4 pct market growth

May 3 (Reuters) - Lafargeholcim Ltd :LafargeHolcim CEO Eric Olsen says sees steady improvements in North America. Effects of demonitization in India over.LafargeHolcim CEO says optimistic about volumes and pricing in India in Q2.LafargeHolcim CEO says company should reach 1 billion sfr synergies target by end of Q2, a year ahead of schedule.LafargeHolcim CEO says his departure does not affect buyback timing, still intends buyback in 2017-2018.LafargeHolcim CEO says expects to see strengthening pricing environment in Europe in 2017.LafargeHolcim CEO says sees cement market growth of 2 - 4 percent, sees company performing in this range.

Sichuan Shuangma Cement tech subsidiary to set up investment unit capitalized at 10 mln yuan

April 18 (Reuters) - Sichuan Shuangma Cement Co Ltd <000935.SZ> ::* Says its wholly owned tech subsidiary will set up a Chengdu-based wholly owned unit, with registered capital of 10 million yuan.* Says the sub-subsidiary will be engaged in equity investment, investment management and project investment business.

Sichuan Shuangma Cement to set up investment subsidiary and sub-subsidiary in Chengdu

April 18 (Reuters) - Sichuan Shuangma Cement Co Ltd <000935.SZ> ::* Says it will set up a Chengdu-based wholly owned investment subsidiary, which will be capitalized at 10 million yuan .* Says the subsidiary plans to set up a wholly owned investment subsidiary in Chengdu as well, with registered capital of 10 million yuan .

Sichuan Shuangma Cement sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 2 mln yuan to 8 mln yuan

Sichuan Shuangma Cement Co Ltd <000935.SZ> : Sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 2 million yuan to 8 million yuan . Says Q1 FY 2016 net loss was 17.1 million yuan .The reasons for the forecast are increased sales revenue of cement and improved production as well as reduced energy consumption.

Sichuan Shuangma Cement to pay no div for FY 2016

Sichuan Shuangma Cement Co Ltd <000935.SZ> :Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016.

Lafargeholcim on way to 1 bln Sfr EBITDA from U.S. - CEO

Lafargeholcim Ltd : Lafargeholcim ceo says on path to generating 1 billion sfr in ebitda from u.s. . Lafargeholcim ceo says additional 1 billion sfr expected from divestments in 2017 . Lafargeholcim ceo says company ready to take part in big infrastructure project in the united states . Lafargeholcim ceo says u.s. Infrastructure investment expected to have effect from 2018 onwards . Lafargeholcim ceo says sees most of effect of india demonitisation over by end of q1 . Lafargeholcim ceo says sees 4 to 6 percent market growth in india this year . Lafargeholcim ceo says too early to give further details on syria issue, don't expect a material financial impact . Lafargeholcim ceo says company has enough capacity to take part in u.s. Construction upswing .Lafargeholcim ceo says u.k. business performing well after brexit, optimistic about future.