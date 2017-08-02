Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp (LIF.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp ::Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation - results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017.Q2 earnings per share C$0.50.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly ‍revenue $34.2 million versus $25.8​ million.Says ‍total concentrate production in q2 of 2017 of 4.9 million tonnes was 4% higher than q2 of 2016​.Says ‍pellet production in Q2 of 2017 was 1% higher than Q2 of 2016​.Says ‍CFS sales are expected to catch up in Q3​.Says "‍IOC is expecting good production and sales tonnages in third and fourth quarters of 2017​".

May 3 (Reuters) - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp ::Labrador iron ore royalty corporation - results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017.Q1 earnings per share c$0.67.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly revenue $43.4 million versus $22.3 million.Total concentrate production in q1 of 2017 of 4.8 million tonnes was 12% higher than q1 of 2016.with strong q1 production performance, ioc expects to meet 2017 plan of 22 million tonnes of concentrate produced..

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation : Results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016 . Q2 earnings per share C$0.13 . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly revenue $25.8 million versus $24.0 million . Irone Ore Company of Canada still expects to produce 21 million tonnes of concentrate for the rest of the year .Royalty income for Q2 amounted to $25.3 million versus $23.5 million for the second quarter of 2015.