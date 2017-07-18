Edition:
Linde India Ltd (LIND.NS)

LIND.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

395.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.90 (+1.00%)
Prev Close
Rs391.10
Open
Rs394.00
Day's High
Rs400.90
Day's Low
Rs394.00
Volume
13,490
Avg. Vol
38,008
52-wk High
Rs494.40
52-wk Low
Rs321.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Linde India says ‍Zamalight in process of initiating open offer​ for control over co
Tuesday, 18 Jul 2017 05:55am EDT 

July 18 (Reuters) - Linde India Ltd ::Says Zamalight PLC has informed that it is in process of initiating actions in preparation of open offer​.Says ‍timing of open offer is uncertain at this stage, but is currently considered to be most likely in second half of 2018​.  Full Article

Linde India June-qtr loss widens
Monday, 17 Jul 2017 08:46am EDT 

July 17 (Reuters) - Linde India Ltd :June quarter loss 21.8 million rupees versus loss 19.6 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 5.36 billion rupees versus 4.71 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Linde India March-qtr profit falls
Friday, 12 May 2017 08:01am EDT 

May 12 (Reuters) - India's Linde India Ltd ::March quarter profit 13.7 million rupees versus profit 85 million rupees year ago.March quarter total income 5.59 billion rupees versus 4.54 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Linde India appoints Indranil Bagchi as CFO
Tuesday, 19 Jul 2016 06:47am EDT 

Linde India Ltd : Appointment of CFO, Indranil Bagchi . Cessation of Milan sadhukhan as CFO .  Full Article

Linde India Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

