Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp (LIF.TO)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp ::Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation - results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017.Q2 earnings per share C$0.50.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly revenue $34.2 million versus $25.8 million.Says total concentrate production in q2 of 2017 of 4.9 million tonnes was 4% higher than q2 of 2016.Says pellet production in Q2 of 2017 was 1% higher than Q2 of 2016.Says CFS sales are expected to catch up in Q3.Says "IOC is expecting good production and sales tonnages in third and fourth quarters of 2017".
Full Article
May 3 (Reuters) - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp ::Labrador iron ore royalty corporation - results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017.Q1 earnings per share c$0.67.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly revenue $43.4 million versus $22.3 million.Total concentrate production in q1 of 2017 of 4.8 million tonnes was 12% higher than q1 of 2016.with strong q1 production performance, ioc expects to meet 2017 plan of 22 million tonnes of concentrate produced..
Full Article
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation : Results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016 . Q2 earnings per share C$0.13 . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly revenue $25.8 million versus $24.0 million . Irone Ore Company of Canada still expects to produce 21 million tonnes of concentrate for the rest of the year .Royalty income for Q2 amounted to $25.3 million versus $23.5 million for the second quarter of 2015.
Full Article