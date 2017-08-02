Edition:
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp (LIF.TO)

LIF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

20.77CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.29 (+1.42%)
Prev Close
$20.48
Open
$20.60
Day's High
$20.82
Day's Low
$20.60
Volume
153,366
Avg. Vol
250,680
52-wk High
$21.58
52-wk Low
$13.42

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Labrador Iron Ore Q2 earnings per share C$0.50
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 05:34pm EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp ::Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation - results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017.Q2 earnings per share C$0.50.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly ‍revenue $34.2 million versus $25.8​ million.Says ‍total concentrate production in q2 of 2017 of 4.9 million tonnes was 4% higher than q2 of 2016​.Says ‍pellet production in Q2 of 2017 was 1% higher than Q2 of 2016​.Says ‍CFS sales are expected to catch up in Q3​.Says "‍IOC is expecting good production and sales tonnages in third and fourth quarters of 2017​".  Full Article

Labrador Iron Ore Q1 shr C$0.67
Tuesday, 2 May 2017 08:16pm EDT 

May 3 (Reuters) - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp ::Labrador iron ore royalty corporation - results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017.Q1 earnings per share c$0.67.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly revenue $43.4 million versus $22.3 million.Total concentrate production in q1 of 2017 of 4.8 million tonnes was 12% higher than q1 of 2016.with strong q1 production performance, ioc expects to meet 2017 plan of 22 million tonnes of concentrate produced..  Full Article

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp posts Q2 earnings C$0.13/shr
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 08:04pm EDT 

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation : Results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016 . Q2 earnings per share C$0.13 . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly revenue $25.8 million versus $24.0 million . Irone Ore Company of Canada still expects to produce 21 million tonnes of concentrate for the rest of the year .Royalty income for Q2 amounted to $25.3 million versus $23.5 million for the second quarter of 2015.  Full Article

* Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation - results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017

