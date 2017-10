LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICH.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

July 28 (Reuters) - LIC Housing Finance Ltd ::June quarter net profit 4.7 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 5.31 billion rupees.June quarter total revenue 36.55 billion rupees.Net profit in June quarter last year was 4.08 billion rupees; total revenue was 33.80 billion rupees.

April 25 (Reuters) - LIC Housing Finance Ltd ::March quarter net profit 5.29 billion rupees.March quarter total revenue 36.62 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 4.48 billion rupees; total income from operations was 32.46 billion rupees.Recommends final dividend of 6.20 rupees per share.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd : Says Vinay Shah has been appointed as managing director & CEO .Says Vinay Shah has been appointed as MD & CEO in place of Sunita Sharma.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 4.99 billion rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 35.28 billion rupees . Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 4.19 billion rupees; total income from operations was 31.39 billion rupees .Consensus forecast for Dec quarter net profit was 5.03 billion rupees.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd : June -quarter net profit 4.08 billion rupees versus net profit of 3.82 billion rupees year ago . June-quarter total income from operations 33.60 billion rupees versus 29.46 billion rupees year ago .